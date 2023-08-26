Fukushima residents are cautious after the wrecked nuclear plant began releasing treated wastewater
Fish auction prices at a port south of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant were mixed amid uncertainty over how seafood consumers will respond to the release of treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the ocean.
The plant, which was damaged in the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, began sending the treated water into the Pacific on Thursday despite protests at home and in nearby countries that are adding political and diplomatic pressures to the economic worries.
Hideaki Igari, a middleman at the Numanouchi fishing port, said the price of larger flounder, Fukushima's signature fish known as Joban-mono, was more than 10% lower at the Friday morning auction, the first since the water release began. Prices of some average-size flounder rose, but presumably due to a limited catch, says Igari. Others fell.
It was a relatively calm market reaction to the water release. But, Igari said, "we still have to see how it goes next week."
The decadeslong release has been strongly opposed by fishing groups and criticized by neighbouring countries. China immediately banned imports of seafood from Japan in response, adding to worries in the fisheries community and related businesses.
In Seoul on Saturday, thousands of South Koreans took to the streets to condemn the release of wastewater and to criticize the South Korean government for endorsing the plan. The protesters called on Japan to store radioactive water in tanks instead of releasing it into the Pacific Ocean.
A citizens' radiation testing centre in Japan said it's getting inquiries and expects more people might bring in food, water and other samples as radiation data is now a key barometer for what to eat.
Japanese fishing groups fear the release will do more harm to the reputation of seafood from the Fukushima area. They are still striving to repair the damage to their businesses from the meltdown at the power plant after the earthquake and tsunami.
"We now have this water after all these years of struggle when the fish market price is finally becoming stable," Igari said after Friday's auction. "Fisheries people fear that prices of the fish they catch for their living may crash again, and worry about their future living."
The Japanese government and the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, say the water must be released to make way for the facility's decommissioning and to prevent accidental leaks of insufficiently treated water. Much of tank-held water still contains radioactive materials exceeding releasable levels.
Some wastewater at the plant is recycled as coolant after treatment, and the rest is stored in around 1,000 tanks, which are filled to 98% of their 1.37 million-ton capacity. The tanks cover much of the complex and must be cleared out to make room for new facilities needed for the decommissioning process, officials say.
Authorities say the wastewater after treatment and dilution is safer than international standards require, and that its environmental impact will be negligible. On Friday, the first seawater samples collected after the release were significantly below the legally releasable levels, the power company said.
But, having suffered a series of accidental and intended releases of contaminated water from the plant early in the disaster, hard feelings and distrust of the government and TEPCO run deep in Fukushima -- especially in the fishing community.
Thousands of South Korean protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the stop of Japan's release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant and denounce the South Korean government's policy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
TEPCO says the release will take 30 years, or until the end of the plant decommissioning. People fear that could mean a tough future for youths in the fishing town, where many businesses are family-run.
Fukushima's current catch already is only about one-fifth its pre-disaster level due to a decline in the number of fishers and decreased catch sizes.
The government has allocated 80 billion yen (US$550 million) to support fisheries and seafood processing, and to combat potential reputation damage by sponsoring campaigns to promote Fukushima's Joban-mono and processed seafood. TEPCO has promised to deal with reputational damage claims, and those hurt by China's export ban.
Tetsu Nozaki, head of the Fukushima prefectural fisheries co-operatives, said in a statement that worries of the fishing community will continue for as long as the water is released.
"Our only wish is to continue fishing for generations in our home town, like we used to before the accident," Nozaki said.
Fish prices largely depend on the sentiment of wholesalers and consumers in the Tokyo region, where large portions of the Fukushima catch goes.
At the Friday auction at the Numanouchi port, the price for flounder was down from its usual level of about 3,500 yen (US$24) per kilogram (2.2 pounds) to around 3,000 yen (US$20), said Igari, the middleman.
"I suspect the result is because of the start of the treated water release from the Fukushima Daiichi and fear about its impact," he said.
Igari said the discharge is discouraging but hopes careful testing can prove the safety of their fish. "From the consumers' point of view about food safety at home, I think the best barometer is data," he said.
At Mother's Radiation Lab Fukushima in Iwaki, a citizens' testing centre known as Tarachine, tests were being conducted on water samples, including on tritium levels for seawater that the lab collected from just off the Fukushima Daiichi plant before the release.
Lab director Ai Kimura said anyone can bring in food, water or even soil, though the lab has big backlogs because testing take time.
She joined the lab after regretting she might not have fully protected her daughters because of the lack of information and knowledge earlier in the disaster. She says having independent test results is important not because of distrust of government data, but because "we learned over the past 12 years the importance of testing in order to get data" on what mothers want to know for serving safe and healthy food to their children and families.
Kimura said people have different views about safety -- some are fine with government standards, others want them to be as close to zero as possible.
"It's very difficult to make everyone feel safe. ... That's why we conduct testing so we can visualize data on food from different places and help people have more options to make a decision," she said.
Kimura said the lab's testing has shown Fukushima fish to be safe over the past few years, and she happily eats local fish.
"It's totally fine to eat fish that does not contain radiation," she said.
But now the treated wastewater release will bring new questions, she said.
Aeon, a major supermarket chain that has been testing cesium and iodine levels in fish, announced plans to also test for tritium, a radionuclide inseparable from water.
Katsumasa Okawa, a fish store and restaurant operator who was at one of his four shops Thursday, said customers were sparse after the plant started its final steps of the treated water release at 1 p.m. and media reports covered the development.
But on Friday, he said, his Yamako seafood restaurant next to Iwaki's main train station seemed to be doing business as usual, with customers coming in and out during lunchtime.
Okawa said he's been looking forward to the wastewater draining as a big step toward decommissioning the nuclear plant. "I feel more at ease thinking those tanks will finally go away."
Okawa, who said he did voluntary testing of his products for a number of years after the disaster, is worried about returning to the days of radiation testing and data as a benchmark of what to eat.
"I think too much testing data only triggers concerns," he said. "I'm confident about what I sell and I will just keep up the work."
Some people say they want to eat good fish and not worry.
Bus driver Hideki Tanaka, on vacation and fishing at another Iwaki port of Onagawa, said he hoped to catch horse mackerel.
"If you worry too much, you can't eat fish from anywhere," he said.
MORE Climate News
-
LATEST UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss
FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women's World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Canada
-
At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | ‘Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best’: Fire near Hay River, N.W.T. forces evacuation of all remaining people in town
The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, including essential workers, in the town.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
World
-
Greek authorities arrest 2 for arson while firefighters battle wildfires across the country
Fire department officials in Greece arrested two men Saturday for allegedly deliberately setting fires, while hundreds of firefighters battled wildfires that have killed at least 21 people in the past week.
-
An attack by al-Qaida-allied group in northwest Syria kills, wounds dozens of troops, activists say
Insurgents in northwest Syria attacked an army position Saturday killing and wounding more than 30 troops, opposition activists said.
-
Yale and a student group are settling a mental health discrimination lawsuit
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
-
Donald Trump's 'angry' mugshot stays true to his character while fuelling campaign spectacle: experts
Donald Trump's deadly stare in his now historic mugshot is all part of his 'tough guy' performance, experts say, as the former U.S. president wastes no time taking advantage of the spectacle of his arrest.
-
Russia's Wagner mercenaries face uncertainty after the presumed death of their leader in plane crash
The crash of a plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin has raised questions about the future of his private army, Wagner, which fought alongside Russian troops in Ukraine before his brief uprising against military leaders in Moscow.
-
Power returns to most of Kenya after a 14-hour outage, longest in recent memory, shuts down airport
Electricity was being restored in most parts of Kenya on Saturday, 14 hours after the longest outage in recent memory, the majority government-owned power distributor said.
Politics
-
Federal government posts $3.62-billion surplus for April to June
The federal government posted a budgetary surplus of $3.62 billion for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $10.20 billion in the same period a year earlier.
-
'Territories live like third-world countries': N.W.T. Premier 'tired' of asking feds for infrastructure help
Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane says her jurisdiction's infrastructure is similar to that of 'third-world countries' compared to communities in southern Canada.
-
China wants more Canada flights after COVID-19 turbulence, despite tour-group ban
Beijing and Ottawa are in talks aimed at increasing flights between China and Canada, following American deals and the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, but diplomatic spats and the aviation sector's gradual pace of change could prolong the turbulence.
Health
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
-
Shift work linked with negative effects on memory and cognition: Canadian study
Working the late-night or rotating shifts can be exhausting, but a recent study conducted from researchers at York University has found that shift work might also have a negative impact on the memory and thinking abilities of middle-aged and older adults.
-
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
Sci-Tech
-
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Four astronauts from four countries rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday. They should reach the orbiting lab in their SpaceX capsule Sunday, replacing four astronauts living up there since March.
-
NASA moves a step closer to supersonic passenger flights
The thought of supersonic travel has been mooted again – by none other than NASA, which reckons that a New York-London flight could take as little as 90 minutes in the future.
-
WATCH
WATCH | New video gives first glimpse at the south side of the moon
Humanity is getting its first look at the surface of the moon's south side following the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.
Entertainment
-
Movies and TV shows affected by Hollywood actors and screenwriters' strikes
Hollywood productions and promotional tours around the world have been put on indefinite hold as actors join writers on the picket lines as they seek new contracts with studios and streaming services. Here's a selected look at shows and films in suspension.
-
Billie Eilish music helped her in the ICU, then the quadriplegic teen got to meet her in person
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
-
Movie reviews: It's hard to dislike a movie as relentlessly upbeat as 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story,' 'Golda,' and 'Dreamin' Wild'
Business
-
U.S. broadband subsidy program that millions use will expire next year if Congress doesn't act
One of the features that President Joe Biden cited in his plan to bring internet to every home and business in the United States by 2030 was affordability. But an important federal program established to keep broadband costs down for low-income households is set to expire next year.
-
Puerto Rico board submits third plan in attempt to restructure power company debt of US$10 billion
A new plan for restructuring US$10 billion in debt owed by Puerto Rico's power company was filed late Friday in the latest attempt to end a lengthy bankruptcy process marked by acrimonious negotiations.
-
CRA still missing targets for call wait times, despite $400-million boost in funding
As of the end of July, the Canada Revenue Agency's call centres were hitting their target of getting to a caller within 15 minutes or less only 31 per cent of the time, despite $400 million in federal funding to improve wait times.
Lifestyle
-
98-year old N.S. woman defends her 1936 spelling bee title
Adell Williams-Keays was 11 years old when she was asked to participate in a spelling bee competition at her school in Barney’s River Station, N.S., back in 1936 -- and this summer she defended her title.
-
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte turns 20, beloved by millions and despised by some
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte goes on sale Thursday in the U.S. and Canada, as it does each year when the nights start getting longer and the fall winds gather. It's the coffee giant's most popular seasonal beverage, with hundreds of millions sold since its launch in 2003.
-
These are the most popular dog and cat breeds in Canada
A new report says the non-designer mixed breed is the most popular dog breed in Canada, while the most popular cat breed is the domestic shorthair.
Sports
-
Canada's Henderson bounces back at CPKC Women's Open; Khang of the U.S. holds lead
Brooke Henderson -- and her fans -- can breathe a sigh of relief after she made the cut at the CPKC Women's Open.
-
F1 leader Verstappen takes pole position at Dutch GP for 3rd straight year. Norris is second fastest
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a typically strong final lap on Saturday to take pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix for the third straight year.
-
Two years ago, a Jays player was ready to quit professional baseball. Now, he’s making MLB history
Two years before Davis Schneider made MLB history, becoming the first player in the sport to collect nine hits and two homers in his first three games, he was on the verge of quitting professional baseball.
Autos
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.
-
Uber raises minimum age for most California drivers to 25, saying insurance costs are too high
Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.