Is there an ozone hole above the tropics? Canadian study ignites debate among scientists
Is there an ozone hole above the tropics? Canadian study ignites debate among scientists
An Ontario researcher says he's discovered a new ozone hole that's seven times larger than the Antarctic ozone hole, a claim that other atmospheric scientists are questioning.
Qing-Bin Lu, a professor of chemical physics at the University of Waterloo, writes in a peer-reviewed paper published in AIP Advances last Tuesday that since the 1980s, there has been an all-season ozone hole in the tropics, affecting 50 per cent of the Earth's surface area. Lu says at the centre of this tropic ozone hole, around 80 per cent of the ozone has been depleted.
"The tropics constitute half the planet's surface area and are home to about half the world's population," Lu said in a news release last Tuesday. "The existence of the tropical ozone hole may cause a great global concern."
The Earth's ozone layer lies in the stratosphere and helps absorb the sun's ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Too much exposure to UV radiation can increase the risk of skin cancer and eye damage for humans. UV exposure can also reduce photosynthesis, which can inhibit plant growth and negatively impact marine ecosystems.
In the late 1970s, researchers began to notice that the ozone layer around the polar regions had been thinning due to the industrial use of ozone-depleting substances such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons. When the Montreal Protocol was signed in 1987, 197 countries around the world agreed to phase out these substances, which led to the slowing of ozone depletion rates.
Ozone thickness is measured in Dobson units (DU). NASA defines an ozone hole or a thinning ozone layer as less than 220 DU, as measurements less than 220 DU were not found prior to 1979.
But Lu's study uses a different metric, defining an ozone hole as a 25 per cent reduction in ozone thickness. He argues NASA's 220 DU definition of an ozone hole is inadequate in the tropics, as the ozone in the tropics would still be above 220 DU even with a 56 per cent reduction in thickness.
However, several atmospheric researchers came out with a statement published in Science Media Centre, disputing the existence of a tropical ozone hole.
"I am surprised that this study was published at all in its current form. The results of this work will be highly controversial and I’m not convinced they are correct," said Martyn Chipperfield, an atmospheric chemistry professor at the University of Leeds.
"The claim in this research of such large ozone changes in the tropics have not been apparent in other studies which makes me very suspicious. Science should never depend on just one study and this new work needs careful verification before it can be accepted as fact," he added.
Lancaster University atmospheric scientist Paul Young, who was the lead author of the UN's 2022 Scientific Assessment of Ozone Depletion says the reduced ozone in the tropics doesn't constitute a "hole."
"There is no ‘tropical ozone hole’, driven by the author’s proposed electrons from cosmic rays or otherwise," Young said in the statement. "The author’s identification of a ‘tropical ozone hole’ is down to him looking at percentage changes in ozone, rather than absolute changes, with the latter being much more relevant for damaging UV reaching the surface."
Marta Abalos Alvarez, an earth and astrophysics researcher at Complutense University of Madrid, said the article "lacks the scientific rigour necessary to be a reliable contribution."
"It contains a lot of reasoning with serious errors and unsubstantiated assertions, contradicting previous results that are substantiated. Ozone depletion in the tropics is nothing new and is mainly due to the acceleration of the Brewer-Dobson circulation," she said in the statement.
The Brewer-Dobson circulation refers to the process in which ozone and water vapour circulates from the tropics up towards the poles, a phenomenon that climate researchers say has sped up due to the effects of climate change.
However, in an email to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, Lu fired back at these critiques, calling them "groundless."
"The true fact is that in my paper… not only showed the ozone changes in absolute values… but compared my observed results with those reported by others in the literature, all of which obtained from multiple data sources," he said.
"None of the criticisms … could stand from the close examination of the scientific literature."
Addressing Abalos Alvarez's comments, Lu said the changes expected in ozone thickness due to the Brewer-Dobson circulation is "approximately 10 times smaller than the observed large ozone losses in the 1980s and 1990s."
Citing measurements from NASA, Lu pointed out that the annual average total ozone value over the tropics is around 263 DU over the last decade. In comparison, the average in Antarctica has been 275 DU while the global average is 288 DU.
"It must also be noted that even (though) 'no tropical ozone hole' had been observed under the old definition in previous studies, but it does not mean that there has been no large ozone loss in the lower stratosphere in the tropics," Lu said.
"Thus, my discovery does call for further careful studies of ozone depletion, UV radiation change, increased cancer risks, and other negative effects on health and ecosystems in the tropical regions," he added.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Canada
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
2 boys missing after 'unscheduled visit' with parent, Kamloops RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are asking the public for help locating two missing children who they believe are in the company of a non-custodial parent and her partner.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
Canadian food suppliers signal more price hikes coming to grocery stores this fall
Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to grocery retailers informing them of upcoming price hikes.
-
Feds to provide more than $35M to Indigenous communities during Papal visit
The federal government says it will provide more than $35 million during the papal visit to Canada to support Indigenous communities, organizations and residential schools survivors.
-
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
World
-
Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM
Sri Lanka's president fled the country Wednesday, plunging a nation already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership then trained their ire on the prime minister and stormed his office.
-
U.S. destroyer sails past Chinese-held South China Sea islands
The U.S. Navy on Wednesday sailed a destroyer close to China-controlled islands in the South China Sea in what Washington said was a patrol aimed at asserting freedom of navigation through the strategic seaway.
-
2 candidates knocked out of U.K. Conservative leadership race
Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country.
-
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability
As video taken inside Robb Elementary School puts in full view the bewildering inaction by law enforcement during the May slaughter of 19 children and two teachers, some in Uvalde are shouting: Will police face consequences?
-
Hezbollah threatens Israel with escalation in border spat
The leader of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group threatened Israel with military escalation Wednesday if a future deal over the disputed maritime border between the two countries is not in Lebanon's favor.
-
7-Eleven offers US$100K reward for arrest in deadly California holdups
The 7-Eleven convenience store chain offered US$100,000 Wednesday leading to the arrest and conviction of a masked gunman suspected of robbing six Southern California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.
Politics
-
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Health
-
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
-
What is the BA.5 variant and why does it seem to be reinfecting so many people with COVID-19?
BA.5, part of the Omicron family, is the latest coronavirus variant to cause widespread waves of infection globally. According to the World Health Organization's most recent report, it was behind 52% of cases sequenced in late June, up from 37% in one week. In the United States, it is estimated to be causing around 65% of infections.
-
U.S. FDA gives emergency use authorization to Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in adults. It is the fourth coronavirus vaccine available in the United States, and it uses a different type of vaccine technology than the shots already available.
Sci-Tech
-
Falling space junk has up to 10% chance of killing someone in next 10 years: B.C. study
Space junk re-entering Earth's atmosphere could have as much as a one-in-10 chance of killing a person in the next decade, a recent B.C. study suggests.
-
NASA's new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
A sparkling landscape of baby stars. A foamy blue and orange view of a dying star. Five galaxies in a cosmic dance. The splendors of the universe glowed in a new batch of images released Tuesday from NASA's powerful new telescope.
-
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Entertainment
-
Khloé Kardashian expecting second child with Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson will welcome a second child via surrogate, a representative for Kardashian told CNN.
-
Disgraced R&B star R. Kelly back in Chicago for sex trial
R. Kelly has been returned to the federal jail in downtown Chicago ahead of his trial on child pornography and obstruction-of-justice charges, just two weeks after the disgraced R&B star was sentenced in New York to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.
-
3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics
A rock memorabilia dealer and two other men were charged Tuesday with scheming to sell allegedly ill-gotten, handwritten lyrics to the classic rock juggernaut 'Hotel California' and other hits by the Eagles.
Business
-
Hummus shortage? Chickpea crops dwindling, prices rising this year
As global droughts, extreme weather patterns and supply chain disruptions affect crops worldwide, add chickpeas to the list of food commodities suffering dwindling production and distribution, according to the non-profit Global Pulse Confederation.
-
Stocks waver as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates
Stocks are wavering through a shaky day of trading on Wall Street Wednesday after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected.
-
UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the first meeting in weeks between Russia and Ukraine took 'a critical step forward' to ensure the export of desperately needed grain from Ukraine's Black Sea ports to help ease the global food crisis.
Lifestyle
-
Set bedtime back to prepare your child for kindergarten, study says
A backpack, lunch box, crayons and at least 10 hours of sleep each night are all things children need to get off to a good start in kindergarten, according to a new study.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting
Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings.
Sports
-
Blue Jays fire manager Charlie Montoyo
The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.
-
'A disappointing day': Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau to test open market
Calgary Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau has made the decision to test free agency. Flames GM Brad Treliving made the announcement on Tuesday evening.
-
Boxing champion belt given to Mandela stolen in South Africa
A World Boxing Council championship belt belonging to former South African President Nelson Mandela has been stolen from a museum in Soweto, according to police.
Autos
-
Trudeau announces deal for new electric-vehicle battery component plant in Ontario
Ottawa and Ontario have reached a deal with a global materials technology and recycling group to build a new battery componentfacility in the province's Loyalist Township that will supply parts for electric vehicles.
-
Walmart to electrify its delivery fleet with Canoo EVs
Walmart Inc has struck a deal with Canoo Inc to buy 4,500 electric vehicles as part of the U.S. retailer's goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, the companies said on Tuesday.
-
BMW charges monthly fee to access heated seats in some countries
BMW is now selling heated seats as a monthly subscription in some countries, reflecting a growing trend in the automotive industry of locking features behind a digital paywall.