How are you trying to reduce your impact on climate change?

Climate change is upon us, with reports highlighting the dramatic need to limit carbon emissions in order to reduce devastation to ecosystems and humans.

Studies and warnings from scientists often point to a collective need for change among industries, governments and regular citizens.

While some may feel overwhelmed, or like there's nothing they can do to make an impact, experts suggest otherwise.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says if individuals chose lower-carbon transportation alternatives like biking, walking or public transit, it could divert two tonnes of carbon dioxide yearly per person. This is equivalent to 4.1 barrels of oil consumed.

Considering how much of an impact one person can make, we want to know how you are trying to tackle the climate crisis.

