Canadians dreaming of waking up to a white Christmas could be in for mixed results on Dec. 25, although some are likely to still see snowflakes on the big day.

Environment Canada's seven-day forecasts now include predicted weather outcomes for Christmas Day. Some locations might see snowfall during the week and stay cool, while others may simply be left hoping for a light dusting on Dec. 25.

December hasn't exactly gone to plan, with some meteorologists having predicted more wintery weather, but there's still a chance for many Canadians to take up to a beautiful Christmas morning.

Here's how things might play out for some cities across the country:

Weather forecasts are subject to sudden changes. Descriptions below are from time of publication.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Vancouver: Temperatures above freezing in the city may help keep any snowfall during the week off the ground, but snow on the night of Dec. 24 and periods of snow with a high of zero degrees Celsius are in the forecast for Christmas Day.

Victoria: It's a similar story in the provincial capital, with rainfall and temps above freezing throughout the week, but periods of snow are expected at night on Christmas Eve as well as on Dec. 25, which will have a high of one degree Celsius.

ALBERTA

Calgary: Temperatures will stay below freezing during a mostly cloudy week, with a snow in the forecast on Dec. 23 and chances of flurries as well as lower temperatures from that night until Christmas Day.

Edmonton: Temperatures will remain below freezing all week, and varying levels of snowfall are expected from Monday night until Thursday. There's a 60-per-cent chance of flurries on the nights of Dec. 23 and 24, as well as Christmas Day.

SASKATCHEWAN

Saskatoon: Temperatures well below freezing are expected all week, which will be mostly cloudy, with snow on Dec. 23 and a 60-per-cent chance of flurries on both the night of Dec. 24 and Christmas Day.

Regina: Although no snowfall is forecast for Christmas, temperatures are set to remain below freezing during a week mixed with sun and clouds. There's a 60-per-cent chance of flurries the night of Dec. 23.

MANITOBA

Winnipeg: Winnipeggers have a decent chance at a white Christmas as they may experience temperatures below freezing under mostly cloudy skies with snow on Monday and Thursday nights. There's also a 60-per-cent chance of flurries on Christmas Eve.

ONTARIO

Toronto: The city might get some snow on Dec. 25, with a 60-per-cent chance of rain or flurries on top of rain or snow from the night before, but any other snowfall accumulated throughout the week may be affected by temperatures hovering at zero degrees Celsius or above this week.

Ottawa: The nation's capital will see temperatures just below the freezing mark and cloudy conditions this week, with periods of snow expected the night of Dec. 24 into Christmas.

QUEBEC

Montreal: Mostly below-freezing temperatures with chances of flurries starting the night of Dec. 23 up until Christmas, when a snowfall is expected, gives the city good odds for a beautiful holiday.

Quebec City: A 60-per-cent chance of flurries on Wednesday, as well as the night of Christmas Eve into Dec. 25, combined with below-freezing temperatures gives Quebec City a good shot at a white Christmas as well.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Moncton: Snow is forecast on Wednesday night, and temperatures below freezing with a mix of sun and clouds the following two days. There's also a 60-per-cent chance of flurries on Christmas day.

Fredericton: Snowfall on Wednesday, below-freezing temperatures, partly cloudy conditions and flurries forecast on Dec. 25 could mean a pleasant dusting of snow on Christmas.

NOVA SCOTIA

Halifax: Temperatures just above freezing might help keep any snow during the week off the ground, but a 60-per-cent chance of flurries is expected on Christmas Day.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Charlottetown: Temperatures will swing above and below the freezing point during a mostly cloudy week with periods of snow expected Dec. 23, and there's a 60-per-cent chance of flurries coming the city's way on Christmas.

NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

St. John's: Snow might fall on the night of Dec. 23, with temperatures staying just below freezing, but cloudy conditions with no further precipitation are expected from then until Christmas.

YUKON

Whitehorse: As expected, temperatures will be well below freezing this week, with some snow expected Monday into Tuesday and Thursday.

NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Yellowknife: There will be a mix of sun and clouds this week, and apart from a low chance of flurries Sunday night there is no further precipitation in the forecast.

NUNAVUT

Iqaluit: Snow and blowing snow is expected Tuesday, with low chances of flurries forecast at the end of the week.