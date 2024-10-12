It's not just Fat Bear Week in Alaska. Trail cameras are also capturing wolves, moose and more

Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
Millions of people worldwide tuned in for a remote Alaska national park’s “Fat Bear Week” celebration this month, as captivating livestream camera footage caught the chubby predators chomping on salmon and fattening up for the winter.
But in the vast state known for its abundant wildlife, the magical and sometimes violent world of wild animals can be found close to home.
Within half a mile of a well-populated neighbourhood in Anchorage, the state’s biggest city, several trail cameras regularly capture animals ranging in size from wolverines to moose. And a Facebook group that features the animals caught on webcams has seen its number of followers grow nearly six-fold since September, when it posted footage of a wolf pack taking down a moose yearling.
But it’s not all doom-and-gloom videos on the page, and the actual death of the moose calf was not shown. The group, named Muldoon Area Trail Photos and Videos, also features light-hearted moments such as two brown bear cubs standing on their hind legs and enthusiastically rubbing their backs against either side of a tree to mark it.
Ten cameras capture lynx, wolves, foxes, coyotes, eagles, and black and brown bears — "just whatever is out here,” said Donna Gail Shaw, a co-administrator of the Facebook group.
This image made from video provided by Donna Gail Shaw shows a view from a trail camera of a brown bear and cub on July 18, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Donna Gail Shaw via AP)
In addition to the 290,000 or so human residents of Anchorage, nearly 350 black bears, 65 brown bears and 1,600 moose also call it home.
Joe Cantil, a retired tribal health worker, said the idea for the page started when looking down at the vast open lands of Alaska from an airplane on a hunting trip near Fairbanks.
“You’re out in the middle of nowhere, so you see animals acting however they act whenever we’re not around,” he said.
He later met wildlife officials in the Anchorage park conducting an inventory of predators. He saw them set up a trap and three webcams where a moose had been killed.
“When I saw that, I thought, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’” he said.
Cantil set up a low-tech camera, and caught his first animal on it, a wolverine, fueling a passion that led to the creation of the Facebook page in 2017.
This image made from video provided by Donna Gail Shaw shows a view from a trail camera of a coyote on March 15, 2022, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Donna Gail Shaw via AP)
Then, while hiking, he met Shaw, a retired science education professor and associate dean of the College of Education at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
Shaw was intrigued by his game cameras and began bugging him to see the footage.
“Well, he finally got tired of me pestering him and one day he said, ‘You know, you can get your own camera,’ and so that started my hobby," said Shaw, a native of Texas.
This image made from video provided by Donna Gail Shaw shows a view from a trail camera of wolves attacking moose on Sept. 12, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. (Donna Gail Shaw via AP)
She started by strapping a single US$60 camera to a tree. Now she has nine cameras, seven of which are active in Far North Bicentennial Park, a 4,000-acre (1,619-hectare) park stretching for miles along the front range of the Chugach Mountains on the east side of Anchorage.
Her cameras are set up anywhere between a quarter-mile to a half-mile (402 metres to 804 metres) of the Chugach Foothills neighbourhood and she frequently posts to the Facebook group page. Cantil also posts videos from his three cameras.
“I knew there was wildlife out here because I would occasionally run into a moose or a bear on the trail, but I didn’t know how much wildlife was out here until I put the cameras on it,” Shaw said.
She replaces batteries and storage cards about once a week, walking into the woods to do so armed with an air horn to announce her presence, two cans of bear spray and a .44 calibre handgun for protection.
A trail camera is set up on Sept. 26, 2024, near a populated neighborhood of Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)
Many of the page’s followers are Anchorage residents looking for information about which animals may currently be roaming around the popular trail system. Other users join to see what the cameras capture, including people from other states who “enjoy looking at the wildlife that we have here,” she said.
Shaw said that every few weeks, her cameras catch a wolf or two — and sometimes even a pack. This year she was surprised when a pack of five wolves came by, walking quietly in a single file.
Last month, while she collected memory cards, she saw moose fur on the ground across the creek from two of her cameras. After she spotted what looked like a roughed-up patch of dirt where a bear might bury its kill, she assumed it was another moose attacked by a black bear, similar to what happened earlier not too far away.
But when she checked the memory card, it instead showed the wolves taking down the moose yearling as the moose’s mother attempted to protect her offspring by trying to kick the wolves away with her long legs.
Now, the demand for the page is growing, but Shaw said she's done adding cameras.
“I think I'm at my camera max,” she said. “Nine is enough!”
Joe Cantil, left, and Donna Gail Shaw, pose for a photo on Sept. 26, 2024, in Anchorage, Alaska. The two are the co-administrators of a Facebook group that features wildlife videos captured on their trail cameras very near a populated Anchorage neighborhood. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
Border guards in Montreal intercepted millions of amphetamine tablets concealed in hundreds of PVC panels inside a container from China.
An economist says the latest job growth numbers in Canada are 'good news,' but he has concerns following Statistic Canada's report.
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
The Yukon government says mercury levels that 'exceeded the water quality objective' were found in a creek near the site where a mine's ore containment facility failed, causing a torrent of cyanide-contaminated rock to escape in June.
A man who stabbed a senior to death in Vancouver's Biltmore Hotel building in 2020 has been given a conditional sentence for the killing, meaning he will not serve any jail time if he remains on good behaviour in the community.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to release a report Saturday on her medical history and health that a senior campaign aide said would show “she possesses the physical and mental resiliency” needed to serve as president.
A hot-air balloon struck and collapsed a radio tower Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico, during the city's famous festival -- the second time in 20 years that a balloon has come into contact with the tower.
A New Zealand man who disappeared with his three children in 2021 was spotted on a farm along the country's northwest coast, police say.
A British woman who murdered her parents and then lived for four years alongside their bodies in makeshift tombs at the family home was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment and told she won't be eligible for parole for 36 years.
If you are one of the millions with heart disease, you have a higher risk for future dementia, according to the American Heart Association.
Wastewater tested in Halifax in 2023 contained almost twice the amount of cannabis metabolites compared with samples taken from other big cities in Canada, like Toronto or Montreal.
The northern lights could be visible across most of Canada this week.
TikTok was aware that its design features are detrimental to its young users and that publicly touted tools aimed at limiting kids’ time on the site were largely ineffective, according to internal documents and communications exposed in a lawsuit filed by the state of Kentucky.
A federal appeals court judge has ruled to keep Sean 'Diddy' Combs locked up while he makes a third bid for bail in his sex trafficking case, which is slated to go to trial in May.
Al Pacino is enjoying being a late-in-life dad. The legendary actor talked about being a father to a brood, including to 16-month-old Roman with producer Noor Alfallah.
Set to premiere next year, the film '111' is a joint Canadian-Swiss production that follows the interwoven stories of four people in the aftermath of the Sept. 2, 1998 Swissair crash near Peggy's Cove, N.S.
Several hundred "underperforming" 7-Eleven locations across North America are closing, the convenience store announced.
Whether you're looking to pay off debt, save for a big purchase, or simply give yourself greater financial stability, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to boost your income.
This weekend marks the fifth anniversary of a large blizzard that paralyzed Manitoba.
Some prominent figures will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Mass.
Two months before FIFA is set to confirm Saudi Arabia as the 2034 World Cup host, the soccer body was urged again Friday to allow independent scrutiny of the kingdom's human rights obligations for the tournament.
Former Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green has announced his retirement from the NBA.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveiled on Thursday his vision of a 'a fun, exciting future,' an 'age of abundance' full of his company’s self-driving cars without steering wheels, parking lots turned into parks and robots that will walk among the population – that he once again promised would be available within a few years.
Dozens of cars were pulled out of the Detroit River in west Windsor on Tuesday, causing many questions for Windsorites.
Hundreds of thousands of vehicles are being recalled in Canada due to a steering-related issue that could increase a driver's risk of crash.
There was an eye-catching mix of rainbows and lightning over Vancouver following a brief downpour this week.
Jeff Warner from Aidie Creek Gardens in the northern Ontario community of Englehart has a passion for growing big pumpkins and his effort is paying off in more ways than one.
Saskatchewan’s Jessica Campbell has made hockey history, becoming the first ever female assistant coach in the National Hockey League (NHL).
Have you ever seen videos of hovercrafts online or on TV and thought, 'Wow, I wish I could ride one of those.' One Alberta man did, and then built his own.
A B.C. couple is getting desperate – and creative – in their search for their missing dog.
Videos of a meteor streaking across the skies of southern Ontario have surfaced and small bits of the outer space rock may have made it to land, one astronomy professor says.
A unique form of clouds made an appearance over the skies of Ottawa on Sunday evening.
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
New research is showing the positive impact SOGI 123 or sexual orientation and gender identity resources are having in schools across British Columbia.
Greater Vancouver hosting multiple Northern Lights displays is part of a "very natural cycle", says UBC professor.
Parents at some private, for-profit daycares across the GTA are being warned that their fees could soon be doubling as operators consider pulling out of the national $10-a-day child-care program.
Here is a look at what’s open, what’s closed, and what’s on in the GTA during Thanksgiving weekend 2024:
The former principal of a Christian school in Ontario's Niagara Region has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge that sent a man to hospital in serious condition.
Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations will be closing early on Friday following a cyber attack.
As work on the Green Line gets ready to roll again, the biggest question about the LRT project continues to be about its route through Calgary's downtown.
A Manotick business has been left stunned as thieves made off with $90,000 worth of jewelry.
Lower than normal temperatures are in the forecast for Ottawa this Saturday.
The promotional giveaway that was planned for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Canadian Tire Centre will be modified, according to the Ottawa Senators.
Parents of Quebec teenagers are worried that high schools are becoming "recruitment grounds" after police arrested a dozen teens it believes have ties to organized crime. But experts say it's nothing new and better prevention measures are needed.
Montreal police have arrested two young adults in connection with the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that killed a mother and her young daughter.
A woman from Montreal's South Shore appeared in court on Friday on charges of aggravated assault after allegedly scalding a 10-year-old boy with boiling water more than one week ago.
A week ago today, Lita Pawliw was on the receiving end of a phone call no mother ever wants to get.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi is taking legal action against three people he alleges spread inflammatory and libelous allegations about him.
Alberta's United Conservative Party members will soon debate 35 policy resolutions that include banning transgender people from women's washrooms, prohibiting non-binary gender identifiers on government documents, and ensuring trans medical treatments are not publicly funded.
More than a month after the murder of Nova Scotia woman Esther Jones, her family continues to grapple with the loss.
It's not the most auspicious Thanksgiving weather for the Maritimes as a series of low pressure systems and weather fronts move through the region bringing inclement weather.
Since 2021, Cathy Dunbar has raised thousands for the Alzheimer Society of Nova Scotia with her sculpted pumpkins sold outside Stirling’s Farm Market in Greenwich, N.S.
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
There is a lot on the line in Saturday’s matchup between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and BC Lions as a Rider win will secure them a home playoff game.
Regina will vote for a new mayor, city council and public and separate school board trustees on Nov. 13.
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has officially begun! Here's what happened during Friday's big Bavarian celebration at Willkommen Platz.
The Northern Lights put on another spectacular show on Thursday night, with shades of blue, pink and green rippling across the night sky.
Kitchener, Ont. native Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
The leaders of Saskatchewan’s two major political parties are sharing their plans to tackle the growing homelessness crisis.
The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party laid out its platform on Friday, ahead of the Oct. 28 provincial election.
A Prince Albert woman has developed an app that allows people to lend and borrow items from each other.
Even on an average day, the intersection of Highway 17 at Highway 6 near Espanola is busy, but it’s especially steady on a Friday before a long weekend.
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
If you’re getting together with friends and family this long weekend, there are some things to keep in mind. Many offices, stores and businesses will be closed to mark the holiday. Here's what to know about what is open this Monday:
The first tenants are moving into a London’s newest affordable apartment building at 345 Sylvan St. in Old South, and the building’s operator is assuring neighbours that mistakes made a couple years ago at a nearby building will not be repeated.
Police say the victim of an armed robbery shooting at a gas station has since died of his injuries, and the suspect remains at large.
A Christian Island man is facing multiple charges in connection to the left of a vehicle in Midland.
A family of six has lost all their personal belongings after their house was destroyed by an explosion on the eve of the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.
In case you missed it, CTV News Windsor has compiled all of the top local stories from this week into one video.
A Windsor man testified in his careless driving trial in a Chatham-Kent courtroom on Friday.
A University of Windsor board member is calling for a pause on controversial agreements made with pro-Palestinian protesters who occupied part of the campus earlier this year.
With just over a week to go until election day, another BC Conservative candidate is coming under fire. This time, for comments about First Nations communities.
B.C. Conservatives Leader John Rustad says it will be up to voters to judge his party's candidates as he stood by a pair whose remarks on Indigenous and Muslim people drew condemnation from election rivals and other critics.
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Local photographers were amazed by the aurora borealis display in the night sky over Lethbridge on Thursday night.
Lethbridge- The latest monthly report from the Alberta Real Estate Association shows Lethbridge has seen one of the biggest year over year increases in home prices.
The Interfaith Food Bank is busy preparing Thanksgiving bundles and has some tips for anyone hoping to cut down on their holiday dinner costs.
A closer look at preventing graffiti will be looked at in Sault Ste. Marie, after a string of offensive displays by one man, including spray painting anti-Indigenous language and painting over the pride crosswalk.
A 34-year-old in Sault Ste. Marie who was wanted for a probation violation was found this week with a switchblade, drugs, a digital scale and $5,170 in cash.
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
He may not have logged the fastest time or even gone the full distance, but residents of a Newfoundland town agree the goat who unexpectedly joined the local weekend half marathon was the event's undisputed champion.
