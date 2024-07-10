Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
Environment Canada is warning of "torrential" rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
The weather office has issued rainfall warnings for the regions, saying amounts will be variable, but some areas may see up to 80 millimetres.
It says conditions should improve by Thursday, but there could be flash floods on roads and localized flooding.
The weather pattern comes as a blistering heat wave caused by a ridge of high pressure from northern California continues to slowly roll across Western Canada.
The weather office issued dozens of heat warnings across most of Saskatchewan on Tuesday, saying extreme temperatures are expected to persist the rest of the week before cooling slightly over the weekend.
A map from Environment Canada shows weather alerts in place as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Smith told a news conference Monday that scorching temperatures that have now set dozens of daily records in B.C. were likely to reach Manitoba today.
Smith said the ridge may reach the northwestern Ontario border before it moves south back into the United States.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.
Local updates:
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
An Israeli defence contractor is taking the Canadian government to court after the company says it was taken out of the running for a multimillion-dollar military equipment contract without explanation.
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who served eight and a half years for helping to kill her abusive mother, announced Tuesday that she is set to become a mother herself.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
Restaurant and bar owners are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the impact of the LCBO strike on their businesses as they struggle to secure inventory, the president and CEO of Restaurants Canada says.
British Columbia's premier says the province worked with the federal government to change its bail rules, so he is not sure why a man with a long and violent criminal history was released from jail weeks before the stabbing death of a woman in her Surrey, B.C., home.
A new report says the average asking rent for a home in Canada reached $2,185 in June, up seven per cent compared with a year ago despite representing the slowest annual rate of growth in 13 months.
Calgary police say four men have been charged in an 11-month investigation into a kidnapping last summer.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says whale rescue teams are preparing to make another attempt to disentangle a young right whale in the St. Lawrence Estuary.
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
A company has installed computerized vending machines to sell ammunition in grocery stores in Alabama, Oklahoma and Texas, allowing patrons to pick up bullets along with a gallon of milk.
A Navy sailor tried to access President Joe Biden's medical records early this year, but the Pentagon said no information was compromised.
An apparent Israeli airstrike on a school-turned-shelter in southern Gaza killed at least 25 Palestinians on Tuesday, as heavy bombardment in the north forced the closure of medical facilities in Gaza City and sent thousands fleeing in search of increasingly elusive refuge.
Haiti's newly selected Prime Minister Garry Conille and Haiti's police chief visited the country's largest hospital on Tuesday, after authorities said they took control of the medical institution over the weekend from armed gangs.
Joe Biden forcefully defended the foreign policy achievements of his presidency as he welcomed NATO member states to a Washington summit on Tuesday that is being closely watched by allies at home and abroad for proof the embattled U.S. president can still lead.
The Vatican said Tuesday that its doctrine office will prepare a document on women in leadership roles in the Catholic Church, a new initiative to respond to longstanding demands by women to have a greater say in the church’s life.
An Israeli defence contractor is taking the Canadian government to court after the company says it was taken out of the running for a multimillion-dollar military equipment contract without explanation.
The Assembly of First Nations passed an emergency resolution at its general assembly in Montreal Tuesday calling off a forensic audit that had been pushed by former national chief RoseAnne Archibald before she was ousted as national chief last year.
Ottawa expects to spend another $963 million to deal with the Phoenix pay system debacle that has plagued the public service since 2016, and can't yet say what the final price tag will be to axe the system entirely.
A woman who received a pig kidney transplant -- along with an implanted device to keep her heart beating – has died, her surgeon announced Tuesday.
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Ontario is confirming nine cases of listeriosis that are believed to be linked to a recall for Silk® and Great Value brand plant-based refrigerated beverages.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
A 51-year-old man from Richmond, Kentucky allegedly lured a 10-year-old child over the video game Fortnite and exchanged 'images of a sexual nature,' police east of Toronto say.
The Avro Arrow meant to be one of the most advanced aircraft of its era, dispatching the threat of Soviet nuclear bombers and making Canada a world leader in military aviation and engineering.
A man who attended the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver last Friday wants answers from the venue after his VIP experience, he says, was less than ideal.
Canada's men's soccer team may be in tough against superstar Lionel Messi and top-ranked Argentina in the Copa America semifinals, but Drake is putting his money on the heavy underdogs.
Sixteen jurors were seated Tuesday for Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter trial in New Mexico, where opening statements are set to start Wednesday.
Restaurant and bar owners are becoming 'increasingly concerned' about the impact of the LCBO strike on their businesses as they struggle to secure inventory, the president and CEO of Restaurants Canada says.
Bell says it has acquired a pair of technical services companies as part of its plan to strengthen its cloud services business.
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
July 9 marked National Lavender Day, a day first recognized in 2017, but at Karen Larter’s house, everyday is lavender day.
Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
Spain reached the European Championship decider with a 2-1 victory over France on Tuesday, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal becoming the youngest-ever scorer at the continental tournament.
After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ottawa city councillor Tim Tierney has waited decades for the chance to meet his rock-star idols Nickelback.
A rock 'n' roll legend made an appearance at a popular Vancouver restaurant over the weekend.
A convict who escaped an Edmonton correctional service more than a month ago has been caught.
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
Adam finds out how a giant tortoise walking along a sidewalk is inspiring a woman visiting from Australia.
A man who attended the Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver last Friday wants answers from the venue after his VIP experience, he says, was less than ideal.
Simon Fraser University continues to make steady progress in clearing regulatory and planning hurdles toward launching its medical school, confirming its first dean and securing an additional $34 million in funding from the province.
In the 14 years she’s operated Lepp Farm Market in Abbotsford, B.C., Charlotte Lepp has never imported peaches in July.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl will arrive in the GTA overnight, with heavy downpours expected to persist well into Wednesday.
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
A woman is dead in the Calgary community of Bowness and her death is being investigated as 'suspicious,' police say.
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
In just four days of competition at the 2024 Calgary Stampede, officials say three animals have died after being injured during chuckwagon races and at the rodeo.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
Testing and staff training continues on Ottawa's new north-south light rail transit line, but there is no word on when passengers may be able to board the Trillium Line this summer.
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
A road signaller in his 60s died on Tuesday in the Beauport area of Quebec City after being struck by a heavy vehicle.
Oilers fans or anyone else who's used Ticketmaster are being urged to secure their online accounts and check for unusual activity.
Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
The Alberta International Airshow was slated for Aug. 17-18 before organizers announced Tuesday the show, which sometimes attracts tens of thousands to the Villeneuve Airport northwest of the city, will not go ahead due to unexpected financial and resource issues.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
Goals by Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez lifted top-ranked Argentina past Canada as the star-studded South American side showed its pedigree in a 2-0 win in the Copa America semifinal on Tuesday.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested seven people and laid 65 charges in connection to a child exploitation and human trafficking investigation in Portage la Prairie.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
As temperatures heat up across southern Manitoba, people in Winnipeg are flocking to city-run swimming pools to try and cool down. But with the high demand, some facilities are struggling to keep up.
Regina City Council has approved funding for the Regina Public Library (PRL) Central Library Renewal Project.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
Tuesday marks the fourth day in the search for a missing 44-year-old woman who was last seen in Woodstock.
A small fire at 250 Frederick Street in Kitchener over the weekend is adding to the long list of issues residents have had to deal with lately.
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
A Barrie woman missing for more than a year was recently seen in North Bay, police said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than a dozen convenience stores and gas stations in North Bay have been given the green light to sell alcohol after the Labour Day weekend.
Wayne Pellett credits his dog, Freedom, for helping him escape a fire in his apartment complex.
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
London fire crews attended the scene of a multi-vehicle collision where a pedestrian was struck and transported to hospital.
Police have given a glimmer of hope to the family of a Barrie woman who vanished without a word over a year ago.
A search warrant executed on Brentwood Drive turned up a stash of weaponry.
The 23-year-old man was charged with several violent crimes after being released from prison.
A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
The Hudson’s Bay store at Devonshire Mall in Windsor is temporarily closed.
According to the executive director of the Children's Aid Society (CAS), there are thirteen children and youth in our community that are in unlicensed placements like hotels and rented homes. “Right now, we're in a major crisis,” said Derrick Drouillard, who pointed out there's even one child that is staying in the CAS building on Riverside Drive, out of necessity.
Geoff Scoates, founder of Vancouver's Social Run Club, says the last thing he wants is for club members to suffer heat stroke.
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Two dozen additional daily maximum temperature records were broken across B.C. Monday as the province swelters under a heat wave.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
It's been an exciting few weeks for two Sudbury Wolves players who are fresh out of NHL training camps.
The fate of Sault Ste. Marie’s YMCA is less than a week away from being decided.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.