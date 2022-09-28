Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland.
A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Desperate people posted to Facebook and other social sites, pleading for rescue for themselves or loved ones. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward homes’ eaves.
The storm surge flooded a hospital's lower level emergency room in Port Charlotte, while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to a doctor who works there.
Water gushed down from above onto the ICU, forcing staff to evacuate the hospital’s sickest patients — some of whom were on ventilators — to other floors, said Dr. Birgit Bodine of HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital. Staff members used towels and plastic bins to try to mop up the sodden mess.
The medium-sized hospital spans four floors, but patients were forced into just two because of the damage. Bodine planned to spend the night at the hospital in case people injured from the storm arrive there needing help.
“The ambulances may be coming soon and we don’t know where to put them in the hospital at this point because we’re doubled and tripled up,” she said. “As long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that’s what matters.”
- Climate Barometer newsletter: Sign up to keep your finger on the climate pulse
- Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian approaches
The hurricane's center made landfall near Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. As it approached, water drained from Tampa Bay.
Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane churned ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, about 35 miles (55 kilometres) to the south. He called it “terrifying.”
“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”
A boat carrying Cuban migrants sank Wednesday in the stormy weather in waters east of Key West. The U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue mission for 23 people and managed to find three survivors about two miles (three kilometres) south of the island chain, officials said. Four other Cubans swan to Stock Island, just east of Key West, the U.S. Border Patrol said. Air crews continued to search for possibly 20 remaining migrants.
The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241 km/h) winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf. More than 2 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity, according to PowerOutage.us. Nearly every home and business in three counties was without power.
The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country's electrical grid.
About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law no one could be forced to flee.
News anchors at Fort Myers television station WINK had to abandon their usual desk and continue storm coverage from another location in their newsroom because water was pushing into their building near the Caloosahatchee River.
Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland at about 9 mph (14 km/h), Ian's hurricane force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida. In the hours since landfall, top sustained winds had gradually dropped to 90 mph (150 km/h), making it a Category 1 hurricane crossing the peninsula. Still, storm surges as high as 6 feet (2 metres) were expected on the opposite side of the state, in northeast Florida.
Sheriff Bull Prummell of Charlotte County, just north of Fort Myers, announced a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. “for life-saving purposes,” saying violators may face second-degree misdemeanour charges.
“I am enacting this curfew as a means of protecting the people and property of Charlotte County Prummell said.
Jackson Boone left his home near the Gulf coast and hunkered down at his law office in Venice with employees and their pets. Boone at one point opened a door to howling wind and rain flying sideways.
“We’re seeing tree damage, horizontal rain, very high wind,” Boone said by phone. “We have a 50-plus-year-old oak tree that has toppled over.”
In Naples, the first floor of a fire station was inundated with about 3 feet (1 metre) of water and firefighters worked to salvage gear from a firetruck stuck outside the garage in even deeper water, a video posted by the Naples Fire Department showed. Naples is in Collier County, where the sheriff’s department reported on Facebook that it was getting “a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes" and that it would prioritize reaching people “reporting life threatening medical emergencies in deep water.”
Ian's strength at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane when measured by wind speed to strike the U.S. Among the other storms was Hurricane Charley, which hit nearly the same spot on Florida's coast in August 2004, killing 10 people and inflicting US$14 billion in damage.
Ian made landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of Tampa and St. Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Flash floods were possible all across Florida. Hazards include the polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons of slightly radioactive waste contained in enormous ponds that could overflow in heavy rains.
The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.
“We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again,” President Joe Biden said Wednesday. “And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida.”
The governors of Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina all preemptively declared states of emergency. Forecasters predicted Ian will turn toward those states as a tropical storm, likely dumping more flooding rains into the weekend, after crossing Florida.
___
Associated Press contributors include Christina Mesquita in Havana, Cuba; Cody Jackson and Adriana Gomez Licon in Tampa, Florida; Freida Frisaro in Miami; Anthony Izaguirre in Tallahassee, Florida; Mike Schneider in Orlando, Florida; Seth Borenstein and Aamer Madhani in Washington; Bobby Caina Calvan in New York; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Jay Reeves in Birmingham, Alabama, and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix, Arizona.
MORE Climate News
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane, trapping people in homes
-
-
-
-
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 hurricane, trapping people in homes
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 km/h).
Firefighters in Florida push smoking fire truck through more than a metre of water as hurricane hits
Florida firefighters pushed a smoking truck through rising water as Hurricane Ian battered the southwest state, Wednesday afternoon.
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
Where things stand with Florida theme parks, cruise ships and more as Ian makes landfall
With Category 4 Hurricane Ian barrelling toward Florida on Wednesday morning, some of the state's popular theme parks. national parks, gardens, and cruise schedules have been closed or impacted.
Nova Scotia premier slams telecom companies over service issues in wake of Fiona, calls for action from feds
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, the premier of Nova Scotia is calling on telecommunications companies to 'step up', saying that many residents are still without cell phone service or access to 911 days after the storm pummelled the province.
NDP calls out Poilievre and Conservatives for opposing kids dental benefit while MPs enjoy comprehensive coverage
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre should not be opposing a dental benefit for children in low-income homes when MPs receive far broader coverage for their families.
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season, ties AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied the MLB American League record for most home runs in a single season Wednesday night during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
Canada
-
Jeremy MacKenzie, leader of online group 'Diagolon,' arrested in Nova Scotia: RCMP
Jeremy MacKenzie, the founder of the online group 'Diagolon,' was arrested in Nova Scotia on Wednesday on charges related to an allegation of assault in Saskatchewan from last year.
-
Sask. stabbing rampage victim says she feels 'blessed' to be alive
A 26-year-old woman injured in a stabbing rampage on James Smith Cree Nation says she doesn’t know why she was attacked.
-
Governor General places tobacco on graves of Saskatchewan stabbing victims
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon placed tobacco Wednesday on the graves of some of the people who died in a stabbing rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation earlier this month.
-
Indigenous man, granddaughter who were wrongly handcuffed reach settlement with Vancouver police
A settlement has been reached in a human rights complaint filed by an Indigenous man and his granddaughter who were handcuffed by police during a 2019 incident at a Vancouver bank.
-
Anesthesiologist from B.C. pain clinic charged with sexual assault
A 54-year-old anesthesiologist from a Surrey, B.C., pain clinic has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient, and authorities are asking anyone with "additional information" to come forward.
-
Nova Scotia premier slams telecom companies over service issues in wake of Fiona, calls for action from feds
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, the premier of Nova Scotia is calling on telecommunications companies to 'step up', saying that many residents are still without cell phone service or access to 911 days after the storm pummelled the province.
World
-
Firefighters in Florida push smoking fire truck through more than a metre of water as hurricane hits
Florida firefighters pushed a smoking truck through rising water as Hurricane Ian battered the southwest state, Wednesday afternoon.
-
Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he asked Trudeau for help in removing landmines
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had called on Canada on Wednesday to lead an unprecedented drive to rid his country of landmines linked to Russia's seven-month-old invasion.
-
Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote
Russia was poised Wednesday to formally annex parts of Ukraine where occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated 'referendum' on living under Moscow's rule that the Ukrainian government and the West denounced as illegal and rigged.
-
Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre in Myanmar
For years, Facebook pushed the narrative that it was a neutral platform in Myanmar that was misused by malicious people, and that despite its efforts to remove violent and hateful material, it unfortunately fell short. But a new and comprehensive report by Amnesty International states that Facebook's preferred narrative is false.
-
Russia's annexation plan in Ukraine: What happens now?
Russian-backed separatists and Russian installed officials in four partially Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine declared that voters had chosen to join Russia, in hastily organized referendums which the West said were illegal.
-
Cuban migrant boat sinks off Florida due to Hurricane Ian; 23 missing
U.S. Border Patrol said on Wednesday that 23 people were missing off the coast of Florida after a Cuban migrant boat sank due to Hurricane Ian.
Politics
-
Fewer than 300 military members kicked out for failing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Nearly a year after a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy was implemented for the Canadian Armed Forces, 299 members have been kicked out of the military because they refused to get vaccinated.
-
NDP calls out Poilievre and Conservatives for opposing kids dental benefit while MPs enjoy comprehensive coverage
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre should not be opposing a dental benefit for children in low-income homes when MPs receive far broader coverage for their families.
-
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Health
-
Can I book my COVID-19 bivalent booster that targets Omicron? Where each province, territory stands
The anticipated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot that specifically targets the Omicron variant is now available across Canada.
-
169 overdose deaths recorded in B.C. in August, 8-month total nears record
Dozens more British Columbians died from toxic substances in August, the province's latest overdose data shows, bringing the total number of deaths reported in the first eight months of the year close to a record.
-
Alzheimer's drug shows promise in early results of study
Shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer's disease soared early Wednesday after Japan's Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.
Sci-Tech
-
This ship tried to warn the Titanic about the iceberg. Now scientists have found its wreckage
The wreck of a ship that tried to warn the RMS Titanic of the iceberg that sank it on its maiden voyage has been found at the bottom of the Irish Sea.
-
Watch the moment NASA rammed a spacecraft into an asteroid
A high-speed NASA spacecraft veered toward an asteroid on Monday – and rammed into the rock deliberately.
-
Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe
A sprawling disinformation network originating in Russia sought to use hundreds of fake social media accounts and dozens of sham news websites to spread Kremlin talking points about the invasion of Ukraine, Meta revealed Tuesday.
Entertainment
-
Coolio, 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper, dead at 59
Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop's biggest names of the 1990s with hits including 'Gangsta's Paradise' and 'Fantastic Voyage,' died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said.
-
Canadian actor Robert Cormier dead at 33 after 'tragic accident'
Canadian actor Robert Cormier has died at age 33 after a 'tragic accident,' his sister says.
-
Tributes pour in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier after 'unexpected' death
Heavy-hearted tributes are pouring in for Canadian actor Robert Cormier, best known for his roles in 'Heartland,' 'Slasher' and 'American Gods.'
Business
-
Nova Scotia premier slams telecom companies over service issues in wake of Fiona, calls for action from feds
In the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona, the premier of Nova Scotia is calling on telecommunications companies to 'step up', saying that many residents are still without cell phone service or access to 911 days after the storm pummelled the province.
-
U.S. court ruling in Cineworld bankruptcy proceedings halts Cineplex case in Ontario
Cineplex Inc. says a U.S. court ruling will mean the Ontario Court of Appeal won't hear a case between the Toronto theatre giant and its once-suitor Cineworld Group PLC as scheduled.
-
Canada's lack of Indo-Pacific strategy leaves business in the dark: book
Business leaders and former diplomats are pushing the Trudeau government to finally release its long-awaited strategy for the Indo-Pacific region.
Lifestyle
-
How some organizations are reducing food waste and saving Canadians money
Millions of tonnes of edible food are being thrown away, a problem some organizations are trying to prevent through programs aimed at reclaiming food and giving it to Canadians at a lower cost.
-
Inflation, strong U.S. dollar will weigh on snowbirds' plans, experts say
High inflation and a strong U.S. dollar will weigh heavily on Canadian snowbirds this winter, experts say. As the cold months approach, Snowbird Advisor president Stephen Fine says some snowbirds are opting for a shorter travel period or eyeing different destinations.
-
These natural wonders in Canada were lost to Fiona
An iconic sandstone rock formation in P.E.I and a striking solitary tree in Nova Scotia are among the natural landmarks destroyed by post-tropical storm Fiona.
Sports
-
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st home run of the season, ties AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge tied the MLB American League record for most home runs in a single season Wednesday night during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
-
Canucks owner denies abuse allegations heard in Vancouver family court
The owner of the Vancouver Canucks has responded to bombshell allegations that he abused his children, which were heard during a family court proceeding this week.
-
New $2 coin commemorates 1972 Summit Series on 50th anniversary
Fifty years to the day after Canada defeated the Soviet Union in the 1972 Summit Series, the Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a special coin commemorating the occasion.
Autos
-
Alberta to change licences in spring, reduce second road tests for new drivers
A graduated driver's licence program in Alberta that has been in effect for the past 19 years is getting an overhaul.
-
States get final OK to build highway EV charging network
All 50 states received final approval Tuesday to begin construction on a first nationwide network of EV charging stations that places one roughly every 80 kilometers along interstate highways, part of the Biden administration's plan to spur widespread adoption of zero-emission cars.
-
F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season
Formula One team Williams is releasing Toronto driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season.