Invasive species could be hiding in your Christmas decor. Here's how to stop the spread

As we enter the holiday season and decorate our homes with Christmas trees and wreaths, invasive species could be hiding in your holiday decor and pose a threat to the health of your decorations, the economy and yourself.

The Invasive Species Centre (ISC), a not-for-profit organization that works to protect the environment and economy against invasive species, says Christmas trees "should be inspected for egg masses laid by invasive spongy moths and spotted lanternflies."

According to the ISC, the spongy moth is a significant threat to trees across Canada and can cause heavy defoliation, tree mortality, lost revenue in the forest industry and human health risks like rash and irritation. As for the spotted lanternfly, which is a regulated pest under the Plant Protection Act, the ISC says it has the potential to "devastate grape and wine production" in southern Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

How to remove invasive species

The ISC says identifying and removing these egg masses can help slow the spread of these species. It also suggests taking a picture of any masses, then sending it to EDD MapS or iNaturalist.

For spongy moths, the ISC recommends following the "scrape-soak-scrap" method, which is:

Use a scraper, such as a butter knife, to carefully remove the mass. Always wear gloves and protective glasses and take caution if scraping from a ladder.

Soak the masses in a bucket of dish soap and water mixture for 48 hours.

Dispose of the egg masses.

As for the spotted lanternfly egg masses:

Scrape off the egg masses into a plastic bag filled with hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol, and seal it. Egg masses can also be stored in the freezer if hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol is not readily available.

Then, report it as soon as possible to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency with its precise location.

The ISC says there have been sightings and interceptions of spotted lanternfly in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and the Atlantic provinces in the last few years. Other invasive pests and egg masses that stick to wreaths and other Christmas decor include buckthorn, English ivy and barberry.

"These plants are used in these items for their attractive berries and evergreen foliage but can facilitate spread especially through improper disposal," the ISC said in a statement. "Avoid purchasing or making wreaths with invasive plants."