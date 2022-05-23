Heavy rain floods parts of India, Bangladesh
Pre-monsoon deluges have flooded parts of India and Bangladesh, killing at least 24 people in recent weeks and sending 90,000 people into shelters, authorities said Monday.
Both heavily populated nations in South Asia are prone to frequent floods and are considered major victims of climate change.
The deaths have been reported since April 6 in India's northeastern region, with Assam state continuing to experience floods. Those who have left their homes due to the floods are staying in 269 camps set up by authorities.
The Indian army and air force have had to evacuate thousands of people in the last two weeks. Helicopters have been dropping essential items to people stuck in vulnerable spots in worst-hit Dima Hasao district. The Indian Space Research Organization is using satellites to assess the damage.
Flash flooding is also occurring in the Bangladeshi districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj, which border India's northeast.
At least three rivers were flowing above the danger level Monday, said Arifuzzaman Bhuiyan, executive engineer of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center in Dhaka, the capital.
Bangladeshi media said hundreds of villages have been marooned and crops have been damaged badly. People also lack drinking water because wells have been under floodwaters or water supply systems have been damaged.
No casualties have been reported in Bangladesh so far.
Jamuna TV station said while flood waters were receding in some areas, many new areas were affected by new flooding on Monday.
Authorities said hundreds of villages remain cut off from electricity and roads have been damaged extensively.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec Saturday is known as a 'derecho', a powerful kind of windstorm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
Trained dogs can identify COVID-19 by sniffing skin swabs: study
A new study that brought sniffer dogs to an airport to search for COVID-19 has found that dogs may be able to detect the virus with high accuracy just from smelling skin swabs.
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a civilian, sealing the first conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago.
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Economic gathering in Davos.
DEVELOPING | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
Group of Ontario lawyers petitions courts to keep proceedings virtual
More than 1,000 lawyers in Ontario have signed a petition to make all court appearances 'presumptively virtual unless parties and their counsel agree otherwise.'
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
Officials expect 3 to 4 days to restore power across Ottawa following storm
Hydro Ottawa says it will take several days to restore power and clean up after a severe storm damaged hydro poles and wires on Saturday.
Canada
-
Storm leaves at least nine dead, many powerless across Ontario and Quebec
Tens of thousands of people remain without power after Saturday's powerful storm that left at least nine dead and caused extensive damage throughout southern Ontario and Quebec.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sunrise ceremony opens daylong Kamloops, B.C., memorial to mark graves detection anniversary
A memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of the announcement of the detection of an unmarked burial site at the former residential school at Kamloops, B.C. starts early Monday with a ceremony at sunrise and concludes with a closing evening prayer.
-
What is a 'derecho'? Climatologist explains Saturday's powerful storm
The storm that moved across Ontario and Quebec Saturday is known as a 'derecho', a powerful kind of windstorm that is long lasting and far-reaching.
-
Canada's most northern border to reopen June 1, Yukon prepares for return of tourism
Yukon's tourism industry is abuzz with anticipation as Canada's northernmost border opens next week for the first time since before the pandemic began, says the executive director of the Klondike Visitors Association in Dawson City.
-
Solemn day of ceremony to mark anniversary of Kamloops unmarked graves
Beginning at sunrise on Monday, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc will host a solemn day of ceremony and reflection to mark the one-year anniversary of unmarked graves being located at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
-
Group of Ontario lawyers petitions courts to keep proceedings virtual
More than 1,000 lawyers in Ontario have signed a petition to make all court appearances 'presumptively virtual unless parties and their counsel agree otherwise.'
World
-
Russian sentenced to life in Ukraine's 1st war crimes trial
A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison Monday for killing a civilian, sealing the first conviction for war crimes since Moscow's invasion three months ago.
-
7 die in Philippine ferry fire; over 120 rescued from water
A ferry carrying more than 130 people caught fire in the northeastern Philippines on Monday, killing seven passengers and forcing many survivors to jump into the sea where they were rescued by other vessels.
-
Spanish gov't chides ex-king for failure to explain conduct
A senior Spanish government official on Monday rebuked Spain's former king, saying Juan Carlos should have used his first trip home from exile to clear the air over investigations into his financial affairs.
-
Ukraine updates: Russian diplomat resigns over Ukraine war
The latest updates on the war in Ukraine on Monday: A veteran Russian diplomat in Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter to foreign colleagues inveighing against the 'aggressive war unleashed' by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine.
-
A Texas woman is wanted for the alleged murder of an elite cyclist who had a relationship with her boyfriend, authorities say
Authorities are searching for a Texas woman accused of murdering an elite cyclist who allegedly dated her boyfriend.
-
Police searching for NYC subway gunman seek public help
Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train asked for the public's help Monday.
Politics
-
Huawei 5G ban delay wasn't tied to efforts to free Spavor and Kovrig, Mendicino says
Canada's Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino insists the once unknown fate of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig was not why the government delayed its decision to ban Huawei technologies from Canada's 5G network.
-
Russia bans 26 new Canadians from entering the country
Russia said on Saturday it has added 26 new names to a list of Canadians it has barred from travelling to Russia, including defence chiefs, defence industry executives and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Health
-
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children
Health officials remain perplexed by mysterious cases of severe liver damage in hundreds of young children around the world.
-
How concerned should we be about monkeypox?
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of monkeypox, a type of viral infection more common to west and central Africa. Here's what we know about the current outbreak and the relative risk.
-
The COVID pandemic is 'most certainly not over': WHO chief
The COVID-19 pandemic is 'most certainly not over,' the head of the World Health Organization warned Sunday, despite a decline in reported cases since the peak of the Omicron wave. He told governments that 'we lower our guard at our peril.'
Sci-Tech
-
Why Canada is banning Huawei from participating in Canada's 5G network
The federal government is banning China's Huawei Technologies from involvement in Canada's 5G wireless network. Huawei and the Chinese government have vigorously denied accusations around the danger of spying, saying that the company poses no security threat.
-
Glut of social media posts, political divisiveness a challenge for content moderators
Misinformation, trolling and worse has always existed online, but content moderators say they saw a shift after the U.S. elected Donald Trump president in 2016 that reached a new height when George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, was killed in police custody in May 2020, fuelling racial tensions just as the world was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed flight attendant on private jet: report
Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter late on Thursday to denounce as 'utterly untrue' claims in a news report that he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.
Entertainment
-
Heard's lawyers try to poke holes in Depp's libel lawsuit
Attorneys for actor Amber Heard spent much of last week trying to portray her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, as a jealous and drunken abuser who can only blame himself for his nose-diving Hollywood career.
-
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson departing from 'SNL'
Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson are among those departing from 'Saturday Night Live,' leaving the sketch institution without arguably its two most famous names after Saturday's 47th season finale.
-
Billie Eilish finds having Tourette's syndrome 'exhausting'
Spend enough time with Billie Eilish and you may notice her tics. The singer talked about having Tourette's syndrome in an interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series, 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.'
Business
-
Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation
U.S. President Joe Biden launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations Monday aimed at strengthening their economies as he warned Americans worried about high inflation that it is 'going to be a haul' before they feel relief. The president said he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S.
-
Wall Street poised for gains after flirting with bear market
Wall Street pointed toward gains before markets opened Monday after dipping close to the edge of a bear market to close the week Friday.
-
Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for 'maximum' sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech Monday to corporate executives, government officials and other elites on the first day of the World Economic Economic gathering in Davos.
Lifestyle
-
You can get unlimited summer travel for US$9.50 a month in this European country
A whole month of unlimited transport in Germany is just US$9.50 -- that's a great deal at any time, but in a time of fuel price hikes, rocketing car rental rates and a worldwide cost of living crisis, it becomes unbeatable.
-
Princess Diana's 'priceless' wedding tiara exhibited for the first time in decades
This summer, auction house Sotheby's will display some of history's most influential tiaras -- many which have not been seen by the public in decades -- in a new exhibition called 'Power & Image: Royal & Aristocratic Tiaras.'
-
Court to decide whether Happy the elephant deserves basic human rights
New York's highest court is set to determine whether Happy, a 47-year-old Asian elephant living at the Bronx Zoo, is being unlawfully imprisoned.
Sports
-
Kane hat trick fuels Oilers 4-1 win over Flames to take series lead
Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series.
-
Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship after posting in career-worst round at the event
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the 2022 PGA Championship after struggling in his third round, carding his career-worst score at the event.
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime wins in five sets over Varillas in first round at French Open
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime worked hard to win his first main draw match at the French Open.
Autos
-
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
-
Price of gas remains high across Canada heading into long weekend
Canadians may find a lot of long faces at the pump heading into the long weekend as gas prices across the country remain high.
-
Mercedes just sold the world's most expensive car for $142 million
Mercedes-Benz confirmed on Thursday that it recently sold the world's most expensive car. A very rare 1955 Mercedes-Benz SLR coupe that had been kept in the German automaker's collection was sold to a private owner for €135 million, the equivalent of $142 million.