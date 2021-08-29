TORONTO -- Permafrost holds carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Thanks to global warming, permafrost is melting – meaning those compounds are released into the atmosphere.

You might expect that to be a big problem. After all, greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are the key driver of warmer temperatures on Earth.

However, when scientists studied the melting Tibetan plateau – which holds 10 per cent of the world's permafrost – they found that another environmental shift was more than making up for the increased emissions.

As CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this week's Riskin Report, their findings provide a bit of hope that our planet can still help us in the battle against climate change.

