'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
The Liidlii Kue First Nation says five of nine buildings at the Scotty Creek Research Station, roughly 50 kilometres south of Fort Simpson, N.W.T., burned to the ground last weekend destroying equipment, laboratory space and sleeping accommodations. Other buildings sustained varying degrees of damage, with some needing to be replaced.
"It was a gut punch," Dieter Cazon, manager of lands and resources for the First Nation, said on learning of the damage.
"We're not starting from scratch, but we've been set back a long way," said Bill Quinton, director of the research station and a professor of geography and environmental studies at Wilfrid Laurier University.
Scotty Creek is one of the busiest research stations in Canada's North and scientists from across Canada and the world travel there to study environmental factors, such as water resources and permafrost thaw. It also hosts on-the-land camps, high school students and community-focused events and activities.
The First Nation, which has been collaborating with researchers since the 1990s, took over leadership of the station in August, making it one of the first Indigenous-led research stations in the world. Cazon said the facility brings together western science and traditional knowledge to address climate change.
"The Dene monitors and guardians at Liidlii Kue First Nation, they love going out there," he said. "It's a great place to work and participate by learning a little bit more about the land in a different way."
Cazon said they are still assessing the fire damage and making plans to rebuild the camp. For safety reasons, he said they likely won't be able to host any work at the site next year.
"We are going to get this fixed. The work that we're doing is too important to just be kind of kicked around and talked about."
Quinton, who helped start the station in 1989, said at least 20 researchers from various universities use the site and over the years he has started many friendships and collaborations through it. He said it was a welcoming place that is important to elders, youth, and people who spend time on the land.
"There's a lot of people that are really heartbroken," he said. "The loss is devastating -- there's no question about that -- but at this point we have to look at what we have and what can we make of what we have left to rebuild."
Cazon said there will also be impacts on the community. Researchers travelling to the North bring business to hotels, restaurants and charter airlines.
"I'm sure people will feel the hit a bit when those extra dollars aren't coming into the community next year," he said.
Liidlii Kue First Nation criticized the territory's Department of Environment and Natural Resources for failing to attack the wildfire and removing a sprinkler system while the fire was still active.
Wildfire Information Officer Mike Westwick said sprinklers and other structure protection had successfully protected the site from the first pass of the wildfire, but they were removed last Thursday due to issues with freezing.
He said firefighters could not safely attack the fire directly due to extreme winds, which pushed the fire toward the research station.
"We will never recklessly send staff into harm's way. And with the fire behaviour in the area, that was what we would be doing if we ordered them to directly attack that fire," he wrote in an email.
"We really do feel for everyone affected by the losses at Scotty Creek."
Westwick said late last week a fire crew and helicopter worked to limit damage, but ice on nearby water bodies made picking up water difficult.
"This is simply a sign of the extraordinary season we're seeing. When we're fighting fires and protecting structures, it is highly unusual for there to be the threat of freezing temperatures."
This year's wildfire season has been the most severe the territory has seen since the extremes of 2014, with the total area burned surpassing the 10-year average and nearly tripling the five-year average.
A total of 257 fires have blazed across the territory this year, 30 of which are still active, burning a total of roughly 6,866 square kilometres.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2022.
-- by Emily Blake in Yellowknife.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Canada
-
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Parti Quebecois refuses constitutionally required loyalty oath to King
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
World
-
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China's former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday's closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event.
-
Boris Johnson returns to U.K. amidst rumors he will run for PM
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job.
-
Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states
More than 150 years after slaves were freed in the U.S., voters in five states will soon decide whether to close loopholes that led to the proliferation of a different form of slavery -- forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
-
-
Iran protests trigger solidarity rallies in U.S., Europe
Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington DC and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran.
-
Judge tosses challenge to Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
For the second time in about a month, a lawsuit challenging Florida's so-called "don't say gay" legislation restricting teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Politics
-
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
-
Politicians' support of 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa risked emboldening organizers: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police warned last winter that support for the "Freedom Convoy" from Canadian political figures was likely to embolden protesters in the streets of downtown Ottawa.
Health
-
Genes link bipolar, schizophrenia, once thought unrelated
Research shows that bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and the in-between diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder, share common genetic underpinnings as well as overlapping symptoms and signs.
-
Lake Mead brain-eating amoeba death among few in U.S., experts say
The death of a Las Vegas-area teenager from a rare brain-eating amoeba that investigators think he was exposed to in warm waters at Lake Mead should prompt caution, not panic, among people at freshwater lakes, rivers and springs, experts said Friday.
-
Physical inactivity costs Canada US$421 million annually: WHO
A new report from the World Health Organization says annual health-care costs arising from lack of physical activity have reached US$27 billion globally and US$421 million Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
-
Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.'s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users' spam folders.
-
Manitoba students to solve downtown problems with Minecraft
Students at schools across the province are going to get a chance to tackle the problems facing Winnipeg's downtown through an educational version of the popular video game Minecraft.
Entertainment
-
Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
-
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
-
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran songs sentenced to 18 months
A computer hacker who stole unreleased songs from British pop star Ed Sheeran and American rap artist Lil Uzi Vert has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, U.K. prosecutors said Friday.
Business
-
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
-
eBay is removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Netflix's hit series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' has sparked renewed interest in the notorious serial killer just in time for Halloween season, but at least one online retailer is shutting down sales of Dahmer costumes.
-
Statistics Canada says retail sales up 0.7 per cent in August
Statistics Canada says retail sales edged up 0.7 per cent to $61.8 billion in August as high gas prices eased slightly and e-commerce sales increased.
Lifestyle
-
-
Gross or great? Fancy butter boards soar as shortage looms
Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on.
-
When it comes to their hair, Black women face a difficult choice
Research published Monday found a connection between using certain hair straighteners, such as chemical relaxers and pressing products, and an increased risk of uterine cancer -- the most common cancer of the female reproductive system. The association between hair-straightening products and uterine cancer cases was most pronounced for Black women.
Sports
-
Red Bull Formula One owner Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
-
American driver Sargeant on verge of F1 seat in 2023
An American driver is closing in on Formula One. Williams reserve driver Logan Sargeant will get a seat for the 2023 season if he earns enough super license points to qualify.
-
Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals
Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the Lions earned a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday.
Autos
-
F1: Austin and its booming crowds a favourite for drivers
If anything demonstrates the explosive growth of F1 in the U.S., it's the projections of more than 400,000 fans expected to pack the city and the circuit this weekend for the 10th anniversary of the Texas race that put the series' footprint back on American soil.
-
Toyota expects to cut full-year output target due to chip shortage
Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output.
-
Tesla cars will not be approved as fully self driving this year, Musk says
Tesla's advanced driver assistant software will not gain regulatory approval in 2022, Chief Executive Elon Musk said, signaling that the company is not yet able to satisfy authorities that its cars can be driven without someone behind the wheel.