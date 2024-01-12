Here's which areas of Canada can expect 30 cm of snow, extreme cold

Environment Canada issued weather warnings, statements and watches in every province and territory across the country on Friday morning.

Extreme cold is an issue on the West Coast, in the Prairies and in northern Canada,, where it may feel as cold as -55.

And heading into the weekend, Canadians in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes should prepare for another major snowstorm, which could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow in some areas.

Getting colder

An arctic airmass moved into Alberta, Saskatchewan and portions of Manitoba, Yukon and the Northwest Territories earlier this week, bringing with it bitterly cold temperatures that remained in place on Friday.

The parts of the affected region seeing the coldest temperatures are noting a mercury drop between -35 C and -40 C on Friday, but with wind chill values it may feel as cold as -50.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings earlier this week, which were renewed Friday and expected to stay in place until at least Saturday morning.

The weather agency said temperatures will continue to drop over Saturday and into Sunday, with the latter part of the weekend being the coldest.

Some places in Alberta, northern Saskatchewan and parts of Yukon could feel as cold as -55 over the weekend.

A person bundled up walks during some brief snow in Vancouver on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The entire provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan are under the same extreme cold warning, whereas Manitoba and the territories are under alerts specific to some areas.

Temperatures in the southern halves of Saskatchewan and Manitoba could feel as cool as -40 to -50, Environment Canada says.

Coral Harbour, Nunavut, can expect blizzard conditions due to strong winds from Friday through Saturday. This portion of the territory is the only one with an alert from Environment Canada.

West Coast warnings

B.C. has a smattering of weather warnings in effect Friday morning.

The province's coastal sections are under an arctic outflow warning, meaning people in these areas could experience wind chill values near -20 to -30 even in areas where the weather is usually mild, like Victoria and Metro Vancouver, according to Environment Canada.

Wind chill values could "moderate" this weekend for the coastal portions of the province, and Environment Canada did not say when it would warm up.

For the Lakes District, it's forecast to feel as cold as -40 to -50 – wind chill values that are expected to last into Saturday. Environment Canada says temperatures will moderate by Sunday.

The eastern side of Vancouver Island is under a snowfall warning from the weather agency, with five to 10 centimetres possible through Friday morning.

30 cm of snow

A second Texas low storm system is looming over the eastern half of the country on Friday morning, Environment Canada's weather warnings, advisories and watches showed.

Much of southern and eastern Ontario is under a winter storm warning Friday due to a storm not expected to land until this evening.

Environment Canada warns as much as 25 centimetres of snow is forecast for parts of Ontario including Southern Grey County and the Ottawa Valley Friday afternoon and into the evening.

The agency warned that this snow could fall as rapidly as three to five centimetres per hour.

Further north, snow totals for the Greater Sudbury area and surrounding regions could have higher accumulation amounts nearing 30 centimetres of snow.

Heading east, "strong winds and blowing snow" should be expected in western and central Quebec, Environment Canada said.

Some areas could see up to 20 centimetres of snow.

Further north, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for communities north of Montreal warning of "significant snowfall" on Saturday.

Another weather statement applies to most of New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia, and also warns of the incoming system.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. are likely to see snow, Environment Canada said, but the precipitation is expected to fall as 25 millimetres of rain in Nova Scotia.

Labrador City and Wabush, N.L., are under a winter storm watch from Environment Canada for Saturday night into Sunday evening.

It's expected that 20 centimetres of snow and 70 km/h winds will reduce visibility across this portion of the province. As of 7 a.m., no warnings had been issued for the rest of the province.

Environment Canada said conditions are expected to improve by Sunday afternoon.