'It's so heartwarming to see them grow': Six rescued harbour seals return to the waters off B.C.'s coast

On a windy day in Richmond, B.C., a large van carrying special cargo pulled into the parking lot of Iona Beach Regional Park.

Inside the vehicle were six carefully stacked crates, with each containing a rescued harbour seal.

"We are very excited because this is the first release day of the season," said Lyndsaye Akhurst, as people began gingerly removing the crates.

Akhurst manages the Vancouver Aquarium's Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, which is dedicated not to only rescuing animals, but rehabilitating them.

"These six seals have been in our care for about three months," she said. "They were separated from their mothers for a variety of reasons, including human interference."

After all the crates were taken out of the van, Akhurst and a group of more than twenty volunteers walked them to a nearby beach.

With the weight of the young seals, the containers were heavy, forcing people to take breaks along the way. A young harbour seal, cared for by the Vancouver Aquarium, is ready for release in Richmond, B.C. (PHOTO: Melanie Nagy)

"When these seals were brought the centre, they were only a few days old, malnourished and dehydrated but after months of care they are healthy and much bigger," said Akhurst.

The centre, which recently became a registered charity, is considered one-of-a-kind in Canada.

For more than 60 years, it has been caring for marine mammals found in distress off of B.C.'s coast. Vancouver Aquarium volunteers prepare to release rehabilitated harbour seals. (PHOTO: Melanie Nagy)

“The program has rescued, rehabilitated and released thousands of marine animals, including seals, sea otters, turtles, porpoises, and sea lions,” said Dr. Martin Haulena, executive director and Vancouver Aquarium head veterinarian. "We also respond to medical emergencies in the field, including disentangling marine mammals caught in fishing gear or plastic."

One of the young seals on this release trip was affectionately named Acorn by staff at the centre. He was one of the first to be rescued earlier in the summer, after being separated from his mother at ten days old.

"Acorn was premature when we found him, " said Akhurst. "We monitored him alone on a beach for about 36 hours before we decided to bring him into the rescue centre." A rescued harbour seal named Acorn is ready for release after spending months being cared for by the Vancouver Aquarium(PHOTO: Melanie Nagy)

Akhurst said it’s normal for mother harbour seals to leave their pups alone on a beach or in the water for extended periods of time while they are out foraging. However, she's quick to point out that there can be problems when people interfere.

“Unfortunately people do come on these beaches, see the pup by themselves, and feel they do need to intervene at that time, and that's not the case. That's where we do request you call us, we can get a team out there and clear the beach, observe and see if the mom does actually come back.”

After weeks of medical care and nutritional support, Acorn was strong enough enough to head out to sea.

For the volunteers who helped care for him, like Leyla Jamba, his release is a proud moment.

"It's so heartwarming to see them grow, " she said. "After they are weaned off a special diet, we help get them started eating fish and and when they get over about 22 kilograms, that's when we know they are likely strong enough for release, and it is so great to see that."

Rescued harbour seals are ready to be released at Iona Beach Regional Park in Richmond, B.C. (PHOTO: Melanie Nagy)

Prior to their release, the seals were fitted with flipper tags and microchips, which can be used for identification and tracking.

"So much of what we do before and after a release is rooted in education," said Akhurst. "We have veterinary technician students, marine biologists and other scientists using the data collected, which can help us learn more about our marine environment."

After Acorn returned to the open ocean, the remaining five seals followed. While some were reluctant at first, it didn't take long before they were all freely swimming in the salty water.

In total, 66 harbour seals are expected to be released before the end of 2023.