German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades
German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades
"It's absolutely crazy to stick yourself to the road with superglue," admits Lina Schinkoethe.
And yet, the 19-year-old recently landed in jail for doing just that, in protest at what she believes is the German government's failure to act against climate change.
Schinkoethe is part of a group called Uprising of the Last Generation that claims the world has only a few years left to turn the wheel around and avoid catastrophic levels of global warming.
Like-minded activists elsewhere in Europe have interrupted major sporting events such as the Tour de France and the Formula One Grand Prix in Silverstone in recent weeks, while others glued themselves to the frame of a painting at London's Royal Academy of Arts Tuesday. But Schinkoethe's group has mainly targeted ordinary commuters in cities such as Berlin who, on any given day this summer, might find themselves in an hours-long tailback caused by a handful of activists gluing themselves to the asphalt.
Their actions have prompted outrage and threats from inconvenienced motorists. Tabloid media and some politicians have accused them of sowing chaos and harming ordinary folk just trying to go about their business. Some have branded them dangerous radicals.
Schinkoethe says the escalation in tactics is justified.
"If we wanted people to like us then we'd do something else but we've tried everything else," she told The Associated Press. "We've asked nicely. We've demonstrated calmly."
She recalls joining the Fridays for Future protests led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg which saw hundreds of thousands of students worldwide skip school and rally for a better world.
"I really hoped something would change, that politicians would react and finally take us and the science of climate change seriously," she said. "But we're still heading for a world that's 3 to 4 degrees Celsius (5.4 to 7.2 Fahrenheit) warmer."
Such a rise in global temperatures is more than twice the 1.5-C (2.7-F) limit countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. While progress has been made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, experts agree the goal is still far out of reach.
Scientists agree that the world has no time to waste in cutting emissions, but have tried to counter 'doomism' by arguing that the world isn't heading for one single cliff edge so much as a long, steep slope with several precipitous drops.
"Each tenth of a degree matters," said Ricarda Winkelmann, a scientist at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research near Berlin.
"If we really start acting now and reduce global greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, chances are that we can limit some of the most severe climate impacts," she said.
Such messages are lost on many of those caught up in the blockades.
At two protests witnessed by The AP in June and July, several truckers got out of their cabs to berate the activists. One physically hauled two protesters off the road.
Other drivers, some of whom weren't affected by the blockade, also hurled abuse at the activists. A few expressed support for the climate cause but questioned the way the protests were conducted.
"They need to find a different way to do this than to block other people," said one driver on his way to work, who would only give his name as Stefan.
Berlin's mayor has called the street blockades "crimes," while the city's top security official is demanding that prosecutors and courts mete out swift convictions. So far, no cases have gone to trial.
Still, Schinkoethe believes she has no choice but to keep going.
"We need to generate friction, peaceful friction, so that there's an honest debate and we can act accordingly," she said.
That sentiment was echoed by Ernst Hoermann, a retired railway engineer and grandfather of eight who has been traveling to Berlin from Bavaria regularly to take part in the protests.
"We basically have to cause a nuisance until it hurts," he said as a police officer tried to unstick him from the road with the help of cooking oil.
Similar protests have resulted in weeks-long prison sentences in Britain, where the government has sought court injunctions to preemptively stop road blockades by the group Insulate Britain.
Hoermann, 72, said he isn't afraid of fines or the prospect of prison.
"Not compared to the fear I have for my children," he said.
Last Generation has recently tried to focus attention on Germany's plans to drill for oil and gas in the North Sea.
Despite having the most ambitious climate target of any major industrialized nation, Germany's center-left government is scrambling like other European countries to replace its Russian energy imports and avoid painful fuel shortages in the coming years.
Schinkoethe says the number of people participating in the group's actions has grown from 30 to 200 in six months, and argues that the blockades follow the tradition of civil disobedience seen during the U.S. civil rights movement and the fight for women's suffrage.
"What we're doing is illegal," she said. "At the same time it's legitimate."
Manuel Ostermann, a senior member of one of Germany's police unions, accused the group of committing crimes while portraying themselves as victims.
"Where the process of radicalization gets going, extremism isn't far off," he wrote on Twitter.
Members of Last Generation have tried to counter that, citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who earlier this year said that "the truly dangerous radicals are the countries that are increasing the production of fossil fuels."
"I'm going to keep going until the government locks me and the other activists up for their peaceful protests, or gives in to our demands," said Schinkoethe.
------
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP's climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE Climate News
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
Refugee family claims Canadian tax dollars are being wasted on overpriced temporary home
A refugee family who has been stuck in a Canadian hotel for nearly 11 months after fleeing from Afghanistan says a temporary house they were being offered to live in was overpriced and a waste of taxpayer dollars.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Ivana Trump, an ex-wife of former U.S. President Trump, dies at 73
Ivana Trump, a longtime businessperson and an ex-wife of Donald Trump, has died in her home in New York City, the former President posted on Truth Social.
Deadline for Rogers, Shaw, Quebecor to reach definitive agreement on Freedom sale
Today is the deadline for Rogers Communications Inc., Shaw Communications Inc. and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile.
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
Canada
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass killer to tell story in public for first time at inquiry
The lawyer for the spouse of the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting says she is apprehensive about her appearance Friday before a public inquiry.
-
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombings shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
One of the two men acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombings was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, prompting mixed reactions from the community.
-
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
-
Airline lost your bag? Here's how to seek compensation
Airlines are legally required to compensate you in the event that your baggage is lost or delayed. CTVNews.ca spoke with an expert on how airline passengers can go about claiming their reimbursement.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
2 in hospital after rooftop parking lot in East Vancouver collapses
Two people have been taken to hospital after a rooftop parking lot collapsed in East Vancouver Thursday afternoon.
World
-
Watchdog says U.S. Secret Service deleted Jan. 6 text messages
Secret Service agents deleted text messages sent and received around the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol even after an inspector general requested them as part of an investigation into the insurrection, the government watchdog has found.
-
Sri Lanka's prime minister becomes interim president
Sri Lanka's prime minister was sworn in as its interim president Friday until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country's economic collapse forced him from office.
-
China leader Xi visits Xinjiang amid human rights concerns
Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the northwestern Xinjiang region this week amid concerns over China's detention of a million or more members of primarily Muslim ethnic native minorities.
-
Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion
The lawyer for an Indiana doctor at the centre of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who travelled from Ohio for an abortion said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.
-
Ukrainian rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia
Rescue teams with sniffer dogs combed through debris in a central Ukrainian city on Friday looking for people still missing after a Russian missile strike a day earlier that killed at least 23 people.
-
Buffalo market reopens to debate over healing, sensitivity
Tops Friendly Markets reopens the doors of its Buffalo store Friday, two months after ten people were killed when a white supremacist opened fire there.
Politics
-
Special meeting of House foreign affairs committee will discuss Russia turbine export
A House of Commons committee will hold a special meeting this morning to discuss Canada's controversial decision to send repaired parts for a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
-
MPs to meet today to consider possible study of Rogers outage
Parliamentarians will meet today to decide whether to advance a study on the recent Rogers outage that saw millions of customers lose internet and wireless services a week ago.
-
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Health
-
Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60 per cent in last decade
The number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has surged by more than 60 per cent in the last decade, the World Health Organization said, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future.
-
U.S. regulators clear way for more monkeypox vaccine shipments
Thousands more doses of monkeypox vaccine are expected to soon begin shipping to the U.S. after federal health officials said they had completed an inspection of the overseas plant where they were manufactured.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Sci-Tech
-
Is Twitter down? Service appears to return after outage
Twitter appears to be returning for some users after experiencing an hour-long outage that affected both its app and website on Thursday.
-
Amazon's Ring gave U.S. police data without user consent 11 times in 2022
Amazon's Ring doorbell unit, which makes videos of the outside of an owner's home, gave footage to law enforcement without the user's consent 11 times so far this year, the company said.
-
Canadian telescope detects longest radio signal of its kind from deep space: astronomers
A signal consisting of fast bursts of radio waves in a clear pattern has been detected emanating from deep space — and astronomers believe it could be used to measure the expansion of the universe in the future.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Where the Crawdads Sing' is a is a unique coming-of-age story, but lacks soul
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Where the Crawdads Sing,' 'Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris' and 'Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.'
-
Pat John, who played Jesse on 'The Beachcombers,’ dead at 69
Actor Pat John, known for the classic Canadian comedy-drama series "The Beachcombers," has died, according to one of his co-stars.
-
Julianne Moore to lead Venice Film Festival jury this fall
Julianne Moore has been selected to serve as president of the main competition jury for the Venice International Film Festival this year, festival director Alberto Barbera announced Friday.
Business
-
G20 finance leaders in Bali to tackle Ukraine, inflation
Top financial officials from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations met on the Indonesian island of Bali on Friday seeking strategies to counter the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, inflation and other global crises.
-
China's economy shrinks 2.6 per cent during virus shutdowns
China's economy contracted in the three months ending in June compared with the previous quarter after Shanghai and other cities shut down to fight coronavirus outbreaks, but the government said a "stable recovery" is under way after businesses reopened.
-
Asian shares mixed after China says growth weakened in 2Q
Share prices were mixed in Asia on Friday after China reported its economy contracted by 2.6 per cent in the last quarter as virus shutdowns kept businesses closed and people at home.
Lifestyle
-
Four years ago he couldn’t walk. Now, he’s paddling the five Great Lakes
Four years after losing his ability to walk, Mike Shoreman is attempting to cross all five Great Lakes on a paddleboard in an effort to raise money for youth mental health.
-
B.C. town named one of the top 50 destinations in the world by Time magazine
A popular Vancouver Island community has been named one of the top 50 places in the world to visit by Time magazine.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
Sports
-
Sports court upholds soccer bans on Russian teams
Russia remains barred from Europe's leading soccer competitions including the Champions League after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals by the national soccer federation and four clubs on Friday.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.
-
Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault
Hockey Canada made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.
Autos
-
Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets
Toyota's flagship model in Japan, the Crown, is going on sale around the world for the first time, including in the U.S.
-
Tesla's head of AI, an ardent supporter of 'full self driving,' has exited the company
Andrej Karpathy, Tesla's director of artificial intelligence, announced Wednesday he's leaving the company only months before its anticipated release of its long-delayed 'full self-driving' software to 1 million people. Tesla's driver-assist features made significant advances in his tenure, but also have drawn increased scrutiny from regulators over their safety record.
-
Toronto racecar driver to honour hospital that saved his life as a premature baby at Honda Indy
Among the drivers revved up and ready to race this weekend as Toronto’s Honda Indy finally returns is Devlin DeFrancesco, who was born severely premature in the city two decades ago, and is looking to honour the hospital that saved his life.