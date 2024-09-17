Climate and Environment

    • Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is erupting again in a remote part of a national park

    This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, captured during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter flyover Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, shows the eruption in Kilauea's middle East Rift Zone in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (A. Ellis/U.S. Geological Survey via AP) This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, captured during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter flyover Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, shows the eruption in Kilauea's middle East Rift Zone in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii. (A. Ellis/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)
    HAWAII VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii -

    One of the world's most active volcanoes is erupting again in a remote part of a Hawaii national park.

    Kilauea erupted briefly Sunday night in an area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park that's closed to the public. The volcano's middle East Rift Zone eruption then resumed Monday night, U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

    Eruptive activity increased early Tuesday but there is no immediate threat to homes or infrastructure, the observatory said.

    Volcanic gas known as "vog" may reach downwind subdivisions near the park, the observatory warned.

    The park encompasses the summits of two of the world's most active volcanoes: Kilauea and Mauna Loa. But the eruption's location in a remote wilderness area more than 6 miles (10 kilometers) from the nearest road doesn't make public viewing possible, according to park officials.

    During a Tuesday morning helicopter overflight, geologists said they observed fountaining eruptive fissures and active lava flows on the floor of Napau Crater.

