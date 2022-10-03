In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin explains how researchers used ancient shells and penguin bones to learn about how much Antarctica's glaciers melted in the past.

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign

Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.

Francois Legault (CAQ), Eric Duhaime (CPQ), Dominique Anglade (PLQ), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (QS) and Paul St-Pierre Plamondon (PQ) are fanned out across Quebec on the final day of the Quebec election campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes, Ryan Remiorz, Jacques Boissinot

Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region

Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.

