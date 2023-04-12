German government rejects new call to delay nuclear shutdown
The German government dismissed calls Wednesday for a last-minute delay in shutting down the country's last three nuclear power plants this weekend.
Opposition politicians and even some members of the Free Democrats, a libertarian party that's part of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing alliance, have demanded a reprieve for the remaining reactors, which were already operating without requisite safety checks.
"The nuclear phase-out by April 15, that's this Saturday, is a done deal," Scholz spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann said.
Successive German governments planned a phase-out of nuclear power. The last three plants originally were scheduled to shut down on Dec. 31, 2022. Scholz ordered a postponement last year amid concerns that Germany might face an energy shortage due to the war in Ukraine.
Lawmakers approved the extension on the condition the plants, which began operation more than 30 years ago, would cease operating by mid-April of this year.
Critics argue that switching off the nuclear plants now deprives Germany of a source of low-emission power and requires the country to keep operating fossil fuel plants that contribute to climate change.
Wolfgang Kubicki, deputy leader of the Free Democrats, said in an interview with the Funke Media Group that Germany has the safest nuclear power plants worldwide and switching them off would be "a dramatic mistake" with painful economic and ecological consequences.
Other members of his party have called for the nuclear plants at least to be maintained as a fallback in case they are needed at a later date.
But doing that would be both illegal and costly, according to Environment Ministry spokesperson Bastian Zimmermann. The ministry oversees nuclear safety in Germany.
Zimmermann said the three reactors -- Emsland, Neckarwestheim and Isar II -- last underwent safety checks in 2009 and such inspections normally need to occur every 10 years. The requirement was only suspended due to the shutdown planned for the end of 2022, he said.
Any further lifetime extension for the plants would require comprehensive and lengthy security checks again, Zimmermann said.
The country is still searching for a location to permanently store almost 2,000 containers of highly radioactive waste for thousands of generations.
The Economy Ministry dismissed concerns that Germany won't be able to meet its energy needs without the nuclear power plants, which currently produce about 5 per cent of the country's electricity.
Ministry spokesperson Beate Baron said recent studies showed Germany would be able to maintain its power supply with coal and gas-fired power plants and renewables such as wind and solar, while remaining a net exporter of electricity.
Baron said the government wants to phase in the use of hydrogen that can be produced without greenhouse gas emissions and fired up quickly on days when there's little sun or wind for renewables.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology
Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the Royal Family.
Conservatives ask Twitter to label CBC accounts as 'government-funded' media
The Opposition Conservatives are asking Twitter to apply a 'government-funded' label on accounts associated with the CBC, even as other public broadcasters decry the tag for not making clear their editorial independence.
School food programs left waiting for Liberals to make good on $1B promise for national plan
For nearly two years, the federal government has promised to create and fund a national school food policy and healthy meal program. After the pledge was left out of the 2023 federal budget, however, advocates warn the future of schools' ability to keep offering meals to students is in jeopardy.
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there's no connection
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Canada
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
-
Public servants with PSAC vote in favour of strike action
Members of Canada's largest public sector union have voted in favour of a strike mandate affecting more than 120,000 public servants.
-
Poll suggests Canadians feel less safe than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit
A new poll suggests most Canadians feel they're less safe now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and most think the provincial and federal governments are doing a poor job of addressing crime and public safety.
-
Teen killed in 2nd stabbing on Surrey bus in 2 weeks, RCMP say there’s no connection
RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed while aboard a transit bus in the city.
-
Russia imposes sanctions on 333 Canadians, including Olympians, Governor General
Russia on Wednesday imposed sanctions on 333 Canadian officials and public figures, including prominent Olympians, in what it said was a tit-for-tat response to Canadian restrictions on Moscow and support for Ukraine.
-
PM Trudeau says some provinces must 'realize their responsibility' after Manitoba says no to Orange Shirt Day stat
Canada's prime minister says he hopes some provinces will take a stronger move towards truth and reconciliation – comments he made just one day after Manitoba's premier said there would be no statutory holiday for Orange Shirt Day in the province.
World
-
German officials seize cooked bats near Belgian border
German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Airstrikes on Myanmar village feared to have killed 100
Airstrikes by Myanmar's military on Tuesday killed as many as 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule, said a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group and independent media.
-
Prince Harry to attend his father's May 6 coronation; Meghan will not attend
Prince Harry will attend his father's coronation, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday, ending months of speculation about whether the prince would be welcome after leveling charges of racism and media manipulation at the Royal Family.
-
U.S. envoy: Balkans 'poisoned' by Russian disinformation
A U.S. special envoy on countering global disinformation says that countries in the western Balkan region have been 'pretty seriously poisoned' by Russia's influence campaigns.
-
Trump lawyer seeks monthlong delay in trial over rape claim
An attorney for Donald Trump is seeking a one-month delay in the trial regarding a columnist's claims that Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, contending that his client's right to a fair trial depends on a 'cooling off' period following the former president's indictment and arraignment.
-
Ukraine's outrage grows over video seeming to show beheading
Ukraine launched an investigation Wednesday into a gruesome video that purportedly shows the beheading of a Ukrainian soldier, in the latest accusation of atrocities said to have been committed by Russia since it invaded in February 2022.
Politics
-
PM Trudeau slams Prairie premiers for 'trying to elevate fears' over resource rights
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called out Canada's Prairie premiers on Wednesday for 'trying to elevate fears that have absolutely no grounding in truth' over what the federal government's intentions are around provincial resource rights.
-
Macklem not ruling out future BoC rate hike to get to 2% inflation target
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says the central bank is prepared to raise the policy rate even further as it attempts to bring inflation back to its 2 per cent target in 2024.
-
PM Trudeau says some provinces must 'realize their responsibility' after Manitoba says no to Orange Shirt Day stat
Canada's prime minister says he hopes some provinces will take a stronger move towards truth and reconciliation – comments he made just one day after Manitoba's premier said there would be no statutory holiday for Orange Shirt Day in the province.
Health
-
As Ukraine war drags on, civilians' mental health needs rise
The World Health Organization says one in five people in countries that have experienced conflict in the past decade will suffer from a mental health condition, and estimates that about 9.6 million people in Ukraine could be affected.
-
U.S. names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture 'emerging threat'
The U.S. has named a veterinary tranquilizer as an 'emerging threat' when it's mixed with the powerful opioid fentanyl, clearing the way for more efforts to stop the spread of xylazine.
-
Women of childbearing age have highest rate of misconceptions about vaccine safety during pregnancy: U.S. survey
Women of childbearing age are more likely than other adults to fear that vaccination during pregnancy is unsafe, according to a new U.S. report, despite evidence to the contrary.
Sci-Tech
-
Here are the best spots in Canada to watch next year's once in a lifetime solar eclipse
A once in a lifetime solar eclipse will grace eastern Canada next year, here are the cities with the best view.
-
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
-
Climate change is forcing birds to migrate faster, and there’s a cost: study
Climate change is turning bird migration topsy-turvy according to a new study—making birds wait longer to migrate in the spring and fly faster to try and complete their migration in less time — an adjustment that has had deadly consequences for some birds.
Entertainment
-
'Elemental': The real meaning of new Disney-Pixar movie
The director of the upcoming Disney-Pixar movie 'Elemental' joins CTV’s Your Morning to share the very personal story that inspired the tale.
-
Ariana Grande says commenting on others' appearances is not OK: 'Be gentle with each other'
Ariana Grande voiced her feelings on TikTok on Tuesday about commenting on one another's appearance, including her own. The Grammy-winner wanted to "address concerns" and 'talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body, and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to.'
-
Fed up by L.A. pothole, Arnold Schwarzenegger fills it himself
Fed up by an enormous pothole in his Los Angeles neighbourhood, Arnold Schwarzenegger picked up a shovel and filled it himself.
Business
-
Poland to test quality of Ukraine grain amid farmer protests
Poland's new agriculture minister vowed Wednesday to introduce detailed quality controls on the massive inflow of grain from Ukraine transiting through the country, and to ensure its efficient transport abroad. The move follows protests by angry Polish farmers, who say they face bankruptcy because of a glut of cheap Ukrainian grain.
-
Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday the social media company is "roughly breaking even," as most of its advertisers have returned and its aggressive cost-cutting efforts have started bearing fruitafter massive layoffs.
-
Credit cards and credit scores: An expert's counter-intuitive advice?
When it comes to getting a mortgage, a car loan or any other type of credit, your credit score is the most important determining factor, and a personal finance expert says it's important to regularly keep tabs on your score.
Lifestyle
-
Up close and personal with great white sharks with this N.S. diving tour
Tourists wanting to see great white sharks up close will soon be able to off the coast of Nova Scotia as a business begins cage diving tours that will involve both eco-tourism and data collection.
-
'Step-back culture': How to effectively plan quitting your nine-to-five job
Thinking of quitting your nine-to-five job to pursue other life interests? Here's how to plan your exit without suffering financially.
-
Biden lauding peace in Northern Ireland, ancestry in Ireland
U.S. President Joe Biden embarked Tuesday on a journey of diplomatic and family celebration, highlighting the U.S. role of 25 years ago in ending deadly bloodshed in Northern Ireland while catching up with distant relatives in the Republic of Ireland. It's his first trip back as America's president.
Sports
-
Toronto to foot bill for 2026 World Cup while MLSE profits
The City of Toronto is going to foot the bill for the FIFA World Cup while its partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment stands to make millions without taking on any risk in hosting the global competition.
-
Japan stadium where Babe Ruth played may face wrecking ball
A historic baseball stadium in Tokyo where Babe Ruth played could be demolished, part of a disputed redevelopment plan harshly criticized by environmentalists.
-
Everything you need to know about the Raptors play-in game tonight against DeMar DeRozan's Bulls
The Toronto Raptors’ playoff hopes are still alive – but to get there, they’ll have to vanquish a familiar face.
Autos
-
Toronto man unknowingly buys stolen $60,000 truck from dealership
A Toronto man says he bought a truck from a dealership last summer that turned out to be stolen.
-
Ford Motor Co. provides details on plans to spend $1.8B in Oakville to produce EVs
Ford Motor Co. has revealed some details of its plan to spend $1.8 billion on its Oakville Assembly Complex to turn it into an electric vehicle production hub.
-
'Explosion of fire': 2 children die in NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive
An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city.