Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin reports on how warmer temperatures caused by climate change are pushing a nasty pest deeper into the forests of Finland.

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

Dan Riskin reports on a new study that examines the impact that invasive earthworms have on species that are native to North America.

Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back

Dan Riskin reports on two papers looking at whether or not the world's tropical rainforests are heading towards a total collapse.

Dan Riskin on why Earth's boreal forests are on the move

Dan Riskin on how climate change influences human violence

Dan Riskin on why climate change could cause rogue waves

Dan Riskin on how well Canada is protecting coastal wildlife

Dan Riskin on why the flowering dates of plants are changing

Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks with reporters following her speech at the Empire Club of Canada in Toronto, Thursday, June 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing

While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.

Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars

A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.

