Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday.
Electrical cables swayed and sent off showers of sparks in the town of El Rosario, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Mazatlan, close to where the hurricane hit.
Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw. The main island is sparsely populated, mainly by government employees, and most buildings there are made of brick or concrete.
The hurricane's winds slipped back to 85 mph mph (140 km/h) as it hit land about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan Monday morning, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Authorities did not immediately report any damage, but along the coast they suspended classes, closed seaports and set up shelters.
A hurricane warning was in effect from San Blas to Mazatlan.
The government of Jalisco state, where Puerto Vallarta is located, suspended classes Monday in towns and cities along the coast.
In Sinaloa, where Mazatlan is located, some emergency shelters were opened.
Orlene could bring flood-inducing rainfall of up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) in some places, as well as coastal flooding and dangerous surf.
The ports of Manzanillo and Puerto Vallarta were closed to ships and Mexico's navy announced that ports including Mazatlan, San Blas and Nuevo Vallarta were closed to small craft.
Mexico's National Water Commission said Orlene could cause "mudslides, rising river and stream levels, and flooding in low-lying areas."
The hurricane center said hurricane-force winds extended out about 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the center and tropical storm-force winds out to 70 miles (110 kilometers).
The storm peaked early Sunday at Category 4 force with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 km/h).
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.
Feds seek organization to administer Black-led philanthropic fund
The federal government has begun its search for an organization to administer an endowment fund aimed at bolstering the economic and social well-being of Black Canadians.
Canada
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Sex workers challenging criminal laws in court, citing Charter violation
An alliance of sex worker rights groups is in Ontario Superior Court today asking for several sections of the Criminal Code to be deemed unconstitutional.
-
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign.
-
Thousands still in the dark as most P.E.I. schools reopen 10 days after Fiona
Many Islanders are back to school or work 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island on Sept. 23, but thousands of Maritime Electric customers still do not have power.
-
B.C. breaks dozens of temperature records amid unseasonably dry conditions
British Columbia broke two dozen temperature records Sunday, marking the latest in a stretch of unseasonably warm days.
World
-
Iran's supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames U.S.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called "rioting" and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests.
-
Bolsonaro surprisingly strong, forces Brazil runoff
Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperformed expectations in Brazil's presidential election, proving that the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.
-
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to National Archives in 2021
Former U.S. President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
-
Palestinians: Israeli military kills 2 during West Bank raid
The Israeli military shot and killed two Palestinians during a raid in the occupied West Bank early Monday, Palestinian officials said, deepening what has become the deadliest round of fighting in the territory in years.
-
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
-
Oath Keepers trial: Extermist group planned for armed rebellion, prosecutor says
The founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and 4 associates planned for an "armed rebellion" to stop the transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021, according to prosecutors at the opening of the most serious case to reach trial yet in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Politics
-
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
-
Feds seek organization to administer Black-led philanthropic fund
The federal government has begun its search for an organization to administer an endowment fund aimed at bolstering the economic and social well-being of Black Canadians.
-
Justice O'Bonsawin on the 'evolution' of and challenges facing Canada's top court
Marking one month as a judge on the Supreme Court of Canada, Michelle O'Bonsawin, speaks with Evan Solomon about why she wants people to see her as a judge first and the first Indigenous justice to sit on Canada's highest bench, second.
Health
-
Scientists call for vigilance, warning another monkey virus could soon be poised to infect humans
Researchers are calling for vigilance in a new study that outlines an obscure family of viruses that causes Ebola-like symptoms in certain monkeys, warning that one of these viruses could soon make the jump to humans.
-
No single fix for anti-Indigenous racism in Canada's health-care system: doctor
Ongoing racism against many Indigenous patients has bred deep mistrust in the health-care system, often keeping people from travelling to a hospital or clinic. While the issue is widespread across Canada, some provinces are partnering with Indigenous groups to provide anti-racism training.
-
Lumpy skin disease kills 100,000 cattle in India, threatens livelihoods
A viral disease has killed nearly 100,000 cows and buffaloes in India and sickened over two million more animals.
Sci-Tech
-
Google discontinues Google Translate in mainland China
Google has discontinued its Google Translate services in mainland China, removing one of the company's few remaining services that it had provided in a country where most Western social media platforms are blocked.
-
Tesla robot walks, waves, but doesn't show off complex tasks
An early prototype of Tesla Inc.'s proposed Optimus humanoid robot slowly and awkwardly walked onto a stage, turned, and waved to a cheering crowd at the company's artificial intelligence event Friday, but wasn't able to complete any complex tasks.
-
Musk and Twitter CEO Agrawal were briefly pals, texts show
Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering - at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: 'Is Twitter dying?'
Entertainment
-
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion
Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay US$1.26 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission charges that she promoted a cryptocurrency on Instagram without disclosing that she'd been paid $250,000 to do so.
-
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
-
Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film
Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi called 'Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial.'
Business
-
Fraud, scam cases increasing on Zelle, Senate report finds
Incidents of fraud and scams are occurring more often on the popular peer-to-peer payment service Zelle, according to a report issued Monday by the office of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, giving the public its first glimpse into the growing problems at Zelle.
-
S&P/TSX composite up more than 400 points as oil tops US$80 a barrel
Gains in the energy sector as the price of oil rose to top US$80 a barrel helped Canada's main stock index surge more than 400 points higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.
-
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces 'unprecedented risks' to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said.
Lifestyle
-
Stella McCartney dabbles in art at eco-pioneering Paris show
It was as much art fair as fashion show for Stella McCartney, who put on an art-infused spring collection at Paris Fashion Week on Monday that vibrated with flashes of colour.
-
How Spam became cool again: Foodies, fine-dining chefs embrace once-maligned canned meat
Hormel, the conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey, says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity to meet a record amount of demand for the 85-year-old canned block of meat.
-
Amid global turmoil, superyachts are selling more than ever. Here's why
Despite global conflict lurking on the horizon and energy prices putting the squeeze on millions, superyachts are selling more than ever. CTVNews.ca looks at why new superyacht owners are taking the plunge.
Sports
-
NFL faces intense scrutiny over concussion protocols
An investigation is now underway into the handling of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's apparent head injury, while the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the first concussion evaluation is reportedly no longer working with the National Football League Players Association.
-
Indonesia police chief, others removed over soccer disaster
An Indonesian police chief and nine elite officers were removed from their posts Monday and 18 others were being investigated for responsibility in the firing of tear gas inside a soccer stadium that set off a stampede, killing at least 125 people, officials said.
-
Stadium tragedy exposes Indonesia's troubled soccer history
Gaining the right to host next year's Under-20 World Cup was a major milestone in Indonesia's soccer development, raising hopes that a successful tournament would turn around long-standing problems that have blighted the sport in this country of 277 million people.
Autos
-
NASCAR's new Next Gen car a step backward in safety: Chase Elliot
NASCAR's most popular driver said Saturday the sport has taken an unacceptable step backward in safety with its new Next Gen car, a rare public offering of opinion by Chase Elliott.
-
Gas prices up by as much as almost 20 cents in some Canadian cities
Gas prices jumped overnight in some cities across Canada, in many cases by around ten cents a litre, and by almost 20 cents in one city.
-
Data breach at border agency contractor involved up to 1.38 million licence plates
The federal privacy watchdog says a data breach at a contractor for Canada's border agency involved as many as 1.38 million licence plate images.