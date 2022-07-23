Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite
A fast-moving brush fire near Yosemite National Park exploded in size Saturday into one of California's largest wildfires of the year, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of people and shutting off power to more than 2,000 homes and businesses.
The Oak Fire started Friday afternoon southwest of the park near the town of Midpines in Mariposa County and by Saturday had grown to nearly 15 square miles (38 square kilometres), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. It erupted as firefighters made progress against an earlier blaze that burned to the edge of a grove of giant sequoias in the southernmost part of Yosemite park.
Evacuation orders were put in effect Saturday for over 6,000 people living across a several-mile span in the sparsely populated, rural area, said Daniel Patterson, a spokesman for the Sierra National Forest.
More than 400 firefighters were battling the blaze, along with helicopters, other aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that included hot weather, low humidity and bone-dry vegetation caused by the worst drought in decades, Patterson said.
"Explosive fire behaviour is challenging firefighters," Cal Fire said in a statement Saturday that described the Oak Fire's activity as "extreme with frequent runs, spot fires and group torching."
By Saturday morning, the fire had destroyed 10 residential and commercial structures, damaged five others and was threatening 2,000 more structures, Cal Fire said. The blaze prompted numerous road closures, including a shutdown of Highway 140 between Carstens Road and Allred Road – blocking one of the main routes into Yosemite.
California has experienced increasingly larger and deadlier wildfires in recent years as climate change has made the West much warmer and drier over the past 30 years. Scientists have said weather will continue to be more extreme and wildfires more frequent, destructive and unpredictable.
"The fire is moving quickly. This fire was throwing embers out in front of itself for up to 2 miles yesterday," Patterson said. "These are exceptional fire conditions." The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Pacific Gas & Electric said on its website that more than 2,600 homes and businesses in the area had lost power as of Friday afternoon and there was no indication when it would be restored. "PG&E is unable to access the affected equipment," the utility said.
A shoeless older man attempting to flee the blaze on Friday crashed his sedan into a ditch in a closed area and was helped by firefighters. He was safely driven from the area and did not appear to suffer any injuries. Several other residents stayed in their homes Friday night as the fire burned nearby.
Meanwhile, firefighters have made significant progress against a wildfire that began in Yosemite National Park and burned into the Sierra National Forest.
The Washburn Fire was 79% contained Friday after burning about 7.5 square miles (19.4 square kilometres) of forest. It was one of the largest fires of the year in California, along with the Lost Lake Fire in Riverside County that was fully contained in June at 9 square miles (23 square kilometres)
The fire broke out July 7 and forced the closure of the southern entrance to Yosemite and evacuation of the community of Wawona as it burned on the edge of Mariposa Grove, home to hundreds of giant sequoias, the world's largest trees by volume.
Wawona Road is tentatively set to reopen on Saturday, according to the park website.
------
Gecker contributed from San Francisco.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | 'Forging of a new future:' Canadian cardinal on Pope's historic Canada visit
Joining Pope Francis during his tour of Canada is Cardinal Michael Czerny, who will be participating in his first papal trip. Czerny sat down for an exclusive interview with CTV National News to discuss what he expects the trip to accomplish.
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had 'nothing to do' with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — set to 'No Woman No Cry' — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.
Canada
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | 'Forging of a new future:' Canadian cardinal on Pope's historic Canada visit
Joining Pope Francis during his tour of Canada is Cardinal Michael Czerny, who will be participating in his first papal trip. Czerny sat down for an exclusive interview with CTV National News to discuss what he expects the trip to accomplish.
-
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
-
One person arrested during protest in support of Dutch farmers in downtown Ottawa
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
World
-
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
Russian missiles hit Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry denounced Saturday's strike as 'spit in the face' of Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the agreements.
-
Parents, 6-year-old girl fatally shot in tent at Iowa park
A 9-year-old boy who was camping at an Iowa state park with his parents and 6-year-old sister survived a shooting that killed the rest of his family.
-
Rights groups urge Sri Lanka not to use force on protesters
International human rights groups on Saturday urged Sri Lanka's new president to immediately order security forces to cease use of force against protesters after troops and police cleared their main camp following months of demonstrations over the country's economic meltdown.
-
How many cases of monkeypox are there currently in the world?
Around 65 countries in which monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases cross 15,600. Here is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases.
-
Emergency helplines hit hard as U.K. inflation rate hits 40-year high
Those working at emergency helplines in the U.K. are cautioning a stark increase in calls by residents unable to afford food or rent, as Britain's inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1 per cent, recent data has shown.
-
315 kids, adults shelter at school to escape Haiti gang war
Hundreds of children and adults sheltered at a high school in Haiti's capital Saturday after fleeing shooting in a neighbourhood where fighting between two rival gangs in recent weeks has caused dozens of deaths and destroyed homes.
Politics
-
Trudeau says sports organizations have work to do to restore Canadians' trust
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's concerned sports organizations are not fulfilling their responsibility to keep athletes safe, and groups like Hockey Canada and Gymnastics Canada have work to do to restore trust and assure parents their children are taken care of.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh 'optimistic' following first visit to N.W.T.
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is confident there are tangible solutions to challenges facing the North following his first trip to the Northwest Territories.
-
Third official Conservative party leadership debate happening Aug. 3
The third official debate of the Conservative party leadership race has been scheduled for Aug. 3 in Ottawa, with plans to see the participating contenders square off in both English and French. The decision to go ahead with the debate now—with just weeks to go before all ballots have to be submitted—has been met with resistance from two of the five remaining candidates.
Health
-
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
-
With a sniff or a swallow, new vaccines aim to put the brakes on COVID-19 spread
Injected vaccines against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been hugely successful, saving nearly 20 million lives globally in their first year of use and slashing the pandemic's death toll by an estimated 63 per cent, according to a recent study. Yet good as these shots are, they have not stopped the virus from spreading from person to person.
-
What we know about the new COVID variant and why there's no cause for alarm
A new COVID variant has recently been detected in several countries including the U.K., U.S., India, Australia and Germany. Called BA.2.75, it’s a subvariant of Omicron.
Sci-Tech
-
Private browsing may not protect you as much as you think
For years, the most popular internet browsers have included options to search for and visit websites in 'private' modes. But clicking the 'private' browsing option might not protect you as much as you think, some privacy experts say.
-
Tomorrow's 'Top Gun' might have drone wingman, use AI
The future for fighter pilots was on display this week at the Farnborough International Airshow near London, one of the world's biggest aviation, defence and aerospace expos. Defence contractors outlined how artificial intelligence and other technologies will be used in the newest warplanes as global military delegations browsed mockups of missiles, drones and fighter jets.
-
Why doesn't Jupiter have the biggest ring system?
Why does the biggest planet in our solar system not have a ring system bigger than Saturn's? According to a new study, Jupiter doesn't have an impressive ring system because its moons would tear them apart.
Entertainment
-
Marvel teases new Avengers movies, 'Black Panther' sequel at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios unveiled the first trailer for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — set to 'No Woman No Cry' — to fans at Comic-Con on Saturday in San Diego.
-
Ryan Gosling received a sign from the universe to play Ken in the 'Barbie' film
The premiere of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' is still a year away, and yet Ryan Gosling has found a way to turn every press appearance into an excuse to wax poetic about his upcoming role as the plastic boy-toy Ken.
-
Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada's Walk of Fame inductees
R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted athlete Lionel Conacher are among the names joining Canada's Walk of Fame this year.
Business
-
Rogers says it couldn't have restored emergency services any faster during outage
Rogers Communications Inc. says in a submission to the federal telecom regulator that it could not have restored emergency services any faster during a widespread service outage earlier this month that crippled the company's networks and affected millions of customers across Canada.
-
Brexit blamed for delays as British truckers and travelers face gridlock at Dover
Brexit has contributed to travellers being stuck in gridlock at the start of the summer holidays at the port of Dover, French and U.K. officials have said, as a war of words escalates between the two countries over hours-long delays at the border.
-
Tentative deal prevents strike at six casinos, negotiations continue for two others
A tentative agreement has been reached between the Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC) and the union representing workers at several Ontario casinos.
Lifestyle
-
Disney changes name of 'fairy godmothers' in U.S. theme parks to gender-neutral 'apprentices' to be more inclusive, company says
Disney's 'fairy godmothers' who dress up children as princesses and knights at its U.S. theme parks are now called 'apprentices,' a gender-neutral term which is part of its efforts to be more inclusive, the company said on Friday.
-
This mushroom-shaped ring broke the world record for most diamonds in a single ring
If just one diamond isn't enough, SWA Diamonds might have the perfect ring for you. The India-based jewelry company broke a Guinness World Records title for the most diamonds set in one ring with a whopping 24,679 diamonds.
-
Victoria man transforms junk into acclaimed musical instruments
His collection of instruments (which he refers to as his kids and vows to never sell) includes a rotating drum, fabricating material from a failed “fast ferry project” and a percussive apparatus compiled from pieces of an amusement park ride.
Sports
-
De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100-metre relay gold at world championships
The Canadian men's 4x100-metre relay team is golden at the world track and field championships.
-
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had 'nothing to do' with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
Autos
-
Hyundai exec vows to improve company's safety track record
Clogged oil ports, electrical shorts and leaks of brake fluid are only some of the safety problems that have caused multiple fires and forced Hyundai and Kia to recall millions of vehicles in the past seven years. Now, Hyundai, has promoted its North American safety chief to global status -- an implicit acknowledgment by the company that it needs to address safety in a more robust way.
-
Volkswagen CEO will step down by Sept. 1
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
-
New report highlights potential cybersecurity risks with electric, automated vehicles
As more electric, automated and connected vehicles hit global roads in coming years, a new report by Deloitte Canada details how cybersecurity risks can emerge for Canadian drivers.