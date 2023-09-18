Giant pandas living in zoos could be suffering from 'jet lag,' study says

Scientists set out to study how living in captivity affected the body clock of giant pandas. (CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images) Scientists set out to study how living in captivity affected the body clock of giant pandas. (CFOTO/Future Publishing/Getty Images)

MORE Climate News

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how climate change impacts Ironman triathletes

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that looks at whether Ironman triathletes with longer limbs performed better in higher temperatures.

Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough

Dan Riskin reports on how climate change is delaying colour change for snowshoe hares, causing their fur to stay brown when snow arrives.

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses to speak to reporters as he makes his way to the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. MPs returned today following the summer recess. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News