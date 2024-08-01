Heat warnings blanket the country ahead of the August long weekend

Heat warnings are raised in pockets across the country heading into this August long weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Residents should expect higher than normal temperatures in regions from east to west, including interior British Columbia, southern Saskatchewan and Alberta, the majority of northern and east Ontario as well as the Greater Toronto Area and the Windsor, Ont., region, southern Quebec and finally much of Newfoundland.

While warnings vary by region, temperatures in much of the country are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 30s, with some areas facing humidex values approaching 40.

Eastern- and central-Canadian heat warnings are generally expected to last through Friday, though those in Alberta and B.C. could extend for the duration of the long weekend.

You can find more details and a list of specific regions under heat warnings here.

This screengrab from Environment and Climate Change Canada's website shows weather alerts as of the 7 a.m. hour ET Thursday, August 1, 2024. Red areas denote regions under heat warnings, with the exception of Port Saunders and the Straits, N.L. and Arviat, Nunavut (rainfall warnings) and Grise ford, Nunavut (wind warning). (Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Sweltering safely

The extreme-temperature warnings spread across the country carry a number of tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe in the heat -- especially those in vulnerable groups such as seniors, individuals with disabilities, children and infants.

"Extreme heat can affect everyone’s health," one regional health warning reads.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion."

Here are some of the things experts say to keep in mind:

For your own sake, drink plenty of water regularly throughout the day and even when you don't yet feel thirsty — dehydration, they note, can set in before you feel it. Six to eight glasses of water per day is recommended, and residents in affected areas should avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages.

Plan your day around the heat, scheduling outdoor activities for the coolest parts of the day wherever possible. Workers should take regular breaks in cool, shaded spaces.

Never leave people or animals inside a parked vehicle. Children and seniors should especially be kept out of hot cars.

Monitor yourself and others for the early signs of heat-related illness, such as feeling unwell, fatigue, thirst, cramps, fainting, swelling and headaches. Anyone feeling symptoms should relocate to an air-conditioned or cooler environment such as shade immediately, as these conditions can quickly become life-threatening, especially among those most vulnerable.

In the event of heat stroke, call 911 or your local emergency number immediately. Signs include confusion, unconsciousness and a halt to sweating, even with a high body temperature. While awaiting medical assistance, move the person to a cooler environment, fan them as much as possible and apply cool water to large areas of their skin. Helping cool them down right away is very important.

This is a developing story. More details to come.