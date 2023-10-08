Hong Kong cancels scores of flights as Tropical Storm Koinu draws nearer
Scores of flights in Hong Kong were cancelled Sunday as Tropical Storm Koinu neared the southern Chinese city after leaving one dead and over 300 injured in Taiwan.
Koinu was expected to skirt about 70 kilometres (43 miles) from Hong Kong on Sunday night, dumping heavy showers, the Hong Kong Observatory said. The storm is forecast to move across the coastal waters of neighbouring Guangdong province on Sunday and Monday.
Koinu was packing maximum winds of 90 kph (55 mph) and gusts of up to 122 kph (76 mph), according to the observatory.
Hong Kong on Sunday raised its No. 8 storm signal, effectively shutting the city down with shops and schools closing and reducing frequencies of public transport.
Scores of flights to and from Hong Kong were cancelled and the main Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge closed temporarily, according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Koinu had earlier battered Taiwan with heavy winds and strong rain but later the typhoon had weakened into a tropical storm on its way to southern China.
It comes a month after southern China and Hong Kong were lashed by Typhoon Saola, which triggered Hong Kong's highest storm signal on a scale of 11. A week later, Guangdong province and Hong Kong were hit with the heaviest torrential rains in almost 140 years.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from Hamas
A surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as hundreds of people were killed and thousands more left injured.
W5 Exclusive 'I wanted to collapse': A Canadian grandmother's journey from romance scam victim to unwitting drug mule
Suzana Thayer's story began as an investigation into a romance scam. Bilked out of more than $200,000, her search for love took her from the world of online dating to Ethiopia to meet the 'man of her dreams' -- and eventually to a Hong Kong prison after cocaine was found hidden inside buttons on clothing in her suitcase.
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters. In northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin said Sunday that his Security Cabinet has formally declared the country at war.
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Canada
-
Air Canada temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv after Hamas attack on Israel
Air Canada says it is temporarily cancelling flights to Tel Aviv starting on Sunday following the deadly attacks in Israel.
-
Ottawa police increase presence around synagogues, mosques after Hamas attack in Israel
Ottawa police say there will be more patrols around synagogues and mosques this weekend after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip Saturday.
-
'Most challenging Thanksgiving:' Long weekend marked with soaring food bank use
Food banks across Canada continue to face soaring need this Thanksgiving, with one executive warning that things could quickly get worse.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre condemn Hamas attack on Israel; Ambassador to Canada calls violence 'unimaginable'
Canada's federal leaders are condemning a surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on Saturday in what has become the deadliest attack in Israel in years.
-
Canadian municipalities looking to become 'spongier' to build climate resilience
From green roofs in Toronto to Vancouver's rain city strategy, Canadian cities are looking to become 'sponges' in order to help mitigate some of the effects of extreme rainfall events.
-
Canadians in Israel on edge following unprecedented attack from Hamas
A surprise attack in Israel early Saturday morning has left communities in shock as hundreds of people were killed and thousands more left injured.
World
-
Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas
The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for 'significant military steps' to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the toll from the conflict passed 900 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Israel's Security Cabinet says it is at war after surprise Hamas attack. Follow live updates
Israel says it is at war as its soldiers battle Hamas fighters in the streets of southern Israel and launch airstrikes on Gaza, the day after an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas fighters. In northern Israel a brief exchange of strikes with Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group raised fears of a broader conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin said Sunday that his Security Cabinet has formally declared the country at war.
-
Disrupting Saudi-Israel ties may have motivated Hamas attack, Blinken says
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said part of the motivation for Hamas' latest attack on Israel could have been disrupting a potential normalizing of Israel-Saudi Arabia ties, adding Washington will announce new aid for Israel on Sunday.
-
Earthquakes kill more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
Powerful earthquakes killed at least 2,000 people in western Afghanistan, a Taliban government spokesman said Sunday. It's one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
-
UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations
Forcibly deporting Afghans from Pakistan could lead to severe human rights violations -- including the separation of families and deportation of minors, the United Nations warned Saturday.
-
Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India's Himalayan northeast
Rescuers found more bodies overnight as they dug through slushy debris and ice-cold water in a hunt for survivors after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India's Himalayan northeast, washing away houses and bridges and forcing thousands to flee.
Politics
-
'Very clear' Iran involved in attacks on Israel, Canada's ambassador to the UN says
Canada's ambassador to the United Nations said there's 'no question in (his) mind' Iran is involved in the attacks on Israel.
-
Stabilizing food prices 'not like a switch you can flip': Industry Minister
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the process for stabilizing food prices is 'not like a switch you can flip,' but rather one that will likely take weeks and months, after he announced an agreement with major grocers this week that he vowed will lead to steadier prices 'soon.'
-
Canada 'closely monitoring' Afghanistan after quake reportedly kills more than 2,000
Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs is offering support to people in Afghanistan after a devastating earthquake rocked the western part of the Asian country on Saturday.
Health
-
Vaping nicotine can be a 'crutch,' and for those trying to quit, the process can be painful
Canadians who vape nicotine say the impacts the habit can have on their health and wallet have led them to try quitting, but the difficult withdrawal process can have lasting effects.
-
Disability advocates warn eligibility for federal dental-care plan may be cumbersome
The federal government's new dental insurance plan has yet to be introduced, but advocates are warning the eligibility criteria for people with disabilities could be cumbersome and may not capture everyone who should have access to the program.
-
Health Canada issues turkey recall for western provinces
Health Canada has issued a recall on Sunrise Farms turkey products on Saturday just days before Canadians gather with their families for Thanksgiving feasts.
Sci-Tech
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
Vikings had windows, another shift away from their image as barbaric Norsemen, Danish museum says
Vikings had windows -- usually only associated with medieval churches and castles -- meaning Norsemen dignitaries sat in rooms lit up by apertures with glass, Danish researchers said Thursday.
-
Unprecedented discovery seems to defy fundamental astronomical theories
New images from the James Webb Space Telescope have revealed surprising pairs of planet-like objects in the Orion Nebula that have never been detected before.
Entertainment
-
Terence Davies, filmmaker of the lyrical 'Distant Voices, Still Lives,' dies at the age of 77
British filmmaker Terence Davies, best known for a pair of powerful, lyrical movies inspired by his childhood in postwar Liverpool, has died at the age of 77. Davies' manager John Taylor said the director died 'peacefully at home in his sleep' on Saturday after a short illness.
-
21 Savage cleared to legally travel abroad with plans of international performance in London
Rapper 21 Savage can now legally travel outside the United States and plans to make his international performance in his native London.
-
Drake called out by the Pet Shop Boys for singing the chorus of one of their hits on new song without permission
Drake recently dropped his eighth studio album, and it apparently comes with a bit of controversy.
Business
-
Surging bond yields add to Canadian homeowners' mortgage pain as renewals loom
The roughly 75,000 Canadian homeowners awaiting mortgage renewal notices next month are bracing for a shock interest rate jump due to a surprise rise in global bond yields, which will further squeeze already tight household budgets.
-
Canada's underground economy surged to $68.5 billion in 2021: StatCan
Canada’s underground economy was estimated to be $68.5 billion in 2021, representing 2.7 per cent of the total GDP, according to a report from Statistics Canada.
-
Economy adds 64K jobs in September, unemployment rate holds steady at 5.5%
The Canadian economy added more jobs than expected last month, but with the gains driven by a seasonal spike in education employment and an increase in part-time work, economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.
Lifestyle
-
How a lonely mountain lion led to the creation of the world’s largest wildlife overpass
It sounds like the plot of a Disney movie: a mountain lion prevented from finding a mate because he’s trapped by L.A. freeways becomes famous and inspires the construction of the world’s largest wildlife overpass. But it really happened.
-
'Most challenging Thanksgiving:' Long weekend marked with soaring food bank use
Food banks across Canada continue to face soaring need this Thanksgiving, with one executive warning that things could quickly get worse.
-
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Sports
-
Football helmet for deaf and hard of hearing quarterbacks unveiled
AT&T and Gallaudet University have developed a football helmet for players who are deaf or hard of hearing and communicate using American Sign Language.
-
Toronto Raptors coach Rajakovic eyes use of versatility, ball movement to be among NBA's best
The influence of the international game in the NBA is nothing new and definitely no secret.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Autos
-
Connected vehicles can be at risk of hacking, consumer awareness paramount: experts
Blasting the heat with a remote sensor before you even get into your vehicle on a brisk winter morning is a welcome convenience. So are the comforts of lane assistance, voice command, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. But experts warn modern, connected vehicles, which are heavily packed with microchips and sophisticated software, can offer an open door to hackers.
-
Unifor says it's facing resistance as GM contract deadline nears
Unifor says it is still facing resistance from General Motors as an Oct. 9 deadline approaches for contract negotiations, while signs of dissent also rise within the union itself as bargaining with the three major automakers continues.
-
U.S. autoworkers stop expanding strikes against Detroit Three after GM makes battery plant concession
The United Auto Workers union said Friday it will not expand its strikes against Detroit's three automakers after General Motors made a breakthrough concession on unionizing electric vehicle battery plants.