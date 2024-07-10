Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec

TORONTO -

Environment Canada is warning of "torrential" rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.

The weather office has issued rainfall warnings for the regions, saying amounts will be variable, but some areas may see up to 80 millimetres.

It says conditions should improve by Thursday, but there could be flash floods on roads and localized flooding.

The weather pattern comes as a blistering heat wave caused by a ridge of high pressure from northern California continues to slowly roll across Western Canada.

The weather office issued dozens of heat warnings across most of Saskatchewan on Tuesday, saying extreme temperatures are expected to persist the rest of the week before cooling slightly over the weekend.

A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts in place as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Smith told a news conference Monday that scorching temperatures that have now set dozens of daily records in B.C. were likely to reach Manitoba today.

Smith said the ridge may reach the northwestern Ontario border before it moves south back into the United States.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

Local updates: