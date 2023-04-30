'It's our highway:' Researchers, Indigenous guardians monitor lake ice in N.W.T.
Iris Catholique says over the past two decades, she's noticed the waters of Great Slave Lake surrounding Lutsel K'e, N.W.T., taking longer to freeze in the winter.
"In the past, the lake used to freeze by November, December and by early December, we're able to travel through traditional trails and different small lakes between here and our traditional hunting grounds," she said. "Now we can't do that. We have to wait until after the lakes start to freeze in January."
The ice is not as thick in some areas at it used to be, Catholique added, and people from the community also have to travel farther to find caribou and muskox.
Catholique is manager of Thaidene Nene, meaning "the land of the ancestors" in Denesuline Yati, an Indigenous protected area larger than 26,000 square kilometres on the East Arm of Great Slave Lake near Lutsel K'e.
The community, home to more than 300 people, is only accessible by plane or travelling on the lake by boat in the summer and over the ice in the winter.
"It's our highway," Catholique said of the ice. "It's pretty much our lifeline to our traditional harvesting areas."
Climate change is making ice conditions on the lake, which is roughly the same size as Belgium and the deepest lake in North America, less predictable. In May 2019, three people travelling by snowmobile from Dettah to Lustel K'e were believed to have gone through the ice.
This winter, the Ni Hat'Ni Dene, members of the Lustel K'e Dene First Nation who are guardians of Thaidene Nene, partnered with researchers from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ont., to monitor the ice using traditional knowledge and modern technology.
They installed snow and ice mass balance apparatuses, or SIMBAs, at two locations identified by the community where the ice is thinner and there is more overflow. The sensors measure ice thickness, snow depth, and air and water temperatures every 15 minutes, providing community members real-time data to help inform decisions on ice travel.
"We don't want to lose any more of our folks," Catholique said, noting elders in the community have called for ice monitoring.
Homa Kheyrollah Pour, an assistant professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Studies at Wilfrid Laurier, said the research aims to understand how lakes in the North are responding to climate change to inform decision-making.
The research is part of the N.W.T. government's Cumulative Impact Monitoring Program.
Kheyrollah Pour noted the North is warming three times faster than the global average.
Last winter, she and her team installed SIMBAs on Ryan Lake and Landing Lake north of Yellowknife. This winter she said they installed some on those lakes, as well as the ice road on Vee Lake outside Yellowknife, the ice roads to Dettah and Deline and two locations outside Lutsel K'e.
"We are trying to understand the community needs," said Kheyrollah Pour, who is also Canada Research Chair in Remote Sensing of Environment Change.
"Our team is really dedicated basically to move from a traditional science format to more co-creation knowledge with the community type of research."
She said that means training and capacity building within communities so guardians can take the lead in using smart technology as part of their future monitoring efforts.
"Being in the community, meeting elders, they are very concerned that youth are not going as much as previous generations on the land, they don't capture as much traditional knowledge as they used to," she said.
"Maybe bringing in this smart monitoring system and technologies can inspire them."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2023.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbours after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
PSAC workers from Montreal joining Ottawa picket for May Day
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
Canadian socialite pleads guilty in shooting death of Belize police officer
A Canadian socialite has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the May 2021 shooting death of a senior police officer in Belize.
Canada
-
PSAC workers from Montreal joining Ottawa picket for May Day
The Public Service Alliance of Canada is planning on bringing in busloads of workers from Montreal for a large rally in Ottawa on Monday if the union and the federal government fail to reach an agreement this weekend.
-
Royal watchers preparing for a shorter, smaller coronation than one 70 years ago
King Charles III's coronation on May 6 is sure to be a lavish affair, even if details released so far suggest the event will be more muted than his mother's 70 years ago.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Hillary Clinton to speak at 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa
Hillary Clinton, former first lady and secretary of state of the United States, will join Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in conversation at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa on Friday, May 5.
-
'Uncertainty and anxiety': PSAC strike impacts citizenship oaths, visa renewals and planned trips
Many who need to renew their passports and visas or even take their citizenship oaths have been waiting in limbo amid a 10-day strike by members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
PSAC picketer in roadway comes face to face with NB Power truck
There was a dramatic scene at the entrance to Base Gagetown in Oromocto, N.B., Friday when a New Brunswick Power truck came face to face with picketers in the road.
World
-
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Relatives and friends cried next to coffins on Sunday as they buried children and others killed in a Russian missile attack on this central Ukrainian city, while fighting claimed more lives elsewhere.
-
Emergency aid supplies reach Sudan as fighting sputters on
An aircraft carrying eight tons of emergency medical aid landed Sunday in Sudan to resupply hospitals devastated by more than two weeks of fighting between forces loyal to rival generals.
-
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Britain has arranged an extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan in eastern Sudan which will depart on Monday, the government said on Sunday, adding that it has evacuated 2,122 people so far from the country.
-
A powerhouse U.S. doctor slain in Sudan, 'killed for nothing'
Bound to the country of his birth by ailing parents and his devotion to treating Sudan's poor, American doctor Bushra Ibnauf Sulieman kept working as long as he could after fighting engulfed Sudan's capital.
-
Pope in final mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
The search for a Texas man who allegedly shot his neighbours after they asked him to stop firing off rounds in his yard stretched into a second day Sunday, with authorities saying the man could be anywhere by now.
Politics
-
Canada ends evacuation flights from Sudan over 'deteriorating security situation'
The federal government will no longer offer evacuation flights out of Sudan 'due to the deteriorating security situation' in the country.
-
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
-
Fossil fuel investments still necessary during clean energy transition: ex-BoC governor Carney
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney insists achieving net-zero emissions does not necessarily mean a complete halt on investments in the oil and gas sector during the transition.
Health
-
Here’s what to do if your pet eats cannabis
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
-
Dutch court bans sperm donor who fathered at least 550
A Dutch court on Friday banned a man from donating any more of his sperm after he fathered at least 550 children in the Netherlands and other countries and misled prospective parents about the number of offspring he helped to conceive.
-
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
Sci-Tech
-
Can AI 'bring back' the dead? Debating the use of tech in the grieving process
Is it possible to recreate a dead person through artificial intelligence? Some experts are wary of how the tech could be used in the grieving process.
-
China's Mars rover finds signs of recent water in sand dunes
Water may be more widespread and recent on Mars than previously thought, based on observations of Martian sand dunes by China's rover.
-
Key radar antenna stuck on Europe's Jupiter-bound spacecraft
A critical antenna is jammed on a Jupiter-bound spacecraft launched two weeks ago, the European Space Agency reported Friday.
Entertainment
-
Willie Nelson inhales the love at 90th birthday concert
A two-night celebration of country legend Willie Nelson took place at the Hollywood Bowl starting Saturday, where generations of stars sang his songs in tribute.
-
Louis Vuitton dazzles luxury-seeking Seoul with first pre-fall show
LVMH's top fashion brand Louis Vuitton held its first-ever pre-fall fashion show on Saturday on a bridge in Seoul, the capital of a leading luxury market.
-
'Our duty to stay': New documentary chronicles first days of Russia-Ukraine war
A new documentary about the first days of the Russian invasion of Mariupol, Ukraine is premiering in Canada at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto.
Business
-
Grand & Toy launches 'brand refresh' as it narrows focus to business customers
While the company's legacy as an office supply store in the mall remains in the minds of some Canadian consumers, Grand & Toy has spent nearly a decade returning to its 141-year-old roots as a business-to-business supplier of office products and services.
-
Judge rules against Google, allows antitrust case to proceed
A federal judge on Friday rejected a motion from Google to toss out the government's antitrust case against it.
-
Frustration grows over wait on OxyContin maker's settlement
More than a year after OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a tentative settlement over the toll of opioids that was accepted nearly universally by the groups suing the company, including thousands of people injured by the drug, money is still not rolling out.
Lifestyle
-
'Only in Newfoundland': Dildo, N.L., man captures phallic iceberg in Conception Bay
A Dildo, N.L., man's photo of a phallic iceberg in Newfoundland's Conception Bay is getting laughs across the globe.
-
The last video rental store in Kingston, Ont. is closing
From the rise of the VHS tape to the switch to DVDs and Blu-ray, Classic Video in Kingston, Ont. has seen it all. But now, the store is hitting the stop button.
-
Silencing your notifications after work makes you a better leader, study says
A new study by University of Florida researchers found that ignoring work emails when at home and disconnecting from work can help you to be a better leader.
Sports
-
Maple Leafs advance to second round of playoffs for first time since 2004 after OT victory
The Toronto Maple Leafs are advancing to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004 after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime.
-
Perez beats Verstappen to win Azerbaijan Grand Prix
After a dominant win, with a dose of luck, Sergio Perez seems increasingly like a Formula One title contender.
-
Record five Canadian players selected in 2023 NFL draft
Five Canadians have been selected in this year's NFL draft, the most ever.
Autos
-
Berlin sees 10th day of road blockades by climate activists
Climate activists staged a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin, blocking key roads during rush hour and bringing parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday.
-
Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen in qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday to end Red Bull's streak of pole positions in Formula One this season.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehicles
Uber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.