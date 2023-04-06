In pictures: Major snow, ice storm rips through five provinces

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Dramatic photos show how storms filled California reservoirs

Now, 12 of California's 17 major reservoirs are filled above their historical averages for the start of spring. That includes Folsom Lake, which controls water flows along the American River, as well as Lake Oroville, the state's second largest reservoir and home to the nation's tallest dam.

Why Russia and Ukraine are battling so hard for one small city

Over 90 per cent of its residents have fled, much of it lies in ruins, tens of thousands have been killed, and its strategic importance has been played down by the Pentagon and NATO chiefs. Yet Russia and Ukraine are still battling for the small city of Bakhmut.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social