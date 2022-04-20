Human activity is pushing parts of the world toward an insect apocalypse, study suggests
Extreme land use combined with warming temperatures are pushing insect ecosystems toward collapse in some parts of the world, scientists reported Wednesday.
The study, published in the journal Nature, identified for the first time a clear and alarming link between the climate crisis and high-intensity agriculture and showed that, in places where those impacts are particularly high, insect abundance has already dropped by nearly 50%, while the number of species has been slashed by 27%.
These findings raise huge concerns, according to Charlotte Outhwaite, the lead author on the study and researcher at the University College London, given the important role of insects in local ecosystems, pollination and food production, and noted that losing insects could threaten human health and food security.
"Three quarters of our crops depend on insect pollinators," Dave Goulson, a professor of biology at the University of Sussex in the U.K., previously told CNN. "Crops will begin to fail. We won't have things like strawberries.
"We can't feed 7.5 billion people without insects."
Outhwaite said their findings "may only represent the tip of the iceberg," because of the limited amount of evidence in some regions.
Tom Oliver, a professor of applied ecology at the University of Reading, said in a statement that scientists don't yet know when insect populations could reach a point of no return, where their losses would be too great to overcome.
"In terms of a potential tipping point where the loss of insects causes whole ecosystems to collapse, the honest answer is we just don't know when the point of no return is," said Oliver, who was not involved in the study. "We know that you can't just keep losing species without, ultimately, causing a catastrophic outcome."
He likened the gradual loss to removing rivets from an airplane, which you can't keep doing "without it eventually falling out of the sky."
The researchers defined high-intensity agriculture as the kind characterized by the use of chemical pesticides or fertilizers, low crop diversity, large field size or high livestock density, among other things — all of which are relatively common features of modern-day farming.
And, scientists say, extreme land use has a compound effect with the climate crisis. Razing natural habitats for agriculture can dramatically alter the area's local climate and trigger temperature extremes. Researchers found substantial declines in insect populations in areas of the world that are much warmer, particularly in the tropics, where Outhwaite noted finding alarming reductions in insect biodiversity.
Researchers analyzed data from a 20-year period for more than 6,000 locations and studied nearly 18,000 insect species, including butterflies, moths, dragonflies, grasshoppers and bees.
They concluded that in areas with low-intensity agriculture, less climate warming, and a nearby natural habitat, insects only declined by 7%, compared to the 63% decrease in areas with less natural habitat cover. Many insects rely on plants for shade during sweltering days — the loss of nearby natural habitats could leave them more exposed and vulnerable to warming temperatures. And as climate change advances, scientists say these natural buffers may become less effective.
A recent UN report on adapting to the climate crisis underscored how the world's ecosystems are very much connected to human systems. And unless the planet slashes heat-trapping emissions, those systems will continue to see major losses in biodiversity — particularly insects.
"Whether these remaining insects can continue to support ecosystem functioning, or whether they will eventually be lost themselves is still an open question," Oliver said. "Under the precautionary principle, however, it would be best to act now so we don't ever find out about ecosystem collapse by experiencing it."
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers say they were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Effect of open bidding on price, demand for Ontario homes questioned
Proposed Ontario regulations that could make the home bidding process more open may not address what real estate experts say is the core issue with the market, supply.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to appear in court seeking new bail conditions
One of the leaders of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest is appearing in court today seeking changes to her bail conditions.
-
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
Effect of open bidding on price, demand for Ontario homes questioned
Proposed Ontario regulations that could make the home bidding process more open may not address what real estate experts say is the core issue with the market, supply.
-
Man stabbed in neck in 'unprovoked attack' at Toronto subway station
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed at St. George Subway Station late on Tuesday night, police say.
-
COVID hospitalizations surpass 1,600 in Ontario; 28 more deaths
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario has surpassed the 1,600 threshold for the first time since mid-February as the province reports an additional 28 deaths related to the disease.
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Russia tests new nuclear-capable missile
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: The Russian Defence Ministry reported the first launch of its new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile. President Vladimir Putin said this weapon is unique and will make those who threaten Russia 'think twice.'
-
Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov blasts Putin's 'insane war' in Ukraine
Oleg Tinkov, the billionaire founder of a big Russian digital bank, has blasted Russia's 'insane war' in Ukraine and urged the West to help President Vladimir Putin find an off-ramp to 'stop this massacre.'
-
Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease
Shanghai allowed 4 million more people out of their homes Wednesday as anti-virus controls that shut down China's biggest city eased, while the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast of Chinese economic growth and warned the global flow of industrial goods might be disrupted.
-
Prince Harry opens up about his and Meghan's visit with the Queen
Prince Harry is opening up about his life at home and his recent surprise visit with Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and his wife, Meghan, had tea with the monarch and shared laughs.
-
Ohio doctor found not guilty in 14 hospital patient deaths
A jury on Wednesday acquitted an Ohio doctor accused of ordering excessive amounts of painkillers that led to multiple patient deaths at a Columbus-area hospital following a weekslong trial.
-
Judge sends Assange extradition decision to U.K. government
A British judge on Wednesday formally approved the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. The case will now go to Britain's interior minister for a decision, though the WikiLeaks founder still has legal avenues of appeal.
Politics
-
PM tight-lipped on any details surrounding sending heavy artillery to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government are remaining tight-lipped about Canada sending heavy artillery to Ukraine, citing 'operational security.'
-
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
Health
-
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
-
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
-
Patients at greater risk of dementia after COVID-19 pneumonia, study finds
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those with other types of pneumonias, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.
Sci-Tech
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
-
Western University’s all-sky camera network captures large fireball near Lake Simcoe
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
Entertainment
-
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Actor Johnny Depp returned to the stand Wednesday for testimony in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who he says berated and attacked him constantly during their short-lived marriage.
-
Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer says
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
-
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
Business
-
Amid stock plunge, Netflix aims to curtail password sharing
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
-
Canada's annual rate of inflation highest since 1991: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, the fastest year-over-year increase in the consumer price index since January 1991.
-
Netflix's collapse is a warning sign for stocks
Shares of Netflix are imploding after the company reported its first quarterly loss of subscribers in more than a decade, far underperforming expectations and worrying investors that had been betting that a handful of big tech companies would continue to grow at a rapid clip.
Lifestyle
-
What compensation are you entitled to if your flight is delayed or cancelled?
Under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations, air travellers in Canada can potentially be compensated for flight delays and cancellations. CTVNews.ca looks at what rights passengers have in these situations.
-
Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war
Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday.
-
Football world sends condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and family following news of his baby son's death
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
-
Maria Sharapova announces pregnancy on 35th birthday
Maria Sharapova, who won all four tennis grand slam titles during her career, celebrated her 35th birthday on Tuesday but will remember the day for more than one reason after she announced she was expecting her first child with fiancée Alexander Gilkes.
Autos
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.