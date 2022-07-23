Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
A new study by the Chinese Academy of Sciences found that greenhouse gases increase the probability of heat waves, making these extreme weather events more frequent and worse.
The study, published Friday in the Advance in Atmospheric Sciences, follows analysis on the 2021 North American heat wave that had a significant impact in British Columbia where 595 people and over one billion marine animals died. Temperatures averaged around 30 C, but the highest temperature recorded was in B.C. at 46.9 C, breaking Canada’s all-time heat record.
Researchers focused on atmospheric circulation patterns, which is how air flows and affects surface air temperatures around the planet.
In their data, they found three atmospheric circulation patterns that occurred simultaneously during the 2021 heat wave. However, co-occurring atmospheric patterns are not new and they have not previously been known to trigger heat waves. Ultimately, the researchers concluded human activity through greenhouse gases likely made the atmospheric circulation patterns worse and provoked a heat wave.
“We found that it is likely that global warming associated with greenhouse gases influences these three atmospheric circulation pattern variabilities, which, in turn, led to a more extreme heatwave event,” Chunzai Wang, lead author of the study said in a news release
While the study included a stark reminder for immediate climate action before these extreme events become more frequent, another extreme heat wave is currently gripping parts of the Northern hemisphere.
Canada, Europe and the U.S. have all experienced high temperatures for the past week as Europe suffers the brunt of the heat wave with temperatures reaching 40.3 C. Wildfires have forced hundreds of people to leave their homes in Greece, while officials in Portugal have reported over 1,000 sudden deaths blamed on the heat wave.
Francis Zwiers, CEO of the Pacific Climate Impacts Consortium, says climatologists who have been closely following these extreme climate patterns have also found greenhouse gases to be one of the main catalysts for the rise in global temperatures.
“The evidence supports that what's happening is a consequence of rising greenhouse gas concentrations. So we're seeing that happen in Canada and that's raising the risk of extreme warm temperatures everywhere,” Francis Zwiers told CTV News Channel on Saturday.
While extreme heat events are not new, Zwiers says the frequency at which they occur is concerning.
“Between the 1850s and 1900s, an event that we estimated would have happened once every 10 years is now happening once every three or three and a half years,” he said.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Here's what we know about the 'slow roll' protest in Ottawa today to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Canadian bishops collecting donations from papal visit 'inappropriate': AFN chief
The assembly of Catholic bishops organizing Pope Francis's visit to Canada, where he is expected to apologize for the church's role in residential schools, is from those hoping to see him.
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
Canada
-
Immigration officials meet with refugee placement company after concerns raised
A delegation from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada met with a company hired to help settle Afghan refugees after concerns were raised by those staying in a refugee hotel.
-
Here's what we know about the 'slow roll' protest in Ottawa today to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
-
Prospect of forgiveness stirs complex feelings among residential school survivors
The Pope's upcoming visit to Canada is evoking complex feelings among many Indigenous people. Some residential school survivors and those living with the intergenerational trauma the institutions caused are ready to forgive the Roman Catholic Church for the brutality it inflicted on Indigenous peoples.
World
-
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
-
Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park
A 6-year-old girl was among three Iowa family members fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself, police said.
-
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
International human rights groups on Saturday urged Sri Lanka's new president to immediately order security forces to cease use of force against protesters after troops and police cleared their main camp following months of demonstrations over the country's economic meltdown.
-
Biden likely has highly contagious COVID-19 strain: doctor
U.S. President Joe Biden likely contracted a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through the United States, and now has body aches and a sore throat since his positive test, according to an update from his doctor on Saturday.
-
Journey to find home: CTV News' Omar Sachedina reconnects with family roots in Uganda on Asian Expulsion anniversary
For an exclusive W5 documentary to air this fall, CTV News National Affairs Correspondent Omar Sachedina reflects on travelling to Uganda with his mother for the first time since she was exiled when Ugandan Asians were expelled in 1972.
-
In Uvalde, closeness complicates accountability for shooting
In the aftermath of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, families of victims and many residents are navigating mixed emotions as they channel their grief and fury into demands for change.
Politics
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
-
Third official Conservative party leadership debate happening Aug. 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the participating contenders square off in both English and French. The decision to go ahead with the debate now—with just weeks to go before all ballots have to be submitted—has been met with resistance from two of the five remaining candidates.
Health
-
World Health Organization declares monkeypox a global emergency
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
With a sniff or a swallow, new vaccines aim to put the brakes on COVID-19 spread
Injected vaccines against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been hugely successful, saving nearly 20 million lives globally in their first year of use and slashing the pandemic's death toll by an estimated 63 per cent, according to a recent study. Yet good as these shots are, they have not stopped the virus from spreading from person to person.
-
What we know about the new COVID variant and why there's no cause for alarm
A new COVID variant has recently been detected in several countries including the U.K., U.S., India, Australia and Germany. Called BA.2.75, it’s a subvariant of Omicron.
Sci-Tech
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI
The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.
-
Why doesn't Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn's? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn't have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Gosling received a sign from the universe to play Ken in the 'Barbie' film
The premiere of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' is still a year away, and yet Ryan Gosling has found a way to turn every press appearance into an excuse to wax poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Ken.
-
Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher are among the names joining Canada's Walk of Fame this year.
-
Movie reviews: 'Nope' is an ambitious movie with unexpected twists and turns
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Nope,' 'The Gray Man' and 'Fire of Love.'
Business
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
-
Brexit blamed for delays as British truckers and travelers face gridlock at Dover
Brexit has contributed to travellers being stuck in gridlock at the start of the summer holidays at the port of Dover, French and U.K. officials have said, as a war of words escalates between the two countries over hours-long delays at the border.
-
Tentative deal prevents strike at six casinos, negotiations continue for two others
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC) and the union representing workers at several Ontario casinos.
Lifestyle
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
This mushroom-shaped ring broke the world record for most diamonds in a single ring
If just one diamond isn't enough, SWA Diamonds might have the perfect ring for you. The India-based jewelry company broke a Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 24,679 diamonds.
-
No winning ticket sold for Friday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot
There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $25 million draw.
Sports
-
Brooke Henderson takes 2-shot lead into final round of Evian
Brooke Henderson saw her lead at the Evian Championship reduced to two shots after the third round on Saturday as the Canadian seeks her second major title.
-
Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams
Two of Canada's men's world junior hockey teams are being investigated by police following alleged group sexual assaults in 2003 and 2018.
-
'I did not sexually assault her': Former Canuck Virtanen denies charge in testimony
Testimony has ended in the trial of a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.
Autos
-
Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record
Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status -- an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.
-
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.