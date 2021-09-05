TORONTO -- Farmers pay for fertilizer so that they can use the phosphorous, nitrogen and potassium it contains in order to keep their fields fertile.

Governments pay for sewage treatment plants so that they can filter out urine – which contains phosphorous, nitrogen and potassium – from their water supplies.

Is there a way to connect one group with the other, saving both some money?

In this week's Riskin Report, CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin takes a look at the potential for treating crops with human urine and shares a story from an astronaut.

