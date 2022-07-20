Here are some U.S. cities that set records Tuesday as temperatures soared

Some daily record high temperatures were set Tuesday in Texas and Oklahoma as extreme heat scorched the south central U.S. -- part of a heat wave affecting even more of the country Wednesday.

Here are some of the record highs for July 19 that were set in Texas and Oklahoma (all temperatures in degrees Celsius):

• Wichita Falls, Texas: 46.1, breaking a record of 44.4 set in 2018.

• Borger, Texas: 43.9, breaking a record of 42.8 set in 2018.

• Abilene, Texas: 43.3, breaking a record of 42.2 set in 1936.

• Oklahoma City: 43.3, breaking a record of 42.8 set in 1936.

• Amarillo, Texas: 42.2, breaking a record of 40.5 set in 2018.

• San Angelo, Texas: 42.2, tying a record set in 2018.

• El Paso, Texas: 41.6, breaking a record of 40.5 set in 1980.

• Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas: 41.1, breaking a record of 40.5 from 1914, 1923 and 1951.

• Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas: 40.5, tying a record from 1981 and 2018.

• Houston: 37.8, tying a record set in 2000.