Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for 'greenwashing, lying and cheating'

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Are trees actually benefitting from the earlier springs and longer summers that are being caused by climate change? Dan Riskin reports.

MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river

Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.

Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory

Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.

