Climate and Environment

    • Heat forces Greek authorities to shut down Acropolis during afternoon hours for a second day running

    A tourist uses a hand fan to cool down another one sitting on a bench in front of the Parthenon at the ancient Acropolis, in Athens, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) A tourist uses a hand fan to cool down another one sitting on a bench in front of the Parthenon at the ancient Acropolis, in Athens, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    Athens, Greece -

    Authorities in Greece are closing down the Acropolis in Athens during the afternoon on Thursday for a second day as the country swelters under unseasonably high temperatures.

    The Culture Ministry said the hilltop citadel, which is Greece's most popular ancient site, would be closed from midday to 5 p.m. (0900-1400 GMT) because of the heat.

    All other archaeological sites in the Greek capital were closed during the same hours. People who had booked visits for that period could use their tickets later in the day until the sites close at 8 p.m., the ministry said.

    Temperatures are expected to exceed 40 C (104 F) on Thursday in much of central and southern Greece, including greater Athens, the Cyclades and Crete.

    Officials are on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.

    The minister responsible for civil protection, Vassilis Kikilias, said Thursday posed a particular wildfire risk due to the combination of high temperatures and winds.

    “The early start of the heat waves, combined with the dry winter, has led to a very difficult fire season,” he said.

    The fire service also warned of a very high wildfire threat on Friday.

    Authorities in Athens are providing air-conditioned areas to the public and have issued fans to secondary schools where end-of-year and university entrance exams are being held.

    Temperatures are expected to drop on Friday and Saturday.

