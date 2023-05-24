Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group 'nutty'
German police raided 15 properties linked to the Last Generation climate activist group Wednesday, seizing assets as part of an investigation into its finances in a sign of growing impatience with disruptive protest tactics also seen in other European countries.
Members of the group have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. In recent weeks, they have brought traffic to a halt on an almost daily basis in Berlin, gluing themselves to busy intersections and highways. Over the past year, they have also targeted various artworks and exhibits.
The raids, ordered by Munich prosecutors, come days after Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he thought it was "completely nutty to somehow stick yourself to a painting or on the street." Leading figures with the environmentalist Green party, part of his governing coalition, have also said the group's actions are counterproductive.
A spokesperson for Last Generation said that the police searches had hit the group and its supporters hard, but that it wouldn't let up its activities.
"They make us afraid, but we must not be frozen by fear," Aimee van Baalen told reporters in Berlin.
"The German government is right now driving us toward climate hell with its eyes wide open. It is even stepping on the gas pedal," she said. "We must continue to resist now, because we need to loudly demand that lives be protected."
She called for the public to support upcoming protest marches in Berlin and other German cities.
Last Generation has acknowledged in the past that its protests are provocative, but argues that by stirring friction it can encourage debate within society about climate change and the policies necessary to stop it.
Germany's top court ruled two years ago that the previous government was placing too much of the burden from global warming on young people, prompting then Chancellor Angela Merkel to sharpen climate targets. Experts say that while Germany now has some of the most ambitious targets for cutting emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gas, the country isn't on track to meet them.
The investigation by Munich prosecutors is focused on seven people, ranging in age from 22 to 38, who are suspected of forming or supporting a criminal organization. The investigation was launched following numerous criminal complaints from the public over the past year, prosecutors said.
The Bavarian inquiry adds to an investigation launched last year by prosecutors in Neuruppin, outside Berlin, over actions against an oil refinery in eastern Germany. That investigation is also considering suspicions that Last Generation activists formed a criminal organization, a label that some conservative-leaning regional officials have backed.
Munich prosecutors said that the people under investigation are accused of organizing and promoting a campaign to "finance further criminal offenses" by the group, and collecting at least 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million). Two of them also are suspected of trying to sabotage an oil pipeline that connects the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt with the Italian port of Trieste in April 2022.
Wednesday's searches, accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, aimed to secure evidence on the membership structure of Last Generation and on its financing. There were no arrests.
Another climate activist group, Extinction Rebellion, voiced solidarity with Last Generation. It contended in a tweet that the main aim of conducting raids on suspicion of forming a criminal organization was "to distract attention from the true criminals."
But Germany's top security official insisted that the raids were necessary.
"Legitimate protest always ends where crimes are committed and the rights of others are infringed," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, noting that police registered 1,600 criminal complaints in connection with climate protests in 2022, many of them during road blockades conducted by Last Generation.
Climate activists have received support from various corners, including some Christian groups. A Jesuit priest was fined earlier this month for taking part in road blockades, and Wednesday's news conference by Last Generation was hosted by the Protestant Reformation Church in Berlin.
A representative of the congregation, Steve Rauhut, praised Last Generation for keeping its protests peaceful.
"The climate disaster and environmental destruction not only justify civil disobedience, they make it an imperative," he said.
Similar nonviolent climate protests elsewhere in Europe have also met with crackdowns recently.
The U.K. government gave police in England and Wales new powers earlier this month to respond to the disruptive tactics used by climate activists. Protesters who lock themselves together or to buildings or objects can face up to six months in prison. Interfering with railways, airports and refineries could lead to a year behind bars.
Punishments of climate protesters in the U.K. have varied widely to date.
Activists from the group Just Stop Oil who stormed the racetrack at last year's British Grand Prix Formula 1 race were spared jail sentences. But two men who scaled a highway bridge over the River Thames east of London and unfurled a huge banner, which led to the bridge being closed more than 40 hours, were each sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison.
In Italy, three members of the group Ultima Generazione face up to three years' imprisonment and fines for gluing their hands to the base of a sculpture in the Vatican Museums and ignoring gendarmes' orders to leave last year. This week the group staged other protests, including in front of the Italian Senate where two topless women poured mud over themselves in reference to the devastating recent floods in the country.
The Italian group is part of the international A22 activist network, which includes Last Generation in Germany and Britain's Just Stop Oil, and which receives support from the U.S.-based Climate Emergency Fund.
The fund, which counts oil heiress Aileen Getty and 'Don't Look Up' filmmaker Adam McKay on its board, says on its website that it gave more than US$5.1 million to 44 organizations last year "that are leading the way, galvanizing progress on climate through disruptive nonviolent activism around the world."
------
Nicole Winfield in Rome, and Pietro De Cristofaro in Berlin, contributed to this report.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada has highest household debt level in G7: CMHC deputy chief economist
Canada has the highest level of household debt in the G7, making its economy vulnerable to a global economic crisis, according to the country's housing agency.
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
Lobster populations remain healthy around the Maritimes, but the numbers are dropping
The federal Fisheries Department has released a series of reports that indicate lobster populations around the Maritimes remain in good shape.
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
'There's no excuse': An expert's tips for the garbage Canadians get wrong
A sustainability expert showcases some common errors Canadians make when getting rid of waste and offers tips aimed at limit the environmental impact.
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Free birth control program creating months-long wait at some B.C. clinics: expert
B.C. is piloting a program aimed at giving free contraceptives to anyone in the province, but the combination of a huge surge in demand and a lack of specialized clinics has created backlogs that are putting some at risk.
Canada
-
3-year-old who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in backyard pool, police say
A three-year-old child who died in Ajax, Ont. drowned in a neighbouring backyard pool, police say.
-
Funeral for mother and child killed in a random stabbing to be held in Edmonton
A funeral is being held today for a mother and her child who were stabbed to death outside an Edmonton school.
-
Advocates, teacher unions call for free school breakfast, lunch for Ontario students
Advocacy groups, teachers' unions and food banks are calling on the Ontario government to provide a free breakfast and lunch program in schools across the province.
-
Trudeau visiting Winnipeg on Wednesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit Winnipeg on Wednesday.
-
Police solve 1975 murder of Montreal teen Sharron Prior after new DNA evidence
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
American dad fights to restrict sodium nitrite sales worldwide after death of 17-year-old son
After the sudden death of his 17-year-old son, a Colorado father is pushing for Canada to be a part of proposed worldwide restrictions on the sale of a substance that is connected to the deaths of dozens of potentially vulnerable people across Canada.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
-
Suicide bomber hits checkpoint in northwest Pakistan, killing 4 in second attack in as many days
A suicide bomber targeted a security checkpoint in northwestern Pakistan on Wednesday, killing two soldiers, a policeman and a civilian, security officials said.
-
After AP report, Iran's nuclear chief says Tehran to co-operate with inspectors on 'new activities'
The head of Iran's nuclear program insisted Wednesday that his government would co-operate with international inspectors on any 'new activities.' His statement followed an exclusive Associated Press report about Tehran's new underground system near a nuclear enrichment facility.
-
Chief Justice Roberts says U.S. Supreme Court can do more on ethics, but offers no specifics
Chief Justice John Roberts said there is more the U.S. Supreme Court can do to 'adhere to the highest standards' of ethical conduct, an acknowledgment that recent reporting about the justices' ethical missteps is having an effect on public perception of the court.
-
Russia extends arrest of U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich by 3 months
A Russian court on Tuesday extended the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich by three months in a closed-door hearing emblematic of the secrecy that has marked the case against the first United States correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia on spying charges.
-
Woman dies from injuries after being struck by police escort for U.K. royal
The Duchess of Edinburgh expressed her condolences Wednesday after the death of an 81-year-old woman who was struck by a motorcycle that was part of the U.K. royal's police escort.
Politics
-
In his own words, David Johnston explains why he didn't recommend a public inquiry
Special rapporteur David Johnston sat down with CTV National News' Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina to discuss his 55-page first report on foreign interference and why he didn't recommend a public inquiry.
-
No public inquiry into foreign interference: Trudeau backs Johnston's 'public hearings' plan
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
-
Five things we learned in David Johnston's first report on foreign interference
Special rapporteur David Johnston released his first report on foreign interference on Tuesday, which involved analyzing recent media reports on allegations by unnamed national security sources that China meddled in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.
Health
-
Free birth control program creating months-long wait at some B.C. clinics: expert
B.C. is piloting a program aimed at giving free contraceptives to anyone in the province, but the combination of a huge surge in demand and a lack of specialized clinics has created backlogs that are putting some at risk.
-
Chemicals in stain removers, paint removers linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint removers, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
-
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
Negotiations on new rules for dealing with pandemics are underway at the World Health Organization, with a target date of May 2024 for a legally binding agreement to be adopted by the UN health agency's 194 member countries.
Sci-Tech
-
Vancouver astronomer gains access to prestigious James Webb Space Telescope for research
Since the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) launched in December 2021, researchers across North America and Europe have been vying for access to it. It took years and a series of failures for Dr. Jeremy Heyl to get his turn.
-
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
-
After AP report, Iran's nuclear chief says Tehran to co-operate with inspectors on 'new activities'
The head of Iran's nuclear program insisted Wednesday that his government would co-operate with international inspectors on any 'new activities.' His statement followed an exclusive Associated Press report about Tehran's new underground system near a nuclear enrichment facility.
Entertainment
-
Canadian actor, musician Samantha Weinstein dies at 28
A Canadian actor and musician who won accolades from an early age is being remembered as an inspiring artist who lived 'the best life' and continued to work even in her final days.
-
Jeff Bridges' tumour has shrunk 'to the size of a marble'
Actor Jeff Bridges shares how he beat both advanced cancer and a severe case of COVID-19.
-
HBO's much-hyped 'The Idol' meant to be provocative, says Sam Levinson
'The Idol,' HBO's much-hyped new TV series about a pop singer trying to make a comeback, is meant to be provocative, said series director Sam Levinson, calling criticism of the show a sure sign it will be a hit.
Business
-
Target removes some LGBTQ2S+ merchandise from stores ahead of June Pride month after threats to workers
Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ2S+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers.
-
U.K. inflation falls to lowest level in over a year but food prices keep decline in check
Inflation in the U.K. has fallen to its lowest level since the immediate aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, though elevated food prices meant it didn't fall as much as anticipated.
-
Stock market today: Wall Street drops as markets tumble worldwide
A worldwide swoon for financial markets is carrying over to Wall Street, and stocks are falling further on Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
$70M Lotto Max winner weeks away from losing out on prize
A $70M Lotto Max jackpot is just weeks away from becoming the biggest lottery prize in Canadian history to go unclaimed.
Sports
-
Vegas 1 win from another Stanley Cup Final after 4-0 win over Stars in Game 3
The Vegas Golden Knights kept their composure and got the best payback after an ugly hit early against their captain.
-
Blue Jays rout Rays 20-1 as Guerrero Jr has 6 RBIs, position players give up 10 runs
The Toronto Blue Jays dugout got a laugh when slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. struck out against a position player. Given a second chance against Luke Raley, Guerrero hit his fourth career grand slam.
-
Canada tops Czechs at men's hockey worlds, will face Finland in quarterfinals
Tyler Myers scored the winning goal just over four minutes into the third period as Canada ended preliminary-round play at the men's world hockey championship Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Czechia.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
Cars set on fire in Cardiff as U.K. police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash
Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars and trash bins ablaze in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident, officials said Tuesday.