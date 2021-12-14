At least 88 people are dead and more than 100 are missing after a cluster of devastating tornadoes ripped through five southern American states on Friday.

In western Kentucky, the wreckage stretches for hundreds of kilometres.

Homes have been ripped off their foundations, others have had walls or the roof torn off.

Rubble and shredded trees lay strewn about the roadways.

Emergency crews are continuing to search tirelessly for the missing among the wreckage.

Meanwhile, other survivors are working to clean up after the storm.

Barbara Patterson and her husband Bob survived the storm, but significant damage was done to their home.

Now, they’re working to salvage what they can, including wedding photos and other keepsakes.

“I feel better today,” Barbara Patterson told CTV News’ Richard Madan on Monday. “Yesterday and Saturday I couldn’t walk thorough here without crying.”

But, despite the damage to their home, Bob Patterson said he feels “blessed.”

“I’m alive,” he said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the situation is “just awful.”

“And the people who lost everything but are still here with us, it’s hard to think of them as lucky,” he told a press conference.

Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden said he had been briefed by the country’s Federal Emergency Management Agency on the response to the tornadoes.

“We’re in close contact with officials on the ground and working to quickly get federal assistance to those in need,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “We will get through this together.”

Biden is expected to visit the tornado-stricken region on Wednesday.

By Tuesday morning, across Kentucky more than 23,700 people were still without power, according to poweroutag.us.

As of Monday, more than 10,000 homes and businesses were without water, and 17,000 were under boil-water advisories.

Authorities said in total, five tornadoes hit Kentucky, including one with an extraordinarily long path of about 320 kilometres.

With files from the Associated Press