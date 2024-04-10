Climate and Environment

    • Guatemala's president issues natural disaster declaration as 44 forest fires rage on

    A waste picker walks past clouds of smoke generated by a fire at a garbage dump in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo / Moises Castillo) A waste picker walks past clouds of smoke generated by a fire at a garbage dump in Villa Nueva, Guatemala, Tuesday, April 9, 2024. (AP Photo / Moises Castillo)
    GUATEMALA CITY -

    Guatemala’s president issued a natural disaster declaration Wednesday as 44 forest fires continue to burn across the Central American country.

    President Bernardo Arévalo said that 80 per cent of the fires were started by people. Farmers often burn stubble and grass in their fields around this time of year in preparation for planting.

    “The current situation is not a coincidence, 80 per cent of those fires were set,” Arévalo said.

    Authorities canceled classes across three central provinces to protect students from the prevailing smoke. One of the largest fires is near a suburb of Guatemala City, the capital.

    The declaration frees up funding for fire fighting efforts.

    Guatemala is more accustomed to dealing with its restive volcanoes than forest fires.

