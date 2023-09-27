Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
Vancouver developer Howard Meakin has owned the famed Expo 86-era floating McDonald's restaurant vessel known as the McBarge for decades, and despite its outward appearance, by no means is it derelict, he says.
The vessel was made famous during the 1986 World Exposition in Vancouver as a floating McDonald's restaurant, though the vessel official name was the "Friendship 500."
- Climate Barometer newsletter: Sign up for more on how a warming planet impacts you
- Top climate and environment headlines, all in one place
Meakin said he was surprised to learn in recent media reports that the vessel appeared on the federal government's national inventory of wrecked, abandoned or hazardous vessels.
It has since been removed from the Canadian Coast Guard's list.
"It's just ridiculous because it's never been abandoned," Meakin said in an interview. "The hull is in pristine condition. We've had it surveyed and it's concrete, the hull is concrete. It has a life expectancy of probably well over 100 years."
Up until 2019, it wasn't even illegal in Canada to abandon a boat in the country's waters, and now the Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through the inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of hazardous vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
So far, only one vessel's owner has been issued a fine under Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act.
The coast guard's list of wrecks now has nearly 1,500 entries, roughly two thirds of which are in British Columbia, but the agency cautions that all the vessels listed aren't "verified and confirmed by the Government of Canada."
Robert Brooks, the agency's director of marine environmental and hazards response, said in an interview that the list was launched in November 2022, and since 2017 more than 550 problem vessels have been removed from Canadian waters.
"We're working every day to refine the accuracy of the national inventory," Brooks said.
The retired BC Ferries vessel Queen of Sidney, top, that was in operation from 1960 to 2000, and another derelict vessel are seen moored on the Fraser River, in Mission, B.C., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
In July, the Coast Guard updated the list and removed around 200 entries, and Brooks said the agency is working through the "significant case volume," and welcomes public comments about potential inaccuracies on the list.
The McBarge is no longer on the list, nor is the Queen of Sidney, a former BC Ferries vessel sold off in 2002.
That vessel's owner, Langley, B.C., resident Gerald Tapp eventually renamed the boat "Bad Adventure," and it remains moored on the Fraser River.
The ship has been used in film shoots over the years, including a 2018 episode of the X-Files.
Tapp complained to the coast guard about its inclusion on the list, insisting his ship is neither wrecked, abandoned, nor hazardous, but he's been in a prolonged legal dispute, leaving the vessel's future uncertain, he said in an interview.
When asked about the vessel's current state and any future plans, Tapp, 86, said he was unsure as he prepares to deal with his legal issues.
"To be honest, I couldn't tell you," he said. "I've got no idea. I might be dead before, so who knows?"
A recently posted video online purportedly from the engine room of the Queen of Sidney shows the grimy and oily state of the vessel's interior, and the Canadian Coast Guard said that it "is aware of the video on social media."
"We are looking into this issue," Fisheries and Oceans Canada spokesman Craig Macartney said in an email. "Members of the public should never venture into or on a vessel of concern due to the many potential hazards these vessels can pose."
Macartney added that the Queen of Sidney was last assessed in 2018 and it was found "in poor condition, but was not a risk to pollute or a hazard."
It was added to the national inventory list nonetheless, but later removed after Tapp contacted the Coast Guard, and the agency took if off the list after concluding the vessel "was not a risk to pollute nor is it a hazard."
Other derelict vessels on the list have languished in B.C. waters for decades, such as the MV Spudnik, a U.S. Navy freighter removed from the Fraser River in 2020, and the cargo vessel Mini Fusion, a human smuggling ship formerly known as the MV Ocean Lady, which was removed from Desolation Sound in B.C. last year.
"They were significant hazards," Brooks said, adding they cost "millions of dollars to address."
The Coast Guard also continues to deal with the Brigadier General M.G. Zalinski, a U.S. warship that sank off the coast of Prince Rupert in 1946, whose hull is deteriorating and has been leaking heavy fuel oil periodically for years.
Brooks said the Coast Guard hopes to have the ship's remaining oil removed by sometime next year.
"Certainly the Zalinski is a complex case," he said. "It certainly highlights the complexity when you think about the scale of the challenge of addressing wrecked, abandoned, and hazardous vessels across the country."
Howard Meakin, the owner of the McBarge, said he is still confident the vessel can have a long second life as a tourist attraction symbolizing Vancouver's journey from "mill town to metropolis" once the right home is found.
"It's an iconic cultural attraction for B.C. and for Canada," he said. "It's definitely, you know, on my bucket list to get done."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
Hundreds of derelict vessels removed from Canadian waters, Coast Guard says
The Canadian Coast Guard is working its way through a Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act inventory, armed with the power to fine owners of vessels that threaten marine environments or public safety.
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
U.S. judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A U.S. judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House, and he ordered some of the former president's companies removed from his control and dissolved.
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
Canada
-
Jury at Peter Nygard's Toronto sexual-assault trial set to hear more evidence today
Jurors at the Toronto sexual-assault trial of former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard are set to hear more evidence today.
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
B.C. family rallying around little girls who lost their firefighter dad in highway crash
Blain Sonnenberg's daughters — seven-year-old Brooklyn and four-year-old Trezley — were the light of his life.
-
Details leading up to Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death revealed
A long-time, close friend of Hardeep Singh Nijjar says the Sikh activist found a tracking device underneath his car before he was killed outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June.
-
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with two standing ovations in Canada's Parliament this week.
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
World
-
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government after an offensive
Azerbaijan said Wednesday it has detained the former head of Nagorno-Karabakh's separatist government as he tried to cross into Armenia following Azerbaijan's 24-hour blitz last week to reclaim control of the enclave.
-
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Republicans are meeting for their second presidential debate on Wednesday as Donald Trump's top rivals seek to blunt the momentum of the former president, who is so confident of cruising through the party's primary that he again won't share a stage with them.
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
Sen. Bob Menendez arrives at court to answer to bribery case charges as he rejects calls to resign
U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is due in court Wednesday to answer to charges that he used his powerful post to secretly advance Egyptian interests and do favours for New Jersey businessmen in exchange for bribes of cash and gold bars.
-
Trump heads to Michigan to compete with Biden for union votes while his GOP challengers debate
As his Republican rivals gather onstage in California for their second primary debate, former President Donald Trump will be in battleground Michigan on Wednesday night working to win over blue-collar voters in the midst of an autoworkers' strike.
-
U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, officials say
The U.S. soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago was released into American custody Wednesday, according to two officials.
Politics
-
House of Commons to elect new Speaker as Rota's resignation takes effect
The resignation of House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota is set to take effect this evening and procedure dictates MPs must go through the process of electing a new Speaker before they can continue with their normal business.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Poilievre's Conservatives maintain summer lead over Trudeau's Liberals: poll
The Conservatives have maintained their summer lead in the polls, according to fresh numbers from Leger. Among decided voters, Pierre Poilievre's party has the support of 39 per cent of respondents, which is 12 points ahead of the federal Liberals.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Alberta government to give update on investigation into E. coli outbreak in Calgary
The Alberta government is to provide an update today on the investigation into an E. coli outbreak that affected multiple Calgary daycares.
-
Ontario widower stuck with US$100K+ medical bill after late wife hospitalized on vacation
An Ontario widower, still grieving his wife's death, is unsure how to pay for a medical bill from their last vacation to Florida, which costs more than US$124,000.
Sci-Tech
-
Three astronauts return to Earth after a year in space. Frank Rubio sets U.S. space record
A NASA astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts returned to Earth on Wednesday after being stuck in space for just over a year. American Frank Rubio set a record for the longest U.S. spaceflight -- a result of the extended stay.
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
Iran says it has successfully launched an imaging satellite into orbit amid tensions with the West
Iran claimed on Wednesday that it successfully launched an imaging satellite into space, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with Western nations that fear its space technology could be used to develop nuclear weapons.
Entertainment
-
Hollywood writers strike declared over after boards vote to approve contract with studios
Hollywood's writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production.
-
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
-
Coldplay frontman performs impromptu birthday song for 10-year-old in Vancouver
Among the thousands of satisfied Coldplay fans who attended the band's two Vancouver shows last weekend, a 10-year-old named Leo may have had the most memorable night of all.
Business
-
Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada
Streaming platform Disney+ is updating its subscriber agreement and is adding a no-sharing passwords policy.
-
TD rolls out accessibility tool to ease web browsing for people with disabilities
Encountering a pop-up video that plays automatically may be a mere irritant to most while browsing the web, but for Susan Santola, the consequences could be far more dire. It could potentially cause a seizure.
-
Is broadband essential, like water or electricity? New net neutrality effort makes the case
Landmark net neutrality rules rescinded under former President Donald Trump could return under a new push by U.S. Federal Communications Commission chair Jessica Rosenworcel. The rules would reclassify broadband access as an essential service on par with other utilities like water or power.
Lifestyle
-
Donatella Versace slams Italian government's anti-gay policies from La Scala stage
Donatella Versace slammed the Italian government for what she described as anti-gay policies in a heartfelt and personal speech that referenced her late brother, Gianni Versace, while receiving a fashion award this weekend.
-
Pope, condemning body shaming, uses personal example from boyhood
Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned body shaming among young people, acknowledging that he was guilty of doing it himself when he was a boy in Argentina more than seven decades ago.
-
Leaf-peeping social media users are clogging a Vermont back road. The town is closing it
Social media users take note: You won't be able to snap that fall foliage selfie at a popular Vermont spot. The town has temporarily closed the road to nonresidents due to overcrowding and 'poorly behaved tourists.'
Sports
-
Wells hits two-run homer in ninth inning to lead Yankees over Blue Jays 2-0
Austin Wells smashed a two-run homer in the ninth inning to lift the New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Tuesday.
-
Jets sign veteran QB Trevor Siemian to their practice squad as a backup to Zach Wilson
The New York Jets signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to the practice squad Tuesday, giving them an experienced backup to embattled starter Zach Wilson.
-
Ben Simmons heads into training camp healthy. He might be the Nets' point guard if he stays that way
Ben Simmons is set to begin training camp next week with no restrictions after two injury-shortened seasons in Brooklyn.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 3.4 million U.S. vehicles due to fire risk and urge owners to park outdoors
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million vehicles and telling owners to park them outside due to the risk of engine compartment fires.
-
Canada watching nervously as Biden, Trump do battle in Michigan over EV strategy
Joe Biden is making history today as the first modern U.S. president to visit a picket line -- a big-stakes play for blue-collar votes with implications for Canada.
-
Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover about 4,300 workers at the automaker's St. Catharines Powertrain Plant, the Oshawa Assembly Complex and the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.