Hurricane Idalia in photos: Watch 'catastrophic' storm surge batter Florida

Hurricane Idalia is unleashing powerful winds and rain along the coast of Florida on Wednesday.

The category 3 storm landed just before 8 a.m. ET and is quickly moving across the Big Bend region, which encompasses the communities of Tallahassee, Cedar Key and Crystal River.

"Catastrophic storm surge occurring along the coast of the Florida Big Bend (area)," the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on its website at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday. "Damaging winds spreading inland over northern Florida."

Areas just outside of the wrath of Idalia are also being impacted with flooding, like in Tampa and the surrounding towns.

Wind gusts of up to 200 km/h are expected to bring storm surges and flooding to the coast. Some areas are nearly completely submerged underwater as the storm knocks down power lines and trees.

Residents were told to evacuate prior to the storm landing. Those who chose to stay were told to shelter in place.

"Don't put your life at risk by doing anything dumb at this point," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "This thing's powerful. If you're inside, just hunker down until it gets past you."

Idalia is expected to remain a hurricane as it travels through the southern portion of Georgia and South Carolina where it will taper off into the Atlantic Ocean.

Here's some of the destruction seen in Florida.

Storm clouds loom over riverfront homes and Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)