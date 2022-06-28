G7 aims to create club of nations to boost climate action
Members of the Group of Seven major economies pledged Tuesday to create a new "climate club" for nations that want to take more ambitious action to tackle global warming, putting them on a possible collision course with China.
The idea, championed by G7 summit host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, will see countries that join the club agree on tougher measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Countries that are part of the club will try to ensure their national measures are transparent and comparable, avoiding the need for members to impose climate-related tariffs on each others' imports. The European Union in particular has touted such tariffs as a way to prevent companies which reduce emissions from being undercut by foreign rivals that don't have to abide by strict environmental rules.
Speaking at the end of the three-day summit, Scholz said the aim was to "ensure that protecting the climate is a competitive advantage, not a disadvantage."
The G7 say that the new club will be "will be inclusive in nature and open" to countries that are committed to fully implementing the 2015 Paris climate accord, but the idea is likely to find little favour particularly with China, the world's biggest emitter. Beijing has made clear that it strongly opposes climate-related tariffs and has tried to rally support against the idea from other emerging and developing countries.
Scholz said details of the planned climate club would be finalized this year.
The G7 also made clear their continued support for efforts to cap global warming at 1.5 Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) this century compared to preindustrial times, outlining numerous measures they will take to curb their own emissions and help poorer nations do the same.
Environmental campaigners expressed relief that existing pledges to phase out coal use and boost the uptake of electric cars hadn't been rolled back, though the G7 did soften their commitments on ending public support for fossil fuel investments.
In their final statement following three days of talks in Elmau, the G7 leaders said that because of the exceptional circumstances arising from the war in Ukraine, "publicly supported investment in the gas sector can be appropriate as a temporary response."
Environmental campaigners, scientists and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have urged rich, developed nations to end all public finance for fossil fuel projects, warning that these could lock in increased carbon emissions or become obsolete in just a few years.
Scholz, whose country has scrambled to find replacements for Russian natural gas supplies cut due to the war in Ukraine, defended the decision.
"Gas will be needed temporarily and that is why there may be investments that make sense, in this transition phase, and that therefore may need to be supported," he told reporters after the summit.
One of the arguments made by German officials in favour of supporting new natural gas development projects is that this could prevent them having to resort to burning more polluting coal to meet their energy needs.
But experts said it is unclear whether investments in natural gas projects -- such as one that Germany is considering supporting in Senegal -- even make financial sense when countries have committed not to release any additional emissions into the atmosphere by mid-century.
"The simple truth is gas, oil and coal have got much more expensive while clean alternatives like wind and solar look an even better, and far cheaper bet," said Gareth Redmond-King of the environmental think tank Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit. "It will be critical not to risk fossil fuel stranded assets that, by the time they come online, find the world has moved on towards net zero."
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Risk of shingles rises after COVID-19 infection: study
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
Former Nazi guard, 101, jailed for aiding murder
A 101-year-old man was convicted in Germany of 3,518 counts of accessory to murder on Tuesday for serving at the Nazis' Sachsenhausen concentration camp during the Second World War.
Tom Mulcair: Notion that multiculturalism is a threat has become commonplace in Quebec
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's recent remarks are just repeating something that has become commonplace in Quebec: the notion that multiculturalism is a threat, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Airbnb party ban: Global policy now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
Child dies after being left in hot car while mother taught at Ontario high school, mayor says
An Ontario community is reeling after a 23-month-old boy died when he was accidentally left in a hot car outside the school where his mother taught, the mayor says.
Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
Sex scandal involving Prince Andrew prompts N.S. high school to change name
A high-profile sex scandal involving Prince Andrew is prompting a school in Dartmouth, N.S., to change its name. As of Aug. 1, Prince Andrew High School will be renamed Woodlawn High School, to reflect the name of the street and subdivision where the school is located.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
RCMP divers recover body of missing swimmer from Dartmouth lake
Police say the body of a 21-year-old man who disappeared while swimming at a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., has been recovered.
UN: More than 300,000 civilians killed in Syria's conflict
The first 10 years of Syria's conflict, which started in 2011, killed more than 300,000 civilians, the United Nations said Tuesday -- the highest official estimate to date of conflict-related civilian deaths in the country.
Macron says Russia can't win in Ukraine after strike on mall
France's president denounced Russia's fiery airstrike on a crowded shopping mall in Ukraine as a 'new war crime' Tuesday and vowed the West's support for Kyiv would not waver, saying Moscow "cannot and should not win" the war with its neighbour.
Scottish government seeks independence vote in Oct. 2023
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans on Tuesday for a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence in October next year, vowing to take legal action to ensure a vote if the British government tried to block it.
U.S. strike kills Yemeni al-Qaeda-linked commander in Syria
A drone strike by the U.S.-led coalition in northwestern Syria killed a senior member of an al-Qaeda-linked group, Syrian opposition activists and the U.S. military said Tuesday.
Man jailed, charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani
A heckler who clapped former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on the back at a campaign event was arrested, jailed for more than 24 hours and now faces an assault charge.
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
All three levels of government, police, organizers granted full standing on inquiry
The commissioner of the inquiry examining Ottawa's use of the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest in February has granted standing to the organizers, police and representatives of all three levels of government.
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Have you struggled to access abortion services in Canada? Share your story
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, a number of states south of the border have stopped performing abortions. If you're a Canadian who has had an abortion, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Canadians on TikTok open their doors to Americans seeking abortions
With the overturning of Roe v. Wade opening the door to abortion bans in the U.S., Canadian Tiktokers are welcoming Americans who are considering travelling north of the border to get an abortion.
EU regulator considers clearing smallpox shot for monkeypox
The European Medicines Agency says it will begin reviewing data to decide if a smallpox vaccine made by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic might also be authorized for monkeypox, amid a growing outbreak of the disease across the continent.
Early human fossils found in cave are a million years older than expected
Fossils of early human ancestors from a South African cave are 3.4 million to 3.6 million years old -- making them a million years older than previously suspected and shaking up the way researchers understand human origins and evolution.
Germany returns artifacts taken from 3 African nations
German officials said Monday that numerous priceless artifacts taken from African nations during colonial times will be permanently returned.
Explorers find Second World War Navy destroyer, deepest wreck discovered
A U.S. Navy destroyer that engaged a superior Japanese fleet in the largest sea battle of the Second World War in the Philippines has become the deepest wreck to be discovered, according to explorers.
Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan' actress, dead at 61
Mary Mara, an actress known for roles on 'ER' and 'Ray Donovan,' has died, her manager, Craig Dorfman, said in a statement to CNN. She was 61.
Johnny Depp's rep shuts down talk of 'Pirates' return
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied a recent report the actor would be returning to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.
Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
Europe's central bank ready to 'stamp out' surging inflation
The head of the European Central Bank said Tuesday that it will move gradually to combat soaring consumer prices with interest rate hikes in July and September but will keep its options open to "stamp out" inflation if it surges faster than expected.
Airbnb party ban: Global policy now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Stocks fall on Wall Street as inflation concerns persist
Stocks fell in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday as the broader market remains gripped by uncertainty over pervasive inflation, rising interest rates and the potential for a recession.
'It saves a lot of work': Robot server delivers food, smiles at Chinese restaurant in N.S.
The May Garden Chinese Restaurant in Bedford, N.S., has introduced 'Bella' to its team -- a robot that helps deliver customers' orders to their tables.
This train service from Toronto will bring you right to NYC
Railroad company Amtrak has announced that its Maple Leaf Train, in conjunction with VIA Rail, is back in business.
'Oldest sailboat in Canada' returning to the sea with help from BC Ferries
A 125-year-old sailboat is set to return to the waters of British Columbia after being landlocked for more than 20 years.
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76
Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago, died Monday. He was 76.
F1 condemns racism after retired champion's reported slur at Lewis Hamilton
Formula One condemned racist language after a slur reportedly directed at Lewis Hamilton by retired champion Nelson Piquet.
Calgary to host 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
Calgary has been selected as the host city for the 2024 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
-
Fuel standard regulations to start later, cut more emissions from gasoline, diesel
The federal government is delaying new emissions standards on gasoline and diesel another year but is demanding the oil and gas sector make bigger cuts to fuel emissions by 2030 given how much more money the companies are now making.