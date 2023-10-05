Here’s what El Niño means for Canada's winter
El Niño has entered the chat.
After seven years characterized by La Niña conditions, the World Meteorological Organization announced in July that the surface temperature of the tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Niño event.
Although an El Niño event can last up to 12 months, its effects in Canada are more pronounced in the winter, according to Jen Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist with the Meteorological Service of Canada.
"Most of the impacts of El Niño occur during the winter time because that’s when the jet streams are more active, but it may linger into spring," Smith told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview on Monday.
With autumn well underway and winter on the horizon, here is what Canadians can generally expect in the coming months.
WARMER AND DRIER
In the parts of the country that feel the effects of El Niño the most — western and central Canada as well as the Great Lakes — temperatures over the winter and possibly into spring will be warmer than average.
How many degrees winter temperatures will rise is hard to predict, Smith said. Since El Niño is a global phenomenon measured in averages, its small-scale effects can be unpredictable.
"The general warming or potential for low precipitation for the winter for Canada represents a seasonal average, so there still is variation month to month, week to week, day to day, that's going to happen within the winter season itself," Smith said. "So we can still expect winter snow events, we can still expect cold spells. It's just that the seasonal average is warmer."
Another hallmark of El Niño in Canada is lower precipitation, which can spell bad news for ski resorts and snow sports enthusiasts. As with the cold, Smith said Canadians in the path of El Niño can still expect precipitation throughout the winter. They might just receive less of it and what falls could resemble freezing rain more often than snow.
"Just because warmer temperatures may be occurring, it doesn't necessarily lead to an easier winter," Smith said. "You could have a change in the type of precipitation that may fall or it can have an effect on the winter season in a different way."
'DIVIDING LINE'
To better understand why El Niño's impacts are less concentrated in some parts of the country — such as Eastern Canada and the Maritimes — than others, Smith said it's important to know how the phenomenon works.
El Niño occurs when the surface temperature in the tropical Pacific Ocean rises. Warm air just above the surface of the ocean is carried around the planet by global atmospheric circulation patterns, driving a surge in global temperatures and disrupting weather and climate patterns.
In an El Niño event, the Pacific jet stream shifts south of its neutral position, causing areas in the northern U.S. and Canada to become warmer and drier than usual while other parts of the world, such as southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa and central Asia, experience more rainfall.
The pacific jet stream flows west to east across the country, carving a line during El Niño that curves roughly from the Yukon in the northwest to the Great Lakes region to the southeast.
"It's almost like a dividing line," Smith said. "Everything west of that line is probably going to be on the warmer side and then everything that's on the north and east side is likely to see less of an impact."
Other factors like the polar vortex can also affect how winter plays out across Canada, since a weak polar vortex can deliver frigid Arctic air to lower altitudes.
"This is only setting the stage for what is likely to occur," Smith said. "There is obviously room for variability."
– With files from CTVNews.ca Writer-Producer Noushin Ziafati
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
Here’s what El Niño means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Niña conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Niño event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Niño winter.
Canada will be there for Ukraine regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill: Trudeau
Canada, for its part, has already provided Ukraine with more than $9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support, and that's not about to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
Tracking Philippe: How the tropical storm will impact each of the Maritime provinces
As of Thursday afternoon, Philippe is still a tropical storm as it travels north towards Bermuda.
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
TREND LINE Conservatives would likely win a majority if election held today: Nanos
If an election were to take place today, the federal Conservatives would capture enough seats in the House of Commons to form a majority government, new monthly projections from Nanos Research shows.
Canada
-
B.C. bringing in ban on drug use in public spaces
B.C. will be banning the use of illicit drugs in parks and on beaches, as well as near doorways and bus stops.
-
Former Toronto mayor's affair with staffer broke ethic rules, integrity commissioner rules
Former Toronto mayor John Tory violated the city's code of conduct by engaging in a personal relationship with a staffer and then taking part in council votes on the FIFA World Cup after that staffer left city hall to work for a company helping to organize the event, Toronto's integrity commissioner says.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Here’s what El Niño means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Niña conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Niño event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Niño winter.
-
Canada will be there for Ukraine regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill: Trudeau
Canada, for its part, has already provided Ukraine with more than $9 billion in military, humanitarian and financial support, and that's not about to change, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
-
Women's Equality Coalition applauds sex-work ruling, calls on Ottawa to do more
A coalition of women's groups that support Canada's laws criminalizing some aspects of prostitution are calling on the federal government to do more to support and protect vulnerable people in the sex trade.
World
-
Man encouraged by AI chatbot 'girlfriend' jailed for a 2021 crossbow plot to kill Queen Elizabeth II
A Star Wars fanatic who was encouraged by a chatbot 'girlfriend' to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for taking his plot to Windsor Castle, where he scaled the walls and was caught with a loaded crossbow nearly two years ago.
-
Israeli arms quietly helped Azerbaijan retake Nagorno-Karabakh, to the dismay of region's Armenians
Israel has quietly helped fuel Azerbaijan's campaign to recapture Nagorno-Karabakh, supplying powerful weapons to Azerbaijan ahead of its lightening offensive last month that brought the ethnic Armenian enclave back under its control, officials and experts say.
-
Canada not pressing Ukraine for wartime election, urges allies to keep unity for Kyiv
Canada does not plan to press Ukraine to hold a wartime election, focusing instead on broader democratic efforts. A senior bureaucrat overseeing Europe for Global Affairs Canada told a Senate committee that Ottawa is supporting efforts to weed out corruption and engage civil society.
-
Slovakia halts military aid for Ukraine as parties that oppose it negotiate to form a new government
Slovakia's president has refused a plan by her country's caretaker government to send further military aid to Ukraine, saying it doesn't have the authority and parties that oppose such support are in talks to form a government following last week's election.
-
Pope Francis opens a big Vatican meeting on the church's future and says 'everyone' is welcome
Pope Francis said the Catholic Church needed to be rebuilt to make it a place of welcome for "everyone, everyone, everyone," as he opened a divisive meeting on the future of the church that has sparked hope among progressives and alarm among conservatives.
-
Ron DeSantis sharpens his attacks on Donald Trump in their shared home state of Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis repeatedly slammed Republican front-runner Donald Trump on Thursday and defended his own campaign, warning that the former president could deliver the 2024 election to Democrats energized to beat him.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada given 5 days to reduce diplomatic staff in India, majority evacuated: sources
The Indian government has given Ottawa until Oct. 10 to reduce Canadian diplomatic staff in that country to a level on par with the number of Indian diplomats in Canada, sources tell CTV News.
-
Price freezes, discounts on pantry items among grocery stabilization efforts coming 'soon': minister
Canadians frustrated by their food bills will 'soon' start to see the big grocers taking action to address prices, including price freezes and price-matching campaigns, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne announced Thursday, providing an update on what he is calling the 'initial commitments' from Loblaw, Metro, Empire, Walmart and Costco.
-
Putin calls Canadian Parliament's applause of Nazi veteran 'disgusting'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the Canadian Parliament's standing ovations to honor a Ukrainian war veteran who served in Nazi Waffen SS units "disgusting," and said it showed Moscow was right to "denazify" Ukraine.
Health
-
Ozempic and similar drugs linked to gastrointestinal conditions: B.C. researchers
People using diabetes drugs such as Ozempic for weight loss are at higher risk of pancreatitis, bowel obstruction and stomach paralysis compared to those who use another medication approved specifically for obesity management, a University of British Columbia study suggests.
-
A senior who gave up waiting in an ER after 7 hours died an hour after she left. Her story is not uncommon in Canada
The number of Canadians who visit emergency departments across the country only to give up and leave before they receive any care has increased more than fivefold, according to new data collected by CTV News.
-
Being a vegetarian might be in your DNA
Going meatless may not be just a matter of willpower, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists say they've confirmed evidence that humans arrived in the Americas far earlier than previously thought
When the discovery of fossilized footprints made in what’s now New Mexico was made public in 2021, it was a bombshell moment for archaeology, seemingly rewriting a chapter of the human story. Now new research is offering further evidence of their significance.
-
Meta and X questioned by U.S. lawmakers over lack of rules against AI-generated political deepfakes
Deepfakes generated by artificial intelligence are having their moment this year, at least when it comes to making it look, or sound, like celebrities did something uncanny. Tom Hanks hawking a dental plan. Pope Francis wearing a stylish puffer jacket. U.S. Sen. Rand Paul sitting on the Capitol steps in a red bathrobe.
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
Entertainment
-
Reba McEntire on collaborating with Dolly Parton, looking 'tough sexy' and living 'Not That Fancy'
On Friday, country music and entertainment icon Reba McEntire will release a new album to partner with her new book, 'Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots.'
-
SZA postpones Toronto concert minutes before doors open due to illness
SZA has cancelled her concert in Toronto at the last minute due to illness.
-
Too much Taylor? Travis Kelce says NFL TV coverage is 'overdoing it' with Swift during games
Maybe there's too much Taylor, not enough Travis. Travis Kelce agreed Wednesday with the idea that NFL TV coverage has been "overdoing it" with the amount of times Taylor Swift has been on screen while attending his Kansas City Chiefs' games the last two weeks.
Business
-
Former Rogers CEO responds to countersuit, alleges 'campaign of dishonesty'
The former chief executive of Rogers Communications Inc. has fired back at the company, alleging Rogers is carrying out 'a campaign of dishonesty' surrounding his ouster in November 2021 by fabricating claims in its defence to his lawsuit.
-
Self-employment pulls back as younger Canadians shy away from entrepreneurship: RBC
Younger Canadians don't want to be their own bosses, intensifying the slowdown in entrepreneurship in Canada, according to a new RBC report.
-
Google packs more artificial intelligence into new Pixel phones, raises prices for devices by US$100
Google on Wednesday unveiled a next-generation Pixel smartphones lineup that will be infused with more with more artificial intelligence tools capable of writing captions about photos that can be altered by the technology, too.
Lifestyle
-
The Nobel literature prize goes to Norway's Jon Fosse, who once wrote a novel in a single sentence
Jon Fosse, a master of spare Nordic prose in a sprawling body of work ranging from plays to novels and children's books, won the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday for writing that gives 'voice to the unsayable.'
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
Sports
-
'Dancing On My Own' singer Calum Scott says he'll perform for Phillies if they win the World Series
The British singer with the pop hit about loneliness and heartbreak -- one that includes the lyric, 'Does she love you better than I can?' -- is as amazed as anyone the song has improbably bloomed into a postseason anthem for the Philadelphia Phillies.
-
Interim coach Mauro Biello names strong Canada squad for Japan friendly
Interim Canada coach Mauro Biello, in his first squad selection since taking over from the departed John Herdman, has summoned a strong lineup for a friendly against Japan.
-
Toronto Blue Jays eliminated from playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays have been eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.