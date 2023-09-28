Inside scientists' mission to save America's wine industry from climate change
The U.S. West Coast produces over 90 per cent of America's wine, but the region is also prone to wildfires -- a combustible combination that spelled disaster for the industry in 2020 and one that scientists are scrambling to neutralize.
Sample a good wine and you might get notes of oak or red fruit. But sip on wine made from grapes that were penetrated by smoke, and it could taste like someone dumped the contents of an ashtray into your glass.
Wine experts from three West Coast universities are working together to meet the threat, including developing spray coatings to protect grapes, pinpointing the elusive compounds that create that nasty ashy taste, and deploying smoke sensors to vineyards to better understand smoke behavior.
The U.S. government is funding their research with millions of dollars. Wineries are also taking steps to protect their product and brand.
The risk to America's premier wine-making regions -- where wildfires caused billions of dollars in losses in 2020 -- is growing, with climate change deepening drought and overgrown forests becoming tinderboxes. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grapes are the highest-value crop in the United States, with 1 million acres (405,000 hectares) of grape-bearing land, 96 per cent of it on the West Coast.
Winemakers around the world are already adapting to climate change, including by moving their vineyards to cooler zones and planting varieties that do better in drought and heat. Wildfires pose an additional and more immediate risk being tackled by scientists from Oregon State University, Washington State University and the University of California, Davis.
"What's at stake is the ability to continue to make wine in areas where smoke exposures might be more common," said Tom Collins, a wine scientist at Washington State University.
Researcher Cole Cerrato recently stood in Oregon State University's vineyard, nestled below forested hills near the village of Alpine, as he turned on a fan to push smoke from a Weber grill through a dryer vent hose. The smoke emerged onto a row of grapes enclosed in a quasi greenhouse made of taped-together plastic sheets.
Previously, grapes exposed to smoke in the MacGyvered setup were made into wine by Elizabeth Tomasino, an associate professor leading Oregon State's efforts, and her researchers.
They found sulfur-containing compounds, thiophenols, in the smoke-impacted wine and determined they contributed to the ashy flavor, along with "volatile phenols," which Australian researchers identified as factors more than a decade ago. Bush fires have long impacted Australia's wine industry. Up in Washington state, Collins confirmed that the sulfur compounds were found in the wine that had been exposed to smoke in the Oregon vineyard but weren't in samples that had no smoke exposure.
The scientists want to find out how thiophenols, which aren't detectable in wildfire smoke, appear in smoke-impacted wine, and learn how to eliminate them.
"There's still a lot of very interesting chemistry and very interesting research, to start looking more into these new compounds," Cerrato said. "We just don't have the answers yet."
Wine made with tainted grapes can be so awful that it can't be marketed. If it does go on shelves, a winemaker's reputation could be ruined -- a risk that few are willing to take.
When record wildfires in 2020 blanketed the West Coast in brown smoke, some California wineries refused to accept grapes unless they had been tested. But most growers couldn't find places to analyze their grapes because the laboratories were overwhelmed.
The damage to the industry in California alone was US$3.7 billion, according to an analysis that Jon Moramarco of the consulting firm bw166 conducted for industry groups. The losses stemmed mostly from wineries having to forego future wine sales.
"But really what drove it was, you know, a lot of the impact was in Napa (Valley), an area of some of the highest priced grapes, highest priced wines in the U.S.," Moramarco said, adding that if a ton of cabernet sauvignon grapes is ruined, "you lose probably 720 bottles of wine. If it is worth US$100 a bottle, it adds up very quickly."
Between 165,000 to 325,000 tons of California wine grapes were left to wither on the vine in 2020 due to actual or perceived wildfire smoke exposure, said Natalie Collins, president of the California Association of Winegrape Growers.
She said she hasn't heard of any growers quitting the business due to wildfire impacts, but that: "Many of our members are having an extremely difficult time securing insurance due to the fire risk in their region, and if they are able to secure insurance, the rate is astronomically high."
Some winemakers are trying techniques to reduce smoke impact, such as passing the wine through a membrane or treating it with carbon, but that can also rob a wine of its appealing nuances. Blending impacted grapes with other grapes is another option. Limiting skin contact by making rose wine instead of red can lower the concentration of smoke flavor compounds.
Collins, over at Washington State University, has been experimenting with spraying fine-powdered kaolin or bentonite, which are clays, mixed with water onto wine grapes so it absorbs materials that are in smoke. The substance would then be washed off before harvest. Oregon State University is developing a spray-on coating.
Meanwhile, dozens of smoke sensors have been installed in vineyards in the three states, financed in part by a US$7.65 million USDA grant.
"The instruments will be used to measure for smoke marker compounds," said Anita Oberholster, leader of UC Davis' efforts. She said such measurements are essential to develop mitigation strategies and determine smoke exposure risk.
Greg Jones, who runs his family's Abacela winery in southern Oregon's Umpqua Valley and is a director of the Oregon Wine Board, applauds the scientists' efforts.
"This research has really gone a long way to help us try to find: are there ways in which we can take fruit from the vineyard and quickly find out if it has the potential compounds that would lead to smoke-impacted wine," Jones said.
Collins predicts success.
"I think it's increasingly clear that we're not likely to find a magic bullet," he said. "But we will find a set of strategies."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
Canada
-
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
-
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
-
University of Alberta closes endowment fund named after Nazi veteran recognized in the House of Commons
The University of Alberta is apologizing for having an endowment fund provided by Yaroslav Hunka, the Nazi veteran recognized in Parliament last week.
-
Catholic Bishops say $30-million reconciliation fund on track to meet new deadline
Canadian Catholic leaders say they are almost halfway to their fundraising goals for a reconciliation fund formed after the church failed to meet its previous financial commitments.
-
'Couple of hard lines': Alberta prepares Sovereignty Act motion to combat Ottawa's energy plan
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith isn't happy with the federal government's strategy for a net-zero transition and said she could use the Sovereignty Act to fight it.
World
-
Court rejects Donald Trump's bid to delay trial in wake of fraud ruling that threatens his business
An appeals court Thursday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay a civil trial in a lawsuit brought by New York's attorney general, allowing the case to proceed days after a judge ruled the former president committed years of fraud and stripped him of some companies as punishment.
-
WATCH
WATCH Watch: Mom shields son and sits perfectly still after bear takes over picnic table
Heart-stopping video shows a mother shielding her son from a black bear that jumped on a picnic table and feasted on their food in Mexico.
-
3 killed in shootings and an explosion in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs worsens
Three people were killed overnight in separate incidents in Sweden as a feud between criminal gangs escalated, making September the deadliest month on record for gun violence in the country.
-
Dutch police say 3 people are killed in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam
A lone gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in an apartment and a hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam on Thursday, killing three people, including a 14-year-old girl, police said.
-
U.S. National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security centre
The National Security Agency is starting an artificial intelligence security centre -- a crucial mission as AI capabilities are increasingly acquired, developed and integrated into U.S. defence and intelligence systems, the agency's outgoing director announced Thursday.
-
House Republicans make their case for President Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
House Republicans launched a formal impeachment hearing Thursday against President Joe Biden, saying they intend to "provide accountability" as they make their case to the public, their colleagues and skeptics in the Senate.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Conservative MP asks police, PMO to explain embarrassing invite -- but not the former Speaker
The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the 'international embarrassment' caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.
-
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Health
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
-
TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the company
TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of the app's users, according to a report released Thursday that the social media company disputes.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen of the country's most influential rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s are being added to Canada's Walk of Fame tonight.
-
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
Business
-
New California law raises minimum wage for fast food workers to US$20 per hour, among highest in U.S.
A new law in California will raise the minimum wage for fast food workers to $20 per hour next year, an acknowledgment from the state's Democratic leaders that most of the often overlooked workforce are the primary earners for their low-income households.
-
WATCH
WATCH Why no 'deep, dark recession' is expected in Canada
A new forecast from Deloitte predicts that Canada's economic struggles will begin to ease next year and by 2025 the Bank of Canada may even begin cutting the key lending rate.
-
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
Lifestyle
-
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
-
Here's where the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball ticket was sold
The location where a historic lottery ticket was sold was revealed Thursday morning.
-
'Bunny Hug' trademarked by Sask. vendor
Saskatchewan has its fair share of slang, and one phrase synonymous with our province: Bunny Hug. While this term is common phrase to most Saskatchewanians, it is apparently still fair game to be trademarked.
Sports
-
Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
-
Bo Bichette hits fourth for first time this season as Blue Jays hope to create runs
All-star shortstop Bo Bichette hit fourth for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday in the finale of a critical three-game series with the New York Yankees.
-
NASCAR's US$1 million All-Star Race to run at North Wilkesboro again in 2024
The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race will remain at North Wilkesboro Speedway in 2024 after this year's event -- the first race for NASCAR's top series there in 27 years -- attracted a capacity crowd thrilled to return to stock car roots.
Autos
-
Hyundai, Kia recall over 600,000 cars in Canada, drivers told to park away from buildings due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall for several vehicle models and are urging drivers to park away from buildings due to the risk that the issue could start a fire.
-
U.S. autoworkers union to announce plans on Friday to expand strike in contract dispute with companies
The United Auto Workers union says it will announce on Friday how it plans to expand its strike against Detroit's three automakers.
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles in the U.S. and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.