Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the long-range weather predictions in the latest issue of The Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
The annual periodical, released Tuesday, is forecasting one of the coldest winters in recent years. Temperatures, the forecasts warn, could plummet as low as -40 degrees Celsius in areas such as the Rockies and Prairies during the month of January. Heavy snowfall is predicted to particularly blanket Quebec and Ontario.
“The Maritimes will see a good number of cold rains, and many days filled with wintry mix storms bringing in snow, sleet, ice and rain,” The Farmer’s Almanac site warns.
The publication also predicts that areas such as Labrador and Newfoundland and the Great Lakes will often “see winter’s precipitation fall as snow, and sometimes a lot of it,” with British Columbia forecasted to welcome decent skiing conditions for the upcoming season.
But how accurate is The Farmers' Almanac – and how does it differ from competing weather forecast publications?
A major competitor of the periodical is a publication with a similar name -- The Old Farmers' Almanac – which releases weather predictions 18 months in advance (as opposed to The Farmer’s Almanac’s 16 month-in-advance forecasts), but relies on similar factors for predicting weather patterns.
These factors include sun spots and moon phases, prevailing climate cycle, and proprietary formulas based on meteorology. The specificity of their 200-year-old methods, however, are not publicly known.
According to FarmersAlmanac.com, “the editors of the Farmers' Almanac firmly deny using any type of computer satellite tracking equipment, weather lore, or groundhogs. What they will admit to is using a specific and reliable set of rules that were developed back in 1818.”
Although the results are not always accurate, these rules, the site explains, have been historically altered and turned into a formula that is both “mathematical” and “astronomical.”
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmer's Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
Canadians on fixed disability income facing brunt of rising living costs
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
Hearing pain of Canada school survivors felt like slaps, Pope says
Pope Francis said on Wednesday he felt the pain of survivors of Canada's residential school system 'like slaps' and that the Catholic Church has to face up to its responsibility for institutions that abused children and tried to erase indigenous cultures.
Cost-of-living increases have Canadian parents worried about opportunities for their children
With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, Canadians are feeling the financial strain. In a six-part series this summer, people at different stages of their lives detail where they're being hit the hardest.
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died
Prominent Canadian civil rights lawyer and activist Clayton Ruby has died, CTV News has confirmed.
Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet Tuesday, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
Missing woman found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, major crimes investigating
A missing woman from Coquitlam, B.C., was found dead on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside late last month, police say.
Canada
-
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
-
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
-
Get ready to shovel and shiver this winter: The Farmers' Almanac
Canadians should brace themselves for a winter of record-breaking cold temperatures, according to the latest issue of The Farmer's Almanac Extended Winter Weather Forecast.
-
One-year-old drowns on shoreline of Lake Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after a one-year-old drowned on the shoreline of Lake Winnipeg.
-
Canadians on fixed disability income facing brunt of rising living costs
The rising cost of living is exacerbating the challenge for many Canadians living on fixed disability income to pay for food and housing.
-
Snowbirds cancel Penticton show after crash in northern B.C.
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will not perform in Penticton, B.C., Wednesday after an aircraft was damaged shortly after takeoff this week.
World
-
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100 per cent real'
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."
-
Ukraine President Zelenskyy says China must not help Russia
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Australian university students that China must not help Russia in its war against his homeland and remain at least neutral.
-
Pelosi says U.S. will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan after a visit that heightened tensions with China, saying Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in her delegation showed they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island.
-
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanour charges
The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanour driving under the influence charges related to a May car crash in Northern California wine country.
-
Is Alex Jones' trial about free speech rights?
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrived at a Texas courthouse for his defamation trial for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack a hoax with the words "Save the 1st" scrawled on tape covering his mouth.
-
Videos in English depict last 6 months of Anne Frank's life
The Anne Frank House museum is releasing an English-language version of three videos in which an actress playing the young Jewish diarist describes the last six months of her life, from her arrest to her death in a Nazi concentration camp.
Politics
-
One in custody after vehicle rams gates of Parliament Hill
Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a vehicle hit the front gates of Parliament Hill early Wednesday morning.
-
No injuries after tour bus hits gate of PM's residence, 24 Sussex Dr.
No one has been reported hurt after a tour bus struck a gate outside 24 Sussex Dr. in Ottawa, the unoccupied official residence of the prime minister. Ottawa police are on scene, and a police spokesperson says no one has been arrested or charged at this time.
-
Foreign Minister Joly to meet German counterpart in Montreal amid Russia tensions
Canada's foreign affairs minister is to hold a public event in Montreal today with her German counterpart, following Canada's controversial decision to send parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Health
-
Organ decay halted, cell function restored in pigs after death -study
Researchers have found that decay of tissues after death can be halted and cell functions restored based on early experiments in pigs that may eventually help increase the number of transplantable human organs.
-
Parents of boy in life-support battle go to European court
The family of a comatose British boy at the centre of a life-support battle said Wednesday that it has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights in a last-ditch bid to stop a hospital ending his treatment.
-
Travel restrictions drastically cut COVID-19 cases entering Canada, but didn't stop new outbreaks: study
A new study that looks back on the first and second waves of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada did drastically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country but couldn't stop new outbreaks.
Sci-Tech
-
UN nuclear chief: Ukraine nuclear plant is 'out of control'
The UN nuclear chief warned that Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine 'is completely out of control' and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the sprawling complex to stabilize the situation and avoid a nuclear accident.
-
TikTok's ties to China are once again under fire in Washington. Here's why
Two years after then-President Donald Trump said he would ban TikTok in the United States through an executive order, the short-form video platform is once again under scrutiny in Washington. And the underlying issue remains largely the same: TikTok's ties to China through its parent company, ByteDance.
-
Nintendo's profit rises despite shortages of computer chips
Nintendo's profit in the April-June quarter rose 28 per cent from a year earlier on healthy demand for its games, although its console sales were dented by a shortage of semiconductors.
Entertainment
-
Demi Lovato opens up about why she's using 'she/her' pronouns again
Demi Lovato, the singer and former Disney Channel actor, has started to use 'she' pronouns again.
-
'Batgirl' movie axed by Warner Bros.
'Batgirl,' the feature film adaptation of the DC Comics character, has been killed at Warner Bros., Variety has confirmed. It will not premiere on any platform at the studio -- neither theatrically nor on HBO Max.
-
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Business
-
Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80 per cent, hitting consumers
Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80 per cent in July, official data showed Wednesday, with skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices hitting consumers hard.
-
Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more
The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were 'loaded and waiting permission to leave,' but there was no word yet on when they could depart.
-
Equifax issued wrong credit scores for millions of U.S. consumers
Credit giant Equifax sent lenders incorrect credit scores for millions of U.S. consumers this spring, in a technology snafu with major real-world impact.
Lifestyle
-
Stretching, range of motion and aerobic exercise all slow cognitive decline, study says
Regular stretching and balance and range of motion exercises are as good as aerobic exercise in slowing the progression of mild cognitive decline, a new study has found.
-
After 48 years, book finally returned to Winnipeg library
The Winnipeg Public Library system won’t have to wonder anymore about what happened to its copy of 'Baseball' by Daniel E. Jessee, which was recently returned after a 48-year checkout.
-
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
Sports
-
Woman who filed Hockey Canada lawsuit over alleged sexual assault passed a lie-detector test: lawyer
The woman who filed a lawsuit against Hockey Canada over an alleged group sexual assault recently passed a polygraph examination, her lawyer said Tuesday. The result of the polygraph test, which was arranged by the complainant's lawyer, was provided to the London Police, the Hockey Canada review and the NHL investigators.
-
Soccer player Rubins, capped 117 times by Latvia, dies at 43
Latvian soccer player Andrejs Rubins, who played 117 times for the national team, has died at the age of 43, the country's soccer federation said Wednesday.
-
Premier League teams won't take the knee before every game
Premier League players will no longer take the knee ahead of every match, but will do so at 'significant moments' during the upcoming season in a gesture against racism.
Autos
-
Ferrari earnings up 22% on surging deliveries to Americas
Luxury Italian automaker Ferrari raised its 2022 forecast Tuesday after reporting a 22 per cent increase in second-quarter earnings as sales in the Americas surged.
-
Former F1 race director Masi says he received death threats
Formula One's former race director Michael Masi has described the abuse he received on social media following last season's controversial call at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
-
Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season
Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.