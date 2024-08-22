Gilma becomes a powerful Category 3 hurricane and is forecast to strengthen as it stays at sea

MEXICO CITY -

Gilma strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane Thursday in the eastern Pacific Ocean and was forecast to remain a powerful hurricane for the next couple of days while staying away from land.

The storm was located about 1,649 kilometres west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Maximum sustained winds were near 185 km/h.

More strengthening was possible Thursday, forecasters said. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Gilma had strengthened to tropical storm status on Sunday and grown more powerful since then.

Gilma was moving west-northwest at 9 km/h. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 48 kilometres from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 kilometres.