Higher-than-normal temperatures expected this summer: Environment Canada

This summer, Canadians should expect above-average temperatures for most of the country, according to Jennifer Smith, a national warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday as part of Environment and Climate Change Canada's (ECCC) seasonal outlook presentation for this summer, Smith says this past spring was a strong indicator as to what type of climate to expect as we get into the warmest part on the calendar.

"Looking back at the recent spring season, warmer-than-normal average temperatures were observed from the Great Lakes across Ontario, Quebec, and into Labrador, as well as across the north," Smith said during her presentation, noting that B.C. had experienced normal or below-normal temperatures throughout spring.

While temperatures are expected to consistently rise through the summer months, Smith expects the normal ebbs and flows of weather to be part of Canadians' day-to-day lives.

"Daily weather will vary, expect heat waves, cool spells and all the fluctuations that summer weather brings," she said.

Smith warned that Canadians should be ready for a warmer summer that could be met with drier conditions across the country. She also said after last season's wildfires, the worst in Canadian history, environmental experts took extra notice of air quality.

"The impact of wildfire smoke not only affects regions in proximity to fires, but possibly thousands of kilometres away," Smith said. "Knowing how to stay informed so that you can make the decisions for your own health and safety is key."

Smith concluded that seasonal forecasts do have a high degree of uncertainty, and that while this is a national outlook, the actual impact will "greatly depend on local day-to-day weather."