TORONTO -- Every time our exploitation of nature throws a new obstacle at us, we find a way around it.

We find ways to make it easier to breed animals, keep plants alive and adapt to climate change.

That's why, according to new research, nature is contributing much more to humankind now than it was 50 years ago – even though nature itself has declined over that half-century.

We've mostly managed to stay on those opposite tracks, but the strain is starting to show. CTV News Science and Technology Analyst Dan Riskin has more in the video at the top of this page.