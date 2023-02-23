German mayor strikes deal to stop group's climate roadblocks
The German city of Hannover has reached an agreement with climate activists to stop blocking roads, after its mayor announced Thursday that he supports several of their demands.
Mayor Belit Onay said he held talks with representatives from the group Last Generation in recent days to stop them gluing themselves to roads -- a tactic that has enraged many motorists. The group says its goal is to highlight the need for tougher action against global warming but the protests have sparked fierce criticism among some in Germany who say they're dangerous and harm the climate cause.
"At times the situation here was extremely close to tipping point," Onay told The Associated Press. "There were some very confrontational situations with a lot of anger on the roads during such blockades."
"That's why I wanted to resolve this and not let it escalate further," he said.
In a letter to senior German lawmakers posted on his Instagram account, Onay said he supports the group's call for a general speed limit on national highways, a measure that experts say would considerably reduce greenhouse gas emissions from cars at little cost. He also backed a system of public transport fares that would be even cheaper than the 49 euro ($52) monthly ticket agreed last year.
The Hannover mayor said he disagrees with the group's demands for citizens' assemblies that would have the power to legislate national climate action, but that he supports creating such bodies to advise parliaments.
In a statement, Last Generation said it has agreed to stop its protests in Hannover in response to Onay's letter, the first city where such an agreement has been reached.
Onay, a former Green party lawmaker who has led the city of more than 500,000 inhabitants since 2019, said further talks would depend on the activists sticking to their side of the bargain.
"I made clear that we won't allow ourselves to be blackmailed and we won't accept an ultimatum," he told The AP. "If we are to have a conversation then it can only be without protests."
Quebec bill aims to protect rape victims from forced paternity tests
Quebec's Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette tabled a new bill on Thursday that would refuse the right of rapists to demand paternity tests for the offspring of their crimes.
Government spent nearly $400K on hotels for Queen's funeral, including $6K/night suite
The Canadian government spent nearly $400,000 on hotel rooms during the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, a figure that includes a luxurious $6,000-a-night river-view suite.
Canada-wide warrant issued for man who may be in Toronto area
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued by Ontario Provincial Police for a 31-year-old man known to frequent the Toronto area.
Accused extremist recruiter Awso Peshdary pleads guilty to terrorism-related charges
An accused recruiter for the Islamic State military group has renounced his previous extremism and pleaded guilty to terrorism offences in an Ottawa courtroom.
Toronto mayoral byelection to be held on June 26
The byelection to replace Toronto's former mayor John Tory is tentatively set for June 26, the city clerk announced Thursday.
Israel approves over 7,000 settlement homes, groups say
Israel's far-right government has granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank, settlement backers and opponents said Thursday. The move defies growing international opposition to construction in the occupied territory.
Pentagon releases selfie taken by U.S. pilot showing the Chinese spy balloon in air
The U.S. Defense Department has released a selfie taken in the cockpit of a U2 spy plane, as an airman flew above the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down by the U.S. military earlier this month.
Algeria dissolves pro-democracy group amid wider crackdown
Algerian authorities on Thursday dissolved a decades-old pro-democracy group that participated in the peaceful protests which helped force the North African country's long-time President Abdelaziz Bouteflika from office in 2019.
Donald Trump lawyers blast election probe after grand juror speaks
Former U.S President Donald Trump's lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury seated to help the probe went public this week.
IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year
The Islamic State group has carried out its deadliest attacks in more than a year, killing dozens of civilians and security officers in the deserts of central Syria, even as people of northern Syria have been digging out of the wreckage from the region's devastating earthquake.
Five provinces sign health deal but specific targets, timelines still to come
Half of Canada's provinces have now formally signed on to the new health-care deal proposed by the federal government two weeks ago.
Here is how Canada spent $1B in military aid for Ukraine since the war began
In the year since Russia's latest invasion of Ukraine, Canada has committed more than $1 billion in military aid to help Ukrainians defend themselves from Russia. CTVNews.ca breaks down how Canada's money has been spent as of mid-February 2023, as well as the status of shipments of supplies and military deployments.
Avian flu kills 11-year-old girl in Cambodia, officials say
An 11-year-old girl in Cambodia has died from bird flu in the country's first known human H5N1 infection since 2014, health officials said.
Effects of COVID-19 fatigue in elite athlete revealed in new study
Not even elite athletes can escape the effects of post-COVID-19 fatigue, though their experiences may vary from the average patient's, according to a new study published in the British Medical Journal on Feb. 17.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
N.S. researcher identifies first recorded case of an orca caring for pilot whale baby
A Halifax-based biologist who helped to document the first recorded case of an orca caring for the offspring of another species says the finding sheds light on a complex animal relationship.
TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity
The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie and waived his first formal court appearance, in court documents filed Thursday.
R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence
R. Kelly was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for child pornography and enticement of minors for sex but will serve all but one of those simultaneously with a 30-year sentence on racketeering and sex trafficking convictions.
R. Kelly timeline: Shining star to convicted sex offender
R&B superstar R. Kelly's musical accomplishments have long been shadowed by allegations that he sexually abused women and children. The singer is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in his hometown of Chicago after he was found guilty in September of child pornography and child enticement.
Black business owners on the rise in Canada, but barriers still exist: StatCan report
The number of Black business owners in Canada has increased since 2005 but income inequalities are still persisting, according to new data from Statistics Canada.
'People are exhausted': Calls for B.C. government to pilot 4-day work week
Should B.C. businesses switch to a four-day work week? The provincial Green Party thinks so.
'You got to bet on an idea': Canadian entrepreneur holding $250K funding competition for startups
A Canadian entrepreneur is giving back by holding a contest for $250,000 to help a startup turn their business idea into a reality.
Ontario company selling 'odd' or 'ugly' produce for huge discount launching in Toronto
An Ontario-based company that sells 'odd' or 'ugly' fruits and vegetables that don’t meet major grocery retailer’s strict aesthetic standards is launching in Toronto.
Getting divorced? The top tax considerations to take into account
There are three different tax consequences couples should take into consideration when it comes to breaking up, Silvia Jacinto, tax partner at Deloitte explains on CTVNews.ca
Serena Williams to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards
Serena Williams will be honoured for her tennis achievements, business success and efforts to uplift the community at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend.
Canada trounces U.S. 5-0 for fourth straight win to claim Rivalry Series
Blayre Turnbull led all scorers with two goals as Canada used a four-goal second period to fuel a 5-0 win over the U.S. to claim the Rivalry Series.
Vancouver Canucks unveil special First Nations jersey designed with late Gino Odjick in mind
The Vancouver Canucks will be sporting a new look during warm-ups for their upcoming First Nations Celebration game.
Verstappen sets pace as F1 preseason testing begins
Formula One champion Max Verstappen picked up where he left off last season by setting the fastest time in the first session of preseason testing Thursday. Verstappen lapped the Bahrain International Circuit nearly .3 seconds faster than Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Violent carjacking in Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot captured on video
Police have released new details about a violent carjacking in a Milton, Ont. grocery store parking lot that was captured on video.
Opinion | Does buying an electric vehicle make financial sense?
While there are many benefits to electric cars, the question of whether they are a good financial choice in Canada is still up in the air, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains on CTVNews.ca.