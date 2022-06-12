Hot air brings Spain its first withering heat wave of the year

A man refreshes himself with water in downtown Madrid, Spain on June 12, 2022. Spain's weather service says a mass of hot air from north Africa is triggering the country's first major heat wave of the year with temperatures expected to rise to 43 C (109 F) in certain areas. (AP Photo/Paul White) A man refreshes himself with water in downtown Madrid, Spain on June 12, 2022. Spain's weather service says a mass of hot air from north Africa is triggering the country's first major heat wave of the year with temperatures expected to rise to 43 C (109 F) in certain areas. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social