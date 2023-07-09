Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories.
In Atlantic Canada, only Newfoundland and Labrador avoids the Environment Canada alerts, with temperatures forecasted to reach close to 30 degrees Sunday in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, while humidex values are expected to hit 37 degrees.
Temperatures are forecasted to soar near or above 30 degrees Celsius into Monday for parts of southern and coastal British Columbia, with the highest temperatures in some areas expected to hit 35 degrees.
In Alberta, most of the province is covered under a heat warning and daytime highs are expected near 30 degrees before moderating on Monday.
Temperatures are forecasted to be similar in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.
In the North, communities in Yukon, including Whitehorse, Pelly and Watson Lake, are expected to remain above seasonal norms into next week, while in parts of the Northwest Territories, daily highs are expected to remain near 30 degrees into next week.
Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion, especially for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2023.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
New report reveals list of safest cities in Canada
A new report from rentals platform Rentola.ca reveals the safest cities in Canada, with Ontario cities dominating the top 10 on the list.
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
The Dutch prime minister hands in his resignation as the government collapses over migration
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the king Saturday to turn in the resignation of his four-party coalition and set the deeply divided Netherlands on track for a general election later this year.
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
Canada
-
Heat warnings in place in six provinces, two territories
The ongoing heat wave gripping most of Canada is showing no signs of letting up, with heat warnings in place in six provinces and two territories. Environment Canada says the very high temperature could pose an elevated risk of illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
-
Sudbury Pride cancels annual Pride March in response to criticism of police involvement
Fierté Sudbury Pride has cancelled its annual ‘Pride March’ following statements made by Black Lives Matter Sudbury.
-
Antisemitic flyers linked to U.S.-based hate group raise concerns in Peterborough, Ont.
Advocacy organizations say the distribution of antisemitic flyers in Peterborough, Ont., and elsewhere is linked to an American hate group, as police continue to investigate the latest incident.
-
Trudeau, Poilievre rally for support in Calgary at Stampede breakfast events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Calgary for a second day, and he has a pair of Stampede pancake breakfasts on his plate.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
-
'A huge shame': Asylum seekers sleeping on the streets of Toronto as city, feds argue over who should foot the bill
Advocates are calling on all levels of government to do more to address what they call a 'human rights disaster' as asylum seekers are stranded on the streets of Toronto and the municipal and federal governments argue over who should foot the bill to provide them with shelter.
World
-
UN chief says Sudan on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' after nearly 3 months of fighting
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sudan was on the brink of a 'full-scale civil war' as fierce clashes between rival generals continued unabated Sunday in the capital, Khartoum.
-
Syria revokes BBC's media accreditation and accuses the British broadcaster of spreading 'fake news'
Syria's Information Ministry has cancelled the BBC's media accreditation, accusing the British public broadcaster of biased and fake news in its coverage of the war-torn country.
-
Protests grow as Israel's far-right government advances with its judicial overhaul
Israel's anti-government protest movement gained new momentum on Saturday night as tens of thousands of people spilled into the streets of cities across the country to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious plan to overhaul the judicial system.
-
A mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event's cancellation
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights on Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBTQ2S+ festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar.
-
Ukraine and the environment will top the agenda when Biden meets U.K. politicians and royalty
A dash of pomp and a dose of politics are on the agenda during a stopover visit to the U.K. where U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss the environment with King Charles III and the war in Ukraine with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
-
Authorities charge 5 more in probe of child sexual abuse among Jehovah's Witnesses in Pennsylvania
A Pennsylvania grand jury investigating child sexual abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses community has charged five more people with raping or molesting children as young as four, the latest developments in an ongoing probe that has identified 14 suspects.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Trudeau heads to NATO summit, where leaders face critical decisions
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to the NATO leaders' summit in Lithuania this week, where Canada is likely to play a larger-than-usual role in two critical discussions: the alliance's expanding membership and its efforts to refocus on collective defence.
-
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds brief meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed carbon emissions and the strike by B.C. port workers during a brief meeting Friday with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
Health
-
What the Alzheimer's drug approval in the U.S. could mean for Canada
The U.S. FDA approved North America’s first Alzheimer’s treatment Lecanemab, also known as Leqembi. What does that mean for Canadians living with the disease?
-
Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave
Here's a guide on how to keep cool and stay safe during the latest heat wave.
-
Saskatchewan has longest waits in Canada for hip and knee replacement surgeries
A Saskatchewan NDP health critic says the province not only has the longest wait times in Canada for hip and knee surgeries, it ranks well below other jurisdictions.
Sci-Tech
-
Several planets including Jupiter, Mars to be visible in night sky near moon this month
The night sky is set to be crowded this month — several of Earth's neighbouring planets will appear near the moon in the next few weeks, creating a treat for stargazers.
-
Canadian company to service remote Canada using self-flying plane in one-year deal with feds
A Canadian startup has received a yearlong contract with the federal government to deliver cargo to remote areas of Canada using a self-flying airplane.
-
Canadian cybersecurity agency and FBI issue advisory over rising 'Truebot' cyberattacks
The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has issued a joint advisory with the FBI and other U.S. agencies about increasing attacks from 'Truebot' malware.
Entertainment
-
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist and ex-conductor of the Philly Pops, dies at 89
Peter Nero, a Grammy-winning pianist who interpreted pop songs through classical and jazz forms and served as the Philly Pops' conductor for more than three decades, has died. Nero was 89.
-
Movie reviews: 'Joy Ride' is a culturally specific story that smashes stereotypes
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Joy Ride,' 'The Lesson' and 'This Place'
-
Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics for ‘Better Than Revenge’
Taylor Swift is using rerecording her music as an opportunity to make some changes. The singer dropped her album 'Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)' on Friday and addressed something that has not aged well.
Business
-
Here's how the last BoC rate hike affected home sales in different markets
An analysis of early housing market reports shows the Bank of Canada's last interest rate increase affected buyers differently across the country, with home sales falling in some cities while rising in others.
-
Global cyberattack affected some U.S. Sun Life customers’ information, company says
Sun Life says the personal data of some of its members in the U.S. was leaked during a global cyberattack that happened in June.
-
Farmers wait as bill on carbon pricing exemption remains with the Senate
Canadian farmers are expecting to pay more to heat their barns and dry crops after a bill that would have exempted natural gas and propane from aspects of the carbon pricing scheme remains in the Senate.
Lifestyle
-
Stolen dinos, giant spiders and burnt jackets: A look at memorable Canadian public art fiascos
A recent dino-napping in Ottawa's Chinatown was just the latest in a string of incidents that had people in Canada's capital astir about public art.
-
Extremely overdue book returned to Massachusetts library 119 years later
It took 119 years for this book about the emerging possibilities of a key force of nature published in 1881 to make its way back to the Massachusetts library.
-
No more free coffee on your birthday? Companies rein in customer rewards programs - here's why
Reward programs, including birthday freebies and discounts, have long been a way for brands to build loyalty and incentivize spending. But now some companies are becoming a bit more stingy -- and customers are taking notice.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu ousted from Wimbledon women's singles by Ons Jabeur
Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated in the third round of Wimbledon women's singles Saturday in a three-set loss to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.
-
Whit Merrifield and Alek Manoah lead the Blue Jays to a 12-2 victory over the Tigers
Whit Merrifield homered and drove in four runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 12-2 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.
-
Blue Jays' outfielder Springer on paternity list, Lukes activated from triple-A
The Toronto Blue Jays have place outfielder George Springer on the paternity list and activated Nathan Lukes from triple-A.
Autos
-
Verstappen takes pole at British GP, McLaren second and third in qualifying
Max Verstappen shrugged off an unusual low-speed crash in the pits on Saturday to qualify in pole position for the British Grand Prix.
-
Tesla beats second-quarter delivery estimates as price cuts pay off
Tesla Inc. on Sunday said it delivered a record number of vehicles in the second quarter, topping market estimates as price cuts and U.S. federal credits helped make its electric vehicles more affordable.
-
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stays on track for F1 title after winning chaotic Austrian GP
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, far away from the chaos behind him as multiple drivers were given time penalties for going off track limits.