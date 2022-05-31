Hurricane Agatha sets May record, then weakens over Mexico
Hurricane Agatha made history as the strongest hurricane ever recorded to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific hurricane season, ripping off roofs and washing out roads before fading Tuesday in southern Mexico.
The storm hit Oaxaca state Monday afternoon as a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (165kph), then quickly lost power as it moved inland over the mountainous interior.
Remnants of Agatha were moving northeast Tuesday into Veracruz state, with sustained winds down to 30 mph (45 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Centre said the storm should dissipate by the evening, but warned that the system's heavy rains still posed a threat of dangerous floods for Mexico's southern states.
Oaxaca Gov. Alejandro Murat told local media that the state's emergency services office had no reports of deaths. Several municipalities near the coast remained without power Tuesday and mudslides blocked a number of the state's highways.
San Isidro del Palmar, only a couple miles inland from the coast, was swamped by the Tonameca river that flows through town.
Residents waded through neck-deep water to salvage what items they could from their homes, walking gingerly with piles of clothing atop their heads and religious figures in their arms.
Argeo Aquino, who had lived in the town his whole life, could recall only two other occasions when he saw such flooding.
"The houses are totally flooded, so they are getting everything out," Aquino said Monday as he watched his neighbors. "There are stores, houses. More than anything else, we have to try to save all the good material, because everything else is going to be washed away."
The Tonameca's brown waters reached the windows of parked cars and the minibuses used for local transportation.
Nearby, heavy rain and high winds lashed the beach town of Zipolite, known for its clothing-optional beach and bohemian vibe. The wind howled for about six hours on Monday, aid Silvia Ranfagni, manager of the Casa Kalmar hotel in Zipolite.
"The sound of the wind was really loud, high-pitched," said Ranfagni. "It started at 1 p.m. when the telephone coverage went out and it didn't calm down until 7:30."
"A lot of trees were down, roads washed out," she said. "A lot of metal and thatched roofs were blown off."
Agatha formed on Sunday and quickly gained power. It was the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, said Jeff Masters, meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections and the founder of Weather Underground.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
The Weather Network releases its summer forecast in Canada
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
Canada
-
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
-
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
-
The Weather Network releases its summer forecast in Canada
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
World
-
Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students -- the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
-
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
-
New federal lawsuits target ex-cop who killed George Floyd
Two Minnesotans filed federal civil rights lawsuits Tuesday against the city of Minneapolis and Derek Chauvin, alleging they were traumatized when the former police officer used his 'signature move' of kneeling on their necks -- the same way that he killed George Floyd.
-
UN names Palestinian media program for slain reporter
The United Nations says it is naming the annual training program for Palestinian broadcasters and journalists after Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead May 11 during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.
-
China's Russia dealings irk U.S., but don't breach sanctions
China's support for Russia through oil and gas purchases is irking Washington and raising the risk of U.S. retaliation, foreign observers say, though they see no sign Beijing is helping Moscow evade sanctions over its war on Ukraine.
-
Appeals court upholds dismissal of U.S. election fraud case
A Denver-based federal appeals court has agreed with a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit that claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump and had been rigged by Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook (now Meta) and others.
Politics
-
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
Health
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
More than 550 monkeypox cases have been reported in 30 countries, WHO official says
The World Health Organization is now counting more than 550 monkeypox cases worldwide, the group's technical lead for monkeypox, Rosamund Lewis, said Tuesday on CNN International.
-
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Sci-Tech
-
Telescopes reveal why Neptune is more blue than Uranus
Neptune and Uranus are so similar that scientists sometimes refer to the distant, icy planets as planetary twins. But these ice giants have one big difference: their colour. New space and ground-based telescope observations have revealed what's behind this difference in tone.
-
Great whites may have doomed the biggest shark that ever lived, fossil teeth reveal
Megalodon, the giant shark that lived more than 23 million years ago and was inspiration for the movie 'The Meg,' was almost four times bigger than the great white shark that cruises our oceans today.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
Entertainment
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
-
What jurors didn't hear in the Jacob Hoggard sex-assault trial
Here is some of the information Jurors were barred from hearing during trial in order to protect their impartiality.
-
Kevin Costner to saddle up, head Calgary Stampede Parade
Acclaimed actor, producer and director Kevin Costner will lead the 2022 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade
Business
-
Bank of Canada on track for rate hike after GDP growth slows: economists
Economists say the Bank of Canada is still on track for another oversized rate hike on Wednesday after the latest Statistics Canada data showed the pace of economic growth slowed in the first quarter.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
-
Restaurant sales surpassed pre-pandemic levels in March: Statistics Canada
Restaurant and bar sales in this country have surpassed their pre-COVID-19 levels for the first time since the pandemic began, according to Statistics Canada.
Lifestyle
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
'You want to be on his team': 85-year-old Winnipegger dominating pickleball court
Six years ago, Ed Reinholdt didn’t even know what pickleball was. Now, the 85-year-old Winnipegger takes to the court three times a week, and he is often competing and beating people half his age.
-
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
Sports
-
Quebecor CEO says plans for Senators to play games in Quebec City halted
Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says the death of former Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has ended conversations between the team and his company about the Senators potentially playing games in Quebec City.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez hobbled by injury in quarterfinal loss at French Open
Leylah Fernandez's dream run at Roland Garros ended in the quarterfinals Tuesday -- a combination of a tough matchup against fellow left-hander Martina Trevisan of Italy and a right foot injury that required treatment in the first set of a 6-2, 6-7 (3), 6-3 defeat.
-
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
Autos
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.