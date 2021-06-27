MEXICO CITY, -- The hurricane Enrique barrelling northwards off Mexico's Pacific coast may strengthen slightly overnight before weakening on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday, though part of Mexico remain at risk of flash floods.

Enrique, currently about 150 miles (241 km) south of Cabo Corrientes in western Jalisco state, is expected to remain parallel to the Mexican coast through the night, the NHC said in its latest report at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT).

"Some slight strengthening is possible through tonight," NHC said. "Enrique is then expected to begin weakening on Monday and continue to weaken through early this week."

However, Enrique is still expected to produce 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of rain through to Tuesday, and in some places as much as 18 inches (46 cm) over Colima and coastal sections of Michoacan, Jalisco and Guerrero states, NHC said.

"These amounts would likely produce life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides over portions of southwestern Mexico," NHC said.

