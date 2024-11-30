Climate and Environment

    • Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest forecast to be hit with snow and dangerous cold into next week

    Snow is cleared from the streets in Lowville, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna) Snow is cleared from the streets in Lowville, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)
    BUFFALO, N.Y. -

    The first big snowfall of the season is blanketing towns in upstate New York along lakes Erie and Ontario in the middle of the hectic holiday travel and shopping weekend, while numbing cold and heavy snow could persist into next week and cause hazards in the Great Lakes, Plains and Midwest regions.

    A state of emergency has been declared for parts of New York, causing problems for scores of Thanksgiving travelers trying to return home.

    “Travel will be extremely difficult and hazardous this weekend, especially in areas where multiple feet of snow may accumulate very quickly,” the U.S. National Weather Service said Saturday.

    Part of I-90 in Pennsylvania was closed Saturday, and as were westbound lanes of the New York Thruway heading toward Pennsylvania.

    Nearly two feet (61 centimetres) of snow has already fallen in parts of New York, Ohio and Michigan and some 29 inches (73 centimetres) of snow was recorded in Pennsylvania’s northwestern tip.

    This week's blast of frigid Arctic air also brought bitterly cold temperatures of 10 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit below average to the Northern Plains, the weather service said. That prompted cold-weather advisories over parts of North Dakota.

    Cold air was expected to move over the eastern third of the U.S. by Monday, the weather service said, with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

    Parts of Michigan were equally battered by heavy lake-effect snow. A winter storm warning was in effect Saturday through Sunday for regions along Lake Michigan. An additional accumulation of snow of up to 14 inches was expected for the Sault Ste. Marie area. Travel could be difficult or impossible, the weather service said.

    While no snow is forecast in the Deep South, the temperatures have dipped below freezing.

    “This is the start of our winter season,” said Sam Marlow, a meteorologist with the U.S. National Weather Service in Atlanta.

    “This morning, we got below freezing for almost all of north and central Georgia.” And in the mountains of northern Georgia, the temperature dipped to about 22 degrees Fahrenheit (-5.5 Celsius)

    “We are looking at the temps warming up during the day, getting up to about 50 degrees,” Marlow said.

    By Tuesday morning, the low temperature could fall into the teens in isolated parts of Georgia, he said.

    In Pennsylvania, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a proclamation of disaster emergency. Shapiro said parts of Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania had already received nearly three feet (one metre) of snow with more expected through Monday night. He said state emergency, police and transportation teams had been on the ground overnight to help to any stranded drivers “and make sure emergency responders can get to folks who need them.”

    Pennsylvania State Police responded to nearly 200 incidents during the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, officials said.

    As flakes began flying Friday, New York state forecasters warned four to six feet (1.2 to 1.8 metres) of blowing and drifting snow could fall in Watertown and other areas east of Lake Ontario through Monday.

    After an unusually mild fall, as much as two to three feet (0.6 to 0.9 metres) of snow were possible along Lake Erie and south of Buffalo from lake-effect bands notorious for pummeling the region with snowfall rates of two to four inches (five to 10 centimetres) per hour. Lake-effect snow happens when warm moist air rising from a body of water mixes with cold dry air overhead.

    “The lake is 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). We’re about six degrees above where we should be this time of year, that’s why we’re seeing these heavy lake-effect events,” Erie County Public Works Commissioner William Geary said. “The outlook for the next two weeks into December, we’ll probably see some more.”

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a disaster emergency for affected counties. Rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday caused closures along Interstate 90, and tandem and commercial vehicles were banned from Interstate 86 in western New York and much of U.S. Route 219 beginning Friday afternoon.

    ATVs and snowmobiles were being placed around the county to help first responders if necessary, said Gregory Butcher, Erie County deputy director for preparedness and homeland security, said Friday.

    The Buffalo Bills called for volunteers to potentially shovel snow at Highmark Stadium, where over two feet (0.6 metres) of snow was possible before Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, a major lake-effect storm forced the NFL to push back the Bills wild-card playoff home game against Pittsburgh from Sunday to Monday.

    Izaguierre reported from Lindenhurst, New York. AP Sports Writer John Wawrow contributed from Orchard Park, N.Y. Also contributing are: Freida Frisaro, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Ron Todt, Philadelphia; and Holly Ramer, Concord, N.H.

