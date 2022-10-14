Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet?
This is the question that climate activists said they hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on one of the most famous paintings in the world — Vincent Van Gogh’s "Sunflowers."
Although the painting was protected by a layer of glass, social media was flooded with anger over the symbolic action.
But behind the soup and the photos is a deadly story of increasing climate instability and government negligence, according to activists; one that they're hoping people will get just as enraged over.
“That was part of what we said today,” a spokesperson with Just Stop Oil, the group behind the protest, told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview. “This painting is protected, and we are not. And what is worth more — this painting, or the future of humanity?”
The stunt is the latest in a wave of protests in the U.K. following the announcement that the government is green lighting new licenses for oil exploration, despite dire warnings from experts that to enter into new oil projects is tantamount to an attack on humanity.
In April, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report stating that governments have utterly failed to live up to their promises to cut emissions, and that we are “firmly on track to an unliveable world."
“We seem trapped in a world where fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat,” Antonio Gutteres, UN secretary-general, said to the Major Economies Forum in June.
“For decades, the fossil fuel industry has invested heavily in pseudoscience and public relations—with a false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change and undermine ambitious climate policies.”
Just Stop Oil and other activists have faced criticism for targeting well-known artwork in their protests, but these stunts are becoming increasingly common as the threat of climate change increases, those behind the actions say.
Earlier this week, climate activists with the group Extinction Rebellion superglued themselves to a Pablo Picasso painting in Australia, displaying a sing that read “Climate chaos = war and famine.”
In June, Just Stop Oil activists glued themselves to the frames of several paintings, including ones by Van Gogh and JMW Turner. Days later, more activists with the group glued themselves to John Constable’s famous painting “The Hay Wain.”
But what is the reasoning behind targeting art? It’s a combination of shock value, exposing our priorities and making connections, activists say.
SUNFLOWERS SPATTERED WITH SOUP
On Friday, two activists with the group Just Stop Oil entered London’s National Gallery and threw two cans of tomato soup over Van Gogh’s iconic oil painting of a vase of sunflowers.
The painting is one of several version of “Sunflowers” that Van Gogh painted in the late 1880s, and was kept behind glass.
The gallery has confirmed that while there is minor damage to the frame, “the painting is unharmed.”
The two activists also glued themselves to the wall underneath the painting, but have since been removed and taken into custody by London’s Metropolitan Police.
THE WHY
PRIORITIES
Critics have questioned why Van Gogh deserved this treatment, but activists say it’s not a matter of disrespect, but of highlighting what our society values — both in an earnest and a cynical way.
In a written statement, Just Stop Oil said that it believes that the artwork in the National Gallery represents “humanity’s creativity and brilliance,” something it says “should be cherished and protected.”
That won’t be possible if we allow our planet to be destroyed by climate change, they say. We’ve already seen increased extreme weather, spurred on by climate change, lead to the destruction of natural landmarks and threaten cultural centres such as art galleries in the last decade.
The spokesperson confirmed that they knew that there was glass over the painting when planning the stunt.
Just Stop Oil’s ultimate goal is not one of mere awareness, but of action — members have been protesting to stop all new licences for oil and gas projects in the U.K.
All leading experts in climate change have made it clear that we desperately need to cease our reliance on fossil fuels.
But just this month, the U.K. opened up a new licensing round to award more than 100 licences to companies hoping to extract oil and gas in the North Sea.
It’s not just the U.K. Canada approved a US$12 billion offshore oil project proposed by Norway Equinor ASA in April, just days after the IPCC report revealed there would be climate disaster without severe emissions cuts.
Our present day governments are signing the death warrant for future generations, climate experts say.
“Nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion,” Guterres said in June. "Even in the short-term, fossil fuels don’t make political or economic sense.”
ATTENTION
On the cynical side, Just Stop Oil says its stunt with the soup is meant to make people question why an attack on a painting is more upsetting than a failure to act against climate change.
Just Stop Oil has held numerous protests before, ranging from blocking roads to picketing by government offices.
Although numerous activists have been arrested in the process of these protests, Friday’s stunt garnered more attention than the majority of their other methods.
“Something like this is seen as a deeply transgressive act, and people sit up and take attention,” Just Stop Oil’s spokesperson told CTVNews.ca.
“The more iconic the target, the more notice people pay and ask the question, ‘Well, why would you do that?’”
She added that all forms of protest receive criticism, with protests by government buildings receiving the criticism of being anti-government.
“It is a very bleak message that we're bringing to people, and in many ways, people will try and deflect it as much as they can. So it doesn't matter what we do in many ways. When we are disruptive, we are doing the wrong thing in some people's eyes, because we're forcing them to take notice.”
PARALLELS
Van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” wasn’t picked just for its fame or for the ease of access, activists say.
The specificity of the painting had further symbolic meaning, according to Just Stop Oil, who said Van Gogh and soup, a cheap food, were chosen to underline how climate change disproportionately impacts those who are poor.
The Van Gogh painting is estimated to be worth roughly US$84.2 million.
“Vincent Van Gogh was an impoverished artist who struggled to make ends meet,” the written statement outlined. “Just as many families are doing now due to the cost of living crisis, which is driven by fossil fuels.”
ART AND PROTEST
In July, activists with an Italian climate activist organization called Ultima Generazione, glued themselves to a Botticelli painting in Florence, Italy.
“Many criticize our actions because 'we should leave museums in peace,'” the organization tweeted. “Maybe they don't understand that the inconvenience we created is nothing compared to 1 billion climate migrants and to the many deaths that the climate crisis is causing already.”
Last May, a man threw cake at the glass covering the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in France, shouting for people to think of planet Earth. It is not clear if he was affiliated with any groups that do climate activism.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet? This is the question that climate activists hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting.
Charles Manson follower's parole blocked by California governor
California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
15-year-old fatally shot after argument on New York subway
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on a New York subway train Friday after a dispute between two groups of people escalated into violence.
COVID-19 is 7 times more dangerous for myocarditis than vaccine: study
A new study has found that the risk of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the vaccine to protect against the disease.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
Canada
-
Former Edmonton MLA fined $75K, sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case
A former Alberta Progressive Conservative legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
-
'Over so fast': Alberta man killed in Las Vegas stabbing remembered by widow
The wife of an Alberta man who was fatally stabbed in a random attack on the Las Vegas Strip last week is remembering him as a kid at heart.
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Dutch man convicted in Amanda Todd case sentenced to 13 years in prison
The Dutch man convicted of extorting and harassing B.C. teenager Amanda Todd has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
World
-
Charles Manson follower's parole blocked by California governor
California's governor blocked the parole of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel on Friday, more than five decades after she scrawled 'Helter Skelter' on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.
-
15-year-old fatally shot after argument on New York subway
A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot on a New York subway train Friday after a dispute between two groups of people escalated into violence.
-
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday he expects a mobilization of army reservists he ordered to bolster his country's troops in Ukraine to reach the targeted number of recruits in two weeks, a milestone that would allow him to end the hugely unpopular call-up.
-
New report: A record 4.7 million Haitians face acute hunger
A record 4.7 million people in Haiti are facing acute hunger, including 19,000 in catastrophic famine conditions for the first time, all in a slum controlled by gangs in the capital, according to a report released Friday.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
No timeline for hiring Iran sanctions staff, federal minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says that while legislation is coming within weeks to get tough on the Iranian regime, there is no timeline for hiring people to help enforce fresh sanctions.
Health
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
-
Expired drug kills 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen
Some 10 child Leukemia patients in Yemen have died, and dozens more left seriously ill, after being administered expired doses of a cancer treatment in the rebel-held capital.
-
India suspends production after cough syrup linked to Gambia child deaths
Indian health authorities said on Wednesday they had halted all production of New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals after a WHO report that its cough and cold syrups exported to Gambia may be linked to the deaths of dozens of children there.
Sci-Tech
-
Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network
The Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces since almost the beginning of its war with Russia, U.S. officials said Friday.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
How to see the moon and Mars together on Friday
Look up to the night sky on Friday and you might see the moon has some company: Mars. CTVNews.ca speaks with a stargazing expert on how best to see the planet-moon pairing.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
-
Queen release rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury
Queen released a rediscovered song featuring Freddie Mercury on Thursday, the band's first new track with the late frontman's instantly recognizable vocals to come out in more than eight years.
Business
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
Here's how a recession could affect your work, real estate and expenses
Many economists say a mild recession is on the cards as they look ahead to 2023. Though plenty of Canadians remember living through a recession or two, for millions of others it will be the first major downturn in their adult lives. No two economic downturns are alike. Here's how this one could affect you.
-
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Lifestyle
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common 'money myths'
Can money buy you happiness? Private wealth management adviser Robyn Thompson has broken down common 'money myths,' including whether credit is bad and why you shouldn't say you're bad with money.
Sports
-
Drake's owl logo on Barcelona jersey for clasico at Madrid
Barcelona's players will have the owl-shaped logo of Canadian rapper Drake on their jerseys at Real Madrid on Sunday in the first 'clasico' of the season in the Spanish league.
-
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada
Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada.
-
Boston Marathon winner in 2021 suspended in doping case
Boston Marathon winner Diana Kipyokei of Kenya was suspended on Friday after testing positive for doping at the race and allegedly obstructing an investigation.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.